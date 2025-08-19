VIP
Transatlantic Trash Talk: France Critiques the U.S., Americans Shrug It Off on X
Alec Baldwin Asks If Trump Is Going to Federalize the NBA
A New Document Casts Serious Doubt on Hundreds of Commutations Issued by the...
Bret Baier Proves No One Is Above the Law in Trump's Washington DC
VIP
Newsom Family Photo Looks Like Nazi Propaganda
Peter Baker's Misleading Narrative: Comparing DC's Restaurant Week to Regular Days to Spit...
Joy Reid: Trump Admin Deporting All the Black and Brown People So They...
That Thing That Never Happens... ICE Rescues Ten Children in Nebraska Sex Trafficking...
Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin
TikToker Says Group of 'Loco' Marines Is Patrolling CA to Get Rid of...
Eagle-Eyed Chuck Todd Notes That Today’s GOP Is Not the Party That Elected...
Gov. Newsoms Deadly Policies Have Now Killed More Than Just His Chances at...
Rep. LaMonica McIver Says Trump’s Takeover of DC Is a Display of White...
Heroic Texas House Dem Refuses to Leave, Sleeps Overnight at Her Desk in...

TDS On Steroids: Watch As Unhinged Liberal Confronts Trump Supporters Simply Trying to Enjoy a Coffee

Amy
Amy | 9:50 PM on August 19, 2025
Meme

The oh-so-tolerant Left strikes again, this time at two Republican men who were simply trying to enjoy their coffee while discussing their support for President Trump.

Advertisement

Fair warning, the video does contain some strong language from the Liberal aggressor (shocking, we know) so keep that in mind before you hit play:

Technically, it looks like he spit AT them, not ON them, but it's still disgusting behavior. Possibly one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome we've ever seen, and that's saying something.

We love how calm they remain, even while being accused of all manner of nonsense they had nothing to do with.

Recommended

A New Document Casts Serious Doubt on Hundreds of Commutations Issued by the Biden Admin. (a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

They really did. 

The West Hartford Republicans shared some backstory on who these two gentleman are, and what it's like being openly Republican in that town:

The post continued:

...clearly spits at them due to Ari wearing a kippah (yamaka).This man's actions, fueled by the hate-filled rhetoric of the modern Democratic party, are a consequence of the far-left, ideologically intolerant culture that decades of one-party Democrat rule have fostered in West Hartford.

There really was no way to reason with this guy, because he clearly wasn't listening. Even when they tell him they unequivocally condemn the threats of violence he claims to have received, it's not good enough for him.

Advertisement

The post continued:

...intimidation dressed up as virtue.Tell me again—who’s the real threat to democracy here?

We think the answer to that is pretty clear.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONNECTICUT CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP LIBS OF TIKTOK REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A New Document Casts Serious Doubt on Hundreds of Commutations Issued by the Biden Admin. (a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Bret Baier Proves No One Is Above the Law in Trump's Washington DC
RickRobinson
Alec Baldwin Asks If Trump Is Going to Federalize the NBA
Brett T.
That Thing That Never Happens... ICE Rescues Ten Children in Nebraska Sex Trafficking Bust
Eric V.
Transatlantic Trash Talk: France Critiques the U.S., Americans Shrug It Off on X
justmindy
Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A New Document Casts Serious Doubt on Hundreds of Commutations Issued by the Biden Admin. (a Deep Dive) Aaron Walker
Advertisement