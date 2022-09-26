Over the weekend some BIG NEWS happened. This story is not it, but we are sure some big stuff happened.

Fox KTVU thought a firefighter in San Francisco getting ‘caught‘ wearing a shirt with Let’s Go Brandon on the back was newsworthy. The fact it should NOT be newsworthy made us want to write about it, therefore making it newsworthy again! You are welcome KTVU. If you would like to send us a thank you for making the story clickable, find us on Twitter.

There were so many reactions to the fact they thought this should be a story, but overwhelmingly the biggest one was: WHY?

We particularly liked when we were asked to look at the story from a different point of view.

Trending

He is correct it is NOT a serious story, but pointing out how insanely petty and ridiculous the media and the left can often be is technically our niche, so for us, it was a perfect story!

San Francisco has SOOOOooooOOOooo many problems. We even wrote about a pretty large one not too long ago because San Francisco has become a literal cesspool. You can read that here.

RIGHT! We can not have people just out here saving homes and lives if they are not in total and complete agreement with the president. What kind of world would that be?  It’s one step away from The Handmaid’s Tale. A t-shirt today leads to forced govt. sanctioned rape and concentration camps tomorrow! Just thinking of it has us ‘literally shaking’.

One user had what we believe is an excellent point. What if our guy is named Brandon and is just practicing good self-talk? Leave him alone! We thought SanFran was all about positive energy and yoga and stuff. LEAVE BRANDON ALONE!

While rewarding him with a beer would be something we support, San Francisco Fire Department did not seem to be in agreement. They even seemed to imply there may be some sort of punishment. Although, in their defense, we suppose ‘handling it’ could mean buying him a beer and giving him a raise, but we doubt that’s the case.

Many of the responses to the Fire Department were just as fun as the responses to the Television Station.

Be safe out there Twitchy Readers, you never know when somebody in a #LetsGoBrandon Shirt may be out there wanting to help you or even save your life! THE HORROR!

*****

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs!

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #LetsGoBrandonFirefighterLet's Go Brandonsan francisco