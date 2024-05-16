FAFO: Sonoma State President on Leave for INSUBORDINATION After Anti-Israel Email

Perhaps some sanity is being restored in the campus protest. Mike Lee, president of Sonoma State University in California, is on leave following an email he sent. One that announced a deal with campus protesters that included an academic boycott of Israel.

🚨 BREAKING: @NorthBayNews reports that President Lee of Sonoma State University is "placed on leave" due to a highly controversial announcement that the California college would enact an academic boycott of Israel.



Sections of the agreement he made with anti-Israel encampment… pic.twitter.com/Wx4vhWM4mZ — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) May 16, 2024

More from The Press Democrat:

Sonoma State University was rocked Wednesday afternoon when President Mike Lee announced he is stepping aside, at least temporarily, in the wake of a controversial email he sent to students and faculty regarding the demands of campus pro-Palestinian protesters. It’s not known how long Lee will be away. In a Wednesday statement, California State University Chancellor Mildred Garcia wrote: “On Tuesday evening, Sonoma State University President Mike Lee sent a campuswide message concerning an agreement with campus protesters. That message was sent without the appropriate approvals ... because of this insubordination and consequences it has brought upon the system, President Lee has been placed on administrative leave.”

Read the entire article, because the backlash is remarkable and a welcome change.

I just can’t understand why anyone is catering to the university protesters. They are children and the minority. Giving in to them will only make them worse and more violent narcissists. This is like letting the babies run the daycare. @Columbia should get rid of Minouche… — 💙🇮🇱Am Yisrael Chai! (@dsisme48) May 16, 2024

We don't get it, either.

Let this be a strong precedent.



You don’t negotiate with terrorists. Domestic, or foreign. — 🇮🇱☮️🇺🇦 Balanced Acceleration (b/acc) (@valb00) May 16, 2024

Never.

‘…likely violated aspects of the Civil Rights Act…’ as they should’ve. Any other minority would be protected. But they turn a blind eye when it’s just the Jews. — Yannagirl 🇺🇸 🟦 🇮🇱 🧡 🎗️ (@saltygirl26) May 16, 2024

These protests -- and the institutions that enable or turn a blind eye to them -- are absolutely violating the Civil Rights Act.

It's nice to see an institution recongnize this.

A permanent leave would be very appropriate. — Marla Egers (@mwe1959) May 16, 2024

It may come to that, honestly.

OK, I'm listening. This guy had completely capitulated to the protesters and the BDS left. This needs to be permanent. https://t.co/Ta3KyEhcar — Mr. Solomon (@SolBlog) May 16, 2024

Like we said, it may be permanent leave.

Charming, indeed.

He's in the FO stage.

Love to see it. What a 🤡 https://t.co/Bt1kegyiUC — FloridaManLMR (@FloridaManLMR) May 16, 2024

A big clown.

How it started: Sonoma State University President Michael Lee capitulated to the antisemitic, pro terror mob on campus.



How it ended: Sonoma State University President Michael Lee placed on leave.



Bravo 👏 Sonoma State.https://t.co/o7FSOE2quf — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 16, 2024

Bravo for sure.

Will they honor the terrible agreement he made? — Mango Fanatic (@BrokenDownLucy) May 16, 2024

Our guess is no. Wouldn't have put him on leave, otherwise.

This is how you deal with university administrators who enable an antisemitic mob of terrorist sympathizers.



Glad to see CA finally taking action. He shouldn’t see another dime from taxpayers. https://t.co/RW0YnKlz6F — Jim Stanley (@JimStanleyCA) May 16, 2024

Not one more dime.

FAFO, I suppose. But I'll believe real change is happening when things get in order throughout rest of UC system, where antisemitism has been pervasive. https://t.co/U3ZpVCzBQN — JC Beck (she/her) (@JLCBeck) May 16, 2024

There's a lot of rot in the system that needs to be removed.