UK Creatives Face Brutal Backlash For Understanding Biology

If you're not familiar with the X account of @TheFamousArtBR, you really should be. She's one of the leading voices for women's rights in the UK, and she's paying the price for it.

Advertisement

After six years of pressure to end our relationship, no matter how many threats either of us receive, no matter how many public ultimatums or private blackmail is sent our way, no matter how much income is pulled from us, how many jobs we lose or how many gigs are cancelled, no… — TheFamousArtistBirdyRose (@TheFamousArtBR) May 25, 2025

The post continues:

... no matter how many people harass and stalk us…We will still refuse to break up on the say so of other people.Neither of us care about the “consequences” of staying together anymore.No one owns me and no one owns @DoozerMcDooze which means no one is in control of us.We will NOT stop doing the things we love, which is art and music. We will not stop trying to continue our careers in any way we can AND still be together in a relationship.You can’t stop us.

Birdy's fella @DoozerMcDooze had his album launch party canceled because his girl wouldn't keep her mouth shut:

Thanks so much to everyone who bought tickets to my album launch. Unfortunately the venue has just cancelled it as “The views you express are not in line with the values we hold at our venue.” Will sort refunds & will reschedule to find a new venue ASAP. I’m not giving up. — Doozer McDooze (@DoozerMcDooze) May 22, 2025

'The views you express are not in line with the values we hold at our venue.'

And which views would those be? Because it's certainly not free speech and a belief in biological reality.

Birdy shares more about their journey in her pinned thread:

Ten stages of cancellation 🧵

How people are coerced into denouncing their loved ones for “trans” ideology.

Here’s ten times my fella has been publicly & privately pressured by his music peers & fans to end his 10+ year relationship with me because I know what a woman is. — TheFamousArtistBirdyRose (@TheFamousArtBR) January 16, 2025

Here's the first example:

2.

Public Ultimatums:

“This isn’t going to go away. It will likely just get worse. Unless she obviously changes her stance.

Then you have a choice:

You either need to live with the stigma of her choices, which will cost you gigs & friends or

Publicly distance yourself from her… pic.twitter.com/tDpK6OHZdV — TheFamousArtistBirdyRose (@TheFamousArtBR) January 16, 2025

Yes, you read that correctly. This musician is being told he needs to give up the love of his life in order to continue to make a living.

Advertisement

Remind us who the fascists are again?

There's a lot more on her account, and it's definitely worth reading, but we'll leave it on this positive note:

This is my favourite thing right now. https://t.co/z8WDTGK5L2 — TheFamousArtistBirdyRose (@TheFamousArtBR) May 24, 2025

Great song, and we wish this couple every success.

***

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.