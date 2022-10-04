Stacey Abrams finally conceded the 2018 Georgia Governor’s race. Ok, she still played semantics, she says she ‘acknowledges’ she is not the governor, but for her, that is a HUGE admission. Still, acknowledging you are not the governor is not the same as admitting you lost the election. Democrats have this thing though, they get to say they did not lose, and claim elections are stolen, but if Republicans do it, it is a fascist threat to democracy or something.

Erin Burnett to Stacey Abrams: "Is there any scenario under which you would concede that you lost publicly in 2018?" Abrams: "I acknowledged that I am not the governor, that Brian Kemp won the election…I have never denied the outcome." pic.twitter.com/7oUtCwDekm — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) October 3, 2022

Total gaslighting. She claimed she was robbed because of voter fraud, not that she lost due to restricted suffrage. — Newman (@mt_newman) October 4, 2022

Gaslighting is a favorite pastime of Democrats. 🙂

That's a whole lot of words for a lie — Marc Wilson (@CoachMarcWilson) October 4, 2022

That seems to be a pattern as well – they believe that if you use more words, the lie is covered up.

Can we please just stop this nonsense of trying to make her and Robert Francis a thing? Please? — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) October 4, 2022

We agree. There are more than a few politicians we wish we never had to hear from again. Beto and Stacey ‘but I am the rightful Governor Of Georgia’ Abrams are two of the top on the list.

She's still claiming her election was rigged. Hillary is still claiming the 2016 Presidential election was rigged. Democrats are still pushing for more investigations into the 2016 election. But pointing out how Dems deliberately interfered with the 2020 election is 'fascist'. pic.twitter.com/K3fnwM3TJX — Twyla Naythias Fox (@TheRealTwylaFox) October 4, 2022

Indeed. If it were not for double standards we fear the left would have no standards at all.

I, too, am not the governor **accepts Congressional Medal of Honor** https://t.co/V7LrpdnqcK — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 4, 2022

We at Twitchy also admit that none of the editors are the Governor of Georgia.

What Abrams said in 2018 following the election: "So, to be clear, this is not a speech of concession. Concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper. As a woman of conscience and faith, I cannot concede." https://t.co/LXNuOFo7D7 https://t.co/FHKm0MQplY — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 4, 2022

We appreciated many tweeters setting the record straight about what Mrs. Abrams really said in 2018.

She's never going to stop lol. https://t.co/YTyVKATP8H — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 4, 2022

She won’t stop, because she can’t stop. She is one of those political creatures like Joe Biden. She is going to keep popping up year after year saying insane things and eventually she is going to be elected to something. It is never going to end. People will be writing articles about how she lied about baby heartbeats when she is running for president in 20 years.

We hope we are wrong, but we have been watching politicians like Abrams for a really long time and we are pretty sure we are 100% right. If we are all still around in 2044 let’s get out the vote and be sure she has to concede that one too.

****

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs!

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!