Ron Klain is the outgoing Chief of Staff for President Joe Biden and in his speech, for the transition, he says he learned everything he knows about being a good father from Joe Biden.

Klain: "I learned everything I know about how to be a good father from Joe Biden. He's the best father and role model I know." pic.twitter.com/dzi0ck54xP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 1, 2023

We want to say upfront that really loving parents can produce crappy children, however, some of the allegations and issues surrounding Joe Biden and his parenting do not seem to fall in that category.

Many of the tweets you will see are not substantiated claims and they are only alleged, but FATHER OF THE YEAR AWARDS to Joe Biden …*Spit Take*

Impossible to out-parody these people. — Ian (@Libertyworld) February 2, 2023

We say it a lot, but it is true. Telling parodies from real people is a full-time job now. We are constantly making that ‘not sure if’ face as we scroll the tweets.

Ron showers with his kid too? — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 1, 2023

Yikes. THIS ONE IS ALLEGED! That being said, it is a very rampant rumor and it does not lend to being a great father.

Yeah, Biden is best father/role since Alex Murdaugh. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) February 1, 2023

SOOOooooOOOo … Murdaugh is of course innocent until proven guilty, but you get the point, not great dad material.

South Park episode — T Fons (@tfons) February 2, 2023

We feel like we are constantly reliving a South Park episode. Fitting as today is groundhog day. It is stupid stuff over and over and over and well you get the point.

🤣 Today is Feb 1st .. NOT April 1st (APRIL FOOLS DAY) 😂 #jokeoftheday https://t.co/Vl5ACt6a67 — 🤩 Maria Russo#🍊❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 (@MariaRu33675557) February 2, 2023

NICE! We wish he were joking. It is so much better to point and laugh when the person MEANT to be funny.

Not to make light of suffering, but both of Joe's living children suffer from major addiction issues among their other assorted dysfunctions. He refuses to acknowledge one of Hunter's kids. He is not a role model. If he's the best father you know, go meet people outside DC. https://t.co/qUkzgeA56I — ☕Cozy-tude Honkitude🌄 (@posting_ls) February 1, 2023

Nobody is trying to make fun of people having addiction issues, and again, some of the most loving parents can have children who end up in bad situations, but should Joe Biden the proven plagiarist and liar really be seen as a ‘good’ anything, including a father?

Really? Ask him how many grandkids he has. Go ahead, ask him. https://t.co/BMlvErkuRT — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 2, 2023

Ron, does your kid smoke Parmesan cheese too? Do you plan on denying a grandchild’s existence? Shower with your daughter? Help me out here… — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) February 2, 2023

OUCH. So even if you ignore some of the things about Biden and his children, we can not pretend he is a good grandfather. That one is proven with DNA and everything.

My condolences to your kids https://t.co/EAT7SKFFqj — Teacloc (@Teacloc) February 2, 2023

We have no idea what kind of father Klain is but he should stop patterning himself after Biden.

Biden's son is a hooker chasing crackhead. https://t.co/iWCWIoYRVw — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 2, 2023

Hunter is a mess, and he is responsible for his own behavior, but having Joe Biden as his father probably did not help.

His audition for VP https://t.co/wcRxIYKWVJ — Brent Simpson (@BrentSimpson19) February 2, 2023

Everyone knows Joe wants to run again and Kamala is not gonna be his choice, so we will not rule that one out.

If Joe Biden is our ‘Good Dad’ role model in this universe, we as a society are doomed.

We will leave you the words of another WONDERFUL father figure Homer Simpson: “DOH!”

