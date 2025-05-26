VIP
UK Creatives Face Brutal Backlash For Understanding Biology

Amy
Amy | 12:40 PM on May 26, 2025
Twitchy

If you're not familiar with the X account of @TheFamousArtBR, you really should be. She's one of the leading voices for women's rights in the UK, and she's paying the price for it.

The post continues:

...

no matter how many people harass and stalk us…We will still refuse to break up on the say so of other people.Neither of us care about the “consequences” of staying together anymore.No one owns me and no one owns 

@DoozerMcDooze

 which means no one is in control of us.We will NOT stop doing the things we love, which is art and music. We will not stop trying to continue our careers in any way we can AND still be together in a relationship.You can’t stop us.

Birdy's fella @DoozerMcDooze had his album launch party canceled because his girl wouldn't keep her mouth shut:

'The views you express are not in line with the values we hold at our venue.'

And which views would those be? Because it's certainly not free speech and a belief in biological reality.

Birdy shares more about their journey in her pinned thread:

Here's the first example:

Yes, you read that correctly. This musician is being told he needs to give up the love of his life in order to continue to make a living. 

Remind us who the fascists are again?

There's a lot more on her account, and it's definitely worth reading, but we'll leave it on this positive note:

Great song, and we wish this couple every success.

***

