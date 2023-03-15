We have heard of FAKE NEWS but Fake nations? Not before the city of Newark, New Jersey became a sister city with Kailasa a FAKE Hindu nation. That is right. Kailasa has a website, but they do not exist, they have no government.

It is a made-up place from the brain of Swami Nithyananda. Swami is a criminal on the run from rape charges in India, and Newark had a ceremony and everything. It sounds like a TV sitcom. Even South Park could not make this one up.

City of Newark, New Jersey admits it got scammed into becoming “sister cities” with a fake nation. @CBSNewYork https://t.co/QD0nmin7V5 pic.twitter.com/7NiizmUP5M — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) March 9, 2023

Let’s get this laugh fest started.

Ask your doctor if Kailasa is right for you. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 15, 2023

HA! That might be one of our favorites, but there are A LOT of great ones so hold on.

Remember, folks. This is government. They know better than you. https://t.co/EkuDn2nHGP — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 15, 2023

Reason 50000000001 to not trust the government.

The first clue should have been that no place on earth would want to associate with Newark, New Jersey. https://t.co/kJFqt3nBrK — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 15, 2023

We drove through Newark once and we did not get the feeling even the residents wanted us to know they lived there.

Bet they believe men can be women and humans control climate, too. — 𝚂𝚖𝚒𝚛𝚔 (@FoundersGirl) March 15, 2023

Ouch! That one hurt.

What's more diverse than an imaginary nation that identifies as a real city https://t.co/tjJERt3Tze — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) March 15, 2023

The fake nation just needs some pronouns and the circle will be complete.

Is Michael Scott running Newark? — Allen (@AllenIn2022) March 15, 2023

HA! It is a very ‘The Office’ thing to do.

Maybe we can name this episode “My Big Fat Fake City” or

“Sister Lies” https://t.co/hQub2kYdxv — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) March 15, 2023

We support this naming of the sitcom that will be based on this incident.

Does no one have a map?? — The REAL MillerFinch (@REALmillerfinch) March 9, 2023

Maps are for losers. Google too. Who needs to verify the information? We think that is expecting entirely too much from your local government.

This will never ever not be hilarious — The Texorcist in Lent (@texorcistxp) March 15, 2023

Nope. Never. We plan to bookmark it just for sad days so we can laugh.

if only there was some way to verify if a city is real… *wispers* also, new jersey is the armpit of america https://t.co/1Wi1b2TcTS — Phil B (@thephilipbrown) March 15, 2023

How could they possibly verify this? Do you expect somebody to use a giant information network just available to anyone?

THERE WAS A SIGNING CEREMONY 💀 https://t.co/kSApjOK2zI — Dawn (@aurora_g96) March 15, 2023

AaaAaaannnd we are dead. They had a full-on ceremony.

We will leave you with that one because we have to find an inhaler.

WE CAN NOT BREATHE!

