Dem Rep Laurie Pohutsky Chooses Voluntary Sterilization to Prevent Pregnancy in 'Trump's America'

Amy
Amy  |  7:40 PM on February 06, 2025
imgflip

By now, we're all familiar with Trump Derangement Symptom. It's definitely ramped up since Trump's first term in office, but Michigan State Representative Laurie Pohutsky has taken it to a whole new level:

From The Midwesterner:

The 36-year-old Livonia Democrat told the throng of several hundred Trump haters that descended on the Michigan Capitol Wednesday that she voluntarily and permanently relinquished her fertility to make a statement about the 47th POTUS.

“Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” Pohutsky said. “I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.

It's pretty hard to believe that anyone could have such a warped view of reality. Michigan is a very abortion-friendly state so we're not sure what her concern is here. 

She made a very personal and permanent choice, but somehow it's Trump's fault?

We wouldn't be at all surprised.

Let's face it, though, this is preferable to her killing any future babies in utero:

A certain aspect of this decision was not lost on X users:

Now, we certainly think Pohutsky took an extreme measure, given the availability of birth control and, you know, the choice to not participate in the activity that creates unwanted pregnancy. But if this decision prevents her from indoctrinating a child with her unhinged beliefs?

We'll call it a win.

