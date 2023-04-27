Current West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has officially announced he is running for the Senate seat of Joe Manchin in 2024. If you are not familiar with Justice, he is very entertaining. He takes his dog named ‘BabyDog’ EVERYWHERE.

He very famously told Bette Midler to kiss BabyDog’s hiney and flashed her butt to the camera while doing so and for that reason alone, the man will forever be a legend. Here is that video:

Back to THIS story, Justice is running to beat Joe Manchin. Manchin paints himself as a centrist Democrat that always gets tricked. For example, he was against the ‘Build Back Better’ bill because he had inflation concerns but supported the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which did NOTHING to help inflation.

Basically, Manchin tends to talk a good game but his actions are not centrist and he usually quietly supports Leftist bills.

In case you can not tell we are not big Manchin fans, but with the announcement that Justice is going to run against him we have hope of turning the Senate to the Republicans as well as getting quite a bit of entertainment.

🚨Just in: GOP Governor Jim Justice has officially announced he is running in the 2024 West Virginia Senate Race

against Joe Manchin. pic.twitter.com/zhroQw1PVL — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 27, 2023

In the tweet above you can see Justice with BabyDog and you will see how popular the dog is in comparison to both of the human candidates. But let us start off with some that were not very happy about the announcement.

Another old white guy running for the GOP. SMH https://t.co/29zsI1UzGI — JodiKyman (@jodikyman) April 27, 2023

Ummm … ok, but we are going to assume since they said GOP, they are probably a Democrat that voted for Biden.

Biden is so old he is giving Methuselah a run for his money and one of the most popular people on the left is Bernie Sanders and that dude is no spring chicken!

But we digress, let us move ahead and leave that negative tweet behind us because there were many people excited that Justice should be a pickup seat for Republicans.

This should be a pickup. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) April 27, 2023

If Jim Justice is nominated, it's almost guaranteed flip to the Republicans. — Jesse (@JesseFrom612) April 28, 2023

He will beat Manchin and that greatly increases the chances of a Republican senate majority after 2024 https://t.co/AWCs84bqkT — Adam Epstein (@adamepsteinprod) April 27, 2023

Boy, do we hope so! We all know the GOP can be annoying. They often say one thing and govern differently. We do understand that, but we MUST beat Leftist policies that are wreaking havoc on all of our lives.

Not much of an upgrade if I’m being honest. https://t.co/EAMNusZ8dF — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) April 27, 2023

That user was not at all impressed, but come on, the dog is a small upgrade!

Nice! Manchin should have jumped parties long ago! https://t.co/cajDmWbG7h — PossumTownToquer 👨‍🍳 (@ChefChrisEllis) April 27, 2023

He probably should have, but with the number of times he pretends his party ‘tricked’ him, we think he secretly is further left than he portrays himself to be.

Not sure who advised him to have his stupid dog in this picture, but that's a bad move. IT projects a soft old grandpa image when what people really need is a conservative fighter https://t.co/FHv3P5rkAn — Tim Boyer (@TimBoyer76) April 27, 2023

WE LOVE THE DOG! What is going through that Tweeter’s brain?

BabyDog is literally the best part of this entire story and many others agreed with us.

GO BabyDog GO!

I’d vote for him just to see his dog on the senate floor https://t.co/OHPak3m8Rd — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) April 27, 2023

Fact check: True for most people.

I endorse smooshface dog https://t.co/ebwckU8WPA — Miri Vinnie (@MiriVinni) April 27, 2023

WE SECOND THAT MOTION!

I’m on board with the dog being Senator https://t.co/FXzqKdZCQu — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 27, 2023

SENATOR BABYDOG https://t.co/P0iJiqSAsh — Lily the Jared Polis Stan (@Lily_PolisStan) April 27, 2023

Senator BabyDog votes present and gets a treat.

If he brings the bulldog to every campaign event and media interview, there's no way he can't win. https://t.co/kyERtxdzTn — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) April 27, 2023

BOOM. We feel like even Democrats in West Virginia could not give up the opportunity at hand. Senator BabyDog could possibly tell AOC to kiss her hiney and no matter who you are, you should vote for that.

Run Justice Run, but be sure BabyDog is at the forefront of the campaign!

