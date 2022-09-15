Twitchy readers know Gov. Ron DeSantis is a rockstar in conservative circles, and it looks like he’s made another big move in the illegal immigration debate. According to FOXnews.com, he sent 2 planes of illegal immigrants to … **insert drumroll** MARTHA’S VINEYARD!

That is basically Obama’s backyard.

This is our impressed face. He really did that!

Some people loved it, others did not.

Ron DeSantis and the GOP are currently operating a human trafficking ring involving children in an attempt to own the libs. What a sick and unbelievably cruel stunt. https://t.co/q37rA4u2fT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 15, 2022

Why is DeSantis cruel for gifting illegal immigrants a free plane ride to a Sanctuary City that wants to WELCOME them and how is it human trafficking, when they go freely? We can’t figure that out. Don’t get us wrong, we aren’t saying that someone can’t have that opinion, we are just saying that the opinion is wrong. 🙂

Really? These are desperate people-asylum seekers. Abusive! You or your ancestors were immigrants! If he cannot handle immigration like California and New York does, he should not be governor of Florida & never president. What about your illegal Russians? Included? And others? — Bev (@HillBeverlyhill) September 15, 2022

How did Russia get into this conversation? Oh, we forgot. So many on the left are obsessed with Russia, but despite that odd Russian insertion, somebody did have a few questions for the assertion.

Give us your address and you can take in a few. Why do border states have to deal with this alone?? They are overwhelmed so it’s only fair to send them to all the cities that are a sanctuary for them. It actually seems to be the kindest thing to do for these “asylum seekers”. — 🇺🇸letfreedomjane🇺🇸 (@mszorn44) September 15, 2022

Yes, there were a lot of haters, but most people seemed overjoyed with DeSantis’s actions.

Hopefully with a map to Obama's house? — We are all doomed (@NeverGoFullLibt) September 15, 2022

Ron DeSantis just sent a plane full of illegals to Martha’s Vineyard! I hope he gave them a map to Obama‘s house! — 𓋜 𝕂 𝕀 𝕄 𝔹 𝔼 ℝ 𝕃 𝕐 ™ (@__Kimberly1) September 14, 2022

A map to Obama’s house was a popular sentiment and we hope it happened! Obama began the entire open border scheme, to begin with. Biden is just carrying on with his plan.

Pretty wild story unfolding here … https://t.co/EzN7fPgtkO — depression BTC (@depression2019) September 15, 2022

Wild is a good description, although we prefer AWESOME, and many more people agreed.

Ron DeSantis flew two planes of illegal migrants to Martha's Vineyard for the rich woke liberals to take care of. What a legend. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 15, 2022

He’s sending planes of illegals to Martha’s Vineyard. Ron DeSantis is a national treasure. — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) September 15, 2022

Florida governor Ron Desantis just sent two plane loads of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Amazing. Truly amazing. https://t.co/bsDxJ9Zw1J — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 14, 2022

Christina Pushaw, the rapid response director for the Governor, and a total rockstar in her own right stepped in and made some points of her own. She was on point as usual.

Martha’s Vineyard residents should be thrilled about this. They vote for sanctuary cities — they get a sanctuary city of their own. And illegal aliens will increase the town’s diversity, which is strength. Right? https://t.co/rxSkQ9XdKA #FoxNews — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

This is the way — Another One (@Another59062470) September 14, 2022

In the timeless words of The Mandalorian: This is the way.

We hope DeSantis keeps giving the left what they ask for. If Democrat Run cities want to be called ‘Sanctuary Cities’, send the crisis to them. It is wrong for border states to be the only ones to carry that burden. Gov. DeSantis is paving the way forward on this and many other issues, and WE LOVE IT!

