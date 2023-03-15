We have heard of FAKE NEWS but Fake nations? Not before the city of Newark, New Jersey became a sister city with Kailasa a FAKE Hindu nation. That is right. Kailasa has a website, but they do not exist, they have no government.

It is a made-up place from the brain of Swami Nithyananda. Swami is a criminal on the run from rape charges in India, and Newark had a ceremony and everything. It sounds like a TV sitcom. Even South Park could not make this one up.

Let’s get this laugh fest started.

HA! That might be one of our favorites, but there are A LOT of great ones so hold on.

Reason 50000000001 to not trust the government.

Trending

We drove through Newark once and we did not get the feeling even the residents wanted us to know they lived there.

Ouch! That one hurt.

The fake nation just needs some pronouns and the circle will be complete.

HA! It is a very ‘The Office’ thing to do.

We support this naming of the sitcom that will be based on this incident.

Maps are for losers. Google too. Who needs to verify the information? We think that is expecting entirely too much from your local government.

Nope. Never. We plan to bookmark it just for sad days so we can laugh.

How could they possibly verify this? Do you expect somebody to use a giant information network just available to anyone?

AaaAaaannnd we are dead. They had a full-on ceremony.

We will leave you with that one because we have to find an inhaler.
WE CAN NOT BREATHE!

************************
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Fake NationKailasaNew Jerseynewarkscam