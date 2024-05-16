FAFO: Sonoma State President on Leave for INSUBORDINATION After Anti-Israel Email

NFL Officially Distances Itself From Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 16, 2024

Perhaps some sanity is being restored in the campus protest. Mike Lee, president of Sonoma State University in California, is on leave following an email he sent. One that announced a deal with campus protesters that included an academic boycott of Israel.

More from The Press Democrat:

Sonoma State University was rocked Wednesday afternoon when President Mike Lee announced he is stepping aside, at least temporarily, in the wake of a controversial email he sent to students and faculty regarding the demands of campus pro-Palestinian protesters.

It’s not known how long Lee will be away. In a Wednesday statement, California State University Chancellor Mildred Garcia wrote:

“On Tuesday evening, Sonoma State University President Mike Lee sent a campuswide message concerning an agreement with campus protesters. That message was sent without the appropriate approvals ... because of this insubordination and consequences it has brought upon the system, President Lee has been placed on administrative leave.”

Read the entire article, because the backlash is remarkable and a welcome change.

We don't get it, either.

Never.

These protests -- and the institutions that enable or turn a blind eye to them -- are absolutely violating the Civil Rights Act.

It's nice to see an institution recongnize this.

It may come to that, honestly.

Like we said, it may be permanent leave.

Charming, indeed.

He's in the FO stage.

A big clown.

Bravo for sure.

Our guess is no. Wouldn't have put him on leave, otherwise.

Not one more dime.

There's a lot of rot in the system that needs to be removed.

