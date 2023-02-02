Ron Klain is the outgoing Chief of Staff for President Joe Biden and in his speech, for the transition, he says he learned everything he knows about being a good father from Joe Biden.

We want to say upfront that really loving parents can produce crappy children, however, some of the allegations and issues surrounding Joe Biden and his parenting do not seem to fall in that category.

Many of the tweets you will see are not substantiated claims and they are only alleged, but FATHER OF THE YEAR AWARDS to Joe Biden …*Spit Take*

Spit Take GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

We say it a lot, but it is true. Telling parodies from real people is a full-time job now. We are constantly making that ‘not sure if’ face as we scroll the tweets.

Someone Vision GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Yikes. THIS ONE IS ALLEGED! That being said, it is a very rampant rumor and it does not lend to being a great father.

SOOOooooOOOo … Murdaugh is of course innocent until proven guilty, but you get the point, not great dad material.

We feel like we are constantly reliving a South Park episode. Fitting as today is groundhog day. It is stupid stuff over and over and over and well you get the point.

Announcing Bill Murray GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

NICE! We wish he were joking. It is so much better to point and laugh when the person MEANT to be funny.

Nobody is trying to make fun of people having addiction issues, and again, some of the most loving parents can have children who end up in bad situations, but should Joe Biden the proven plagiarist and liar really be seen as a ‘good’ anything, including a father?

OUCH. So even if you ignore some of the things about Biden and his children, we can not pretend he is a good grandfather. That one is proven with DNA and everything.

We have no idea what kind of father Klain is but he should stop patterning himself after Biden.

Hunter is a mess, and he is responsible for his own behavior, but having Joe Biden as his father probably did not help.

Everyone knows Joe wants to run again and Kamala is not gonna be his choice, so we will not rule that one out.

If Joe Biden is our ‘Good Dad’ role model in this universe, we as a society are doomed.
We will leave you the words of another WONDERFUL father figure Homer Simpson: “DOH!”

Season 3 Wall GIF by The Simpsons - Find & Share on GIPHY

