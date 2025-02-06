Dem Rep Laurie Pohutsky Chooses Voluntary Sterilization to Prevent Pregnancy in 'Trump's America'

By now, we're all familiar with Trump Derangement Symptom. It's definitely ramped up since Trump's first term in office, but Michigan State Representative Laurie Pohutsky has taken it to a whole new level:

Michigan Rep. Laurie Pohutsky opts for ‘voluntarily sterilization’ to avoid pregnancy in ‘Donald Trump’s America’ https://t.co/otssJVUFD0 via @Th_Midwesterner — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) February 6, 2025

From The Midwesterner:

The 36-year-old Livonia Democrat told the throng of several hundred Trump haters that descended on the Michigan Capitol Wednesday that she voluntarily and permanently relinquished her fertility to make a statement about the 47th POTUS. “Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” Pohutsky said. “I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.

It's pretty hard to believe that anyone could have such a warped view of reality. Michigan is a very abortion-friendly state so we're not sure what her concern is here.

She made a very personal and permanent choice, but somehow it's Trump's fault?

In four years, she will come back and say “Donald Trump sterilized me, and now I can’t have kids!”



Bank on this. https://t.co/XKot9kMy2T — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 6, 2025

We wouldn't be at all surprised.

Let's face it, though, this is preferable to her killing any future babies in utero:

Have you ever killed two birds with a stone you didn't throw? — EnochThompson (@nopenymo) February 6, 2025

A certain aspect of this decision was not lost on X users:

Now if everybody who supports her do the same…we can be done with all of this nonsense in a generation. — Obadiabetes (@rightOFright76) February 6, 2025

The last generation of democrats if this takes off. — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) February 6, 2025

This is the exact sort of person I don't want procreating. Thanks for helping natural selection! https://t.co/QyJSbv2zfB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 6, 2025

Now, we certainly think Pohutsky took an extreme measure, given the availability of birth control and, you know, the choice to not participate in the activity that creates unwanted pregnancy. But if this decision prevents her from indoctrinating a child with her unhinged beliefs?

We'll call it a win.