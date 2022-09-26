Over the weekend some BIG NEWS happened. This story is not it, but we are sure some big stuff happened.

Fox KTVU thought a firefighter in San Francisco getting ‘caught‘ wearing a shirt with Let’s Go Brandon on the back was newsworthy. The fact it should NOT be newsworthy made us want to write about it, therefore making it newsworthy again! You are welcome KTVU. If you would like to send us a thank you for making the story clickable, find us on Twitter.

A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase “Lets Go Brandon” written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. https://t.co/7655CpA5Mf — KTVU (@KTVU) September 25, 2022

There were so many reactions to the fact they thought this should be a story, but overwhelmingly the biggest one was: WHY?

Why is This News? https://t.co/eOjEcPkRuy — Jerry Luther Maulden Sr. (@maulden_jerry) September 25, 2022

And? — I'm pretty fly for a white privileged girl! (@MN_Kel) September 25, 2022

We particularly liked when we were asked to look at the story from a different point of view.

'A serviceman was spotted in an anti-Trump T-shirt while on duty Saturday morning…' Nope, still don't care. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 25, 2022

Libs are a bunch of crybaby tattle-tales. This isn't a serious story. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 25, 2022

He is correct it is NOT a serious story, but pointing out how insanely petty and ridiculous the media and the left can often be is technically our niche, so for us, it was a perfect story!

That's definitely the biggest problem in San Francisco right now https://t.co/2enyg5OXOd — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 25, 2022

San Francisco has SOOOOooooOOOooo many problems. We even wrote about a pretty large one not too long ago because San Francisco has become a literal cesspool. You can read that here.

Has he been fired yet? We can't have people who don't like Biden saving people's lives. I'd rather be engulfed in flames in my Noe Valley home than let a Rethuglikkkan rescue me and my three standard poodles. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 25, 2022

Ooh, such brave journalisming! I hope you got him fired. Can’t have people who don’t like President Biden out there… saving lives. https://t.co/OmaqEx3Bv7 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 25, 2022

RIGHT! We can not have people just out here saving homes and lives if they are not in total and complete agreement with the president. What kind of world would that be? It’s one step away from The Handmaid’s Tale. A t-shirt today leads to forced govt. sanctioned rape and concentration camps tomorrow! Just thinking of it has us ‘literally shaking’.

One user had what we believe is an excellent point. What if our guy is named Brandon and is just practicing good self-talk? Leave him alone! We thought SanFran was all about positive energy and yoga and stuff. LEAVE BRANDON ALONE!

What if his name is actually Brandon??? — M is for Myocarditis (@bgiromini) September 25, 2022

How can I buy him a beer? https://t.co/xKxOZGZ6BE — Dave Q. 🇺🇸 (@DQuesada) September 26, 2022

While rewarding him with a beer would be something we support, San Francisco Fire Department did not seem to be in agreement. They even seemed to imply there may be some sort of punishment. Although, in their defense, we suppose ‘handling it’ could mean buying him a beer and giving him a raise, but we doubt that’s the case.

This is not the official uniform of the SFFD. This will be handled immediately. Thank you for bringing it to our attention. https://t.co/lCRl5ywjyE — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) September 24, 2022

Many of the responses to the Fire Department were just as fun as the responses to the Television Station.

Sending all my prayers to the San Francisco Fire Department and the City of San Francisco. This is such a needless tragedy evryone is going through. I mean, MY GOD! https://t.co/aFDXFmSVWH pic.twitter.com/Hf8z1DMwOw — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) September 25, 2022

So heroic of you. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) September 25, 2022

“We’ll make sure to punish this guy for his wrong think” — Dick Whitmanaut ∞/21M 🇺🇸 (@DWhitmanBTC) September 25, 2022

Be safe out there Twitchy Readers, you never know when somebody in a #LetsGoBrandon Shirt may be out there wanting to help you or even save your life! THE HORROR!

