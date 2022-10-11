It is time to play the ‘pretend game’ with Bill Kristol and Jonathan V. Last! YAY US! Not really, the pretend game with either of these two is never fun, but here we are. Bill tweeted an excerpt from an article from Jonathan and the replies were on point, even if the tweet and the article were kind of nutty.

“Let’s pretend that you were a Republican in 2000 and you cared about: Robust foreign policy

The spread of democracy abroad

The rule of law

Free trade Well, guess what: The Democratic party is now your natural home for those priorities.” https://t.co/TOHuAPkVyf — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 11, 2022

We are not sure what they think Democrats stand for but pretty sure we can point out where the Democrats oppose or have a pretty bad track record on all four points, but we are going to focus on two. Starting with robust foreign policy. Have we seen the Russian threat of nuclear and are we going to just ignore the current state of Afghanistan? The next one is, the rule of law, and good grief, the Democrat Party literally wanted to defund the Police, or at least they used to admit to that, and Democrat-run cities are complete crap holes of crime. LOLOLOL Excuse us, we snorted and we are not sure if we can continue the story. Give us a moment. *breathes*

On to the replies!

The only thing Bill Kristol has taught us over the last 7 years is that his principles were always for sale. Not the best look for Bill to say the least. https://t.co/ep3YQRwkWA — Douglas Lukasik (@DouglasLukasik) October 11, 2022

You certainly pretended you were a Republican https://t.co/KEDKDDG7YO — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) October 11, 2022

Bill Kristol: "Let’s pretend that you were a Republican." Indeed, Bill. Indeed. https://t.co/FshJm1B6zR — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 11, 2022

Pointing out that Bill Krystol liked to pretend to be Republican was a popular one.

What if I cared about the protection of the unborn, the rule of law, and not starting a nuclear war? Or do you need your handler to fill in those gaps for you? https://t.co/Mm8xrPYEaK — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) October 11, 2022

"I voted for Joe Biden and all I got was this lousy nuclear apocalypse" https://t.co/J8gC4nE3NR — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 11, 2022

We would list not starting a nuclear war to be number one on a robust foreign policy list, but we are not Democrats, so maybe we are misunderstanding the term as they use it.

Man. Imagine stanning for the most feeble and incompetent President of our lifetime all because he’s not the orange dude. Just amazing. https://t.co/ZngQvoYNHn — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 11, 2022

Full disclosure: This editor was never a Trump fan, that being said, ‘orange man bad syndrome’ is ridiculous and we found ourselves defending him way more often than we thought we would.

I was a Democrat in 2000 and now I am a Republican. — JewishMomSpookYe🖤 (@CaffMomREDACTED) October 11, 2022

The narrator and everyone else who read the tweet is laughing!

There is no level the Bulwark crowd will stoop to. There is no bottom. https://t.co/J8gC4nE3NR — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 11, 2022

This is Bill’s favorite game, “Let’s pretend.” https://t.co/vjyW6xoUu5 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) October 11, 2022

There really is no bottom when it comes to Democrats. They along with their willing accomplices in most of the media will try to revise history at every turn, they try to pretend they are NOT the party that wanted to defund the police and have turned many major cities into homeless camps. They try to pretend they are NOT the party that has destroyed a good economy and caused inflation. They try to pretend their policies help you. They are always playing the pretend game and they usually get away with it.

Help us push this ignorance into the light so the pretend game gets hit with a dose of reality! Pointing it out is the only way to fight it.

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!