TDS On Steroids: Watch As Unhinged Liberal Confronts Trump Supporters Simply Trying to Enjoy a Coffee

The oh-so-tolerant Left strikes again, this time at two Republican men who were simply trying to enjoy their coffee while discussing their support for President Trump.

Advertisement

Fair warning, the video does contain some strong language from the Liberal aggressor (shocking, we know) so keep that in mind before you hit play:

Unhinged leftist in West Hartford, Connecticut, HARASSES and SPITS on two conservatives for the crime of drinking a coffee in public.



So much for being the party of "inclusion"pic.twitter.com/FBCFFMT7OZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2025

Technically, it looks like he spit AT them, not ON them, but it's still disgusting behavior. Possibly one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome we've ever seen, and that's saying something.

We love how calm they remain, even while being accused of all manner of nonsense they had nothing to do with.

Claims he gets threats by "people like them," whatever that means.



Proceeds to spit on them...



I have a feeling that if you were worried about threats, you wouldn't go around spitting on random strangers while they're filming. — Doku HL SD (@Doku_HL_SD) August 18, 2025

They handled that really well. Very polite, much more than I would have been. — KAT22850 (@kat22850) August 18, 2025

They really did.

The West Hartford Republicans shared some backstory on who these two gentleman are, and what it's like being openly Republican in that town:

This is what Republicans have to endure in the "tolerant" and "inclusive" town of West Hartford, CT. Kudos to campaign manager Ari and town council candidate Ben Lewis for handling the situation as best anyone could. @WestHartfordPD should investigate immediately since the man… pic.twitter.com/irGNOBEd9H — West Hartford Republicans (@WestHartfordGOP) August 17, 2025

The post continued:

...clearly spits at them due to Ari wearing a kippah (yamaka).This man's actions, fueled by the hate-filled rhetoric of the modern Democratic party, are a consequence of the far-left, ideologically intolerant culture that decades of one-party Democrat rule have fostered in West Hartford.

There really was no way to reason with this guy, because he clearly wasn't listening. Even when they tell him they unequivocally condemn the threats of violence he claims to have received, it's not good enough for him.

Advertisement

So let me get this straight…

Two conservatives drink coffee in public.

And the “tolerant left” thinks the right response is harassment and spit?



These are the same people who scream “inclusion” while trying to erase anyone who disagrees with them.

It’s not inclusion.

It’s… — Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) August 18, 2025

The post continued:

...intimidation dressed up as virtue.Tell me again—who’s the real threat to democracy here?

We think the answer to that is pretty clear.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.