Whitesplaining 101: Liberal BECOMES The Meme They're Mocking

Sometimes in the wild world of life on X, you come across a post that is so blindingly un-self-aware that you wonder if it could possibly be real.
Exhibit A:
This has never happened pic.twitter.com/3FQ4ptu86N— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 30, 2024
He obviously didn't think this one through. Or maybe he did and still ran with it...we can't decide which is worse.
A summary of the comments:— 0p3nS0UrC3L1F3 (@LibertySourced) August 31, 2024
“I’m a minority, this happened to me”
White Liberal: “No it didn’t!”
Literally the meme.
It literally is.
you’re doing the thing you originally mocked lmao— Zion (@ZioffWontimson) August 30, 2024
You did the meme you posted lmaooooooooo 😂😂😂— taliblond (@taliblond) August 31, 2024
Some people gently tried to point out that this type of soft bigotry does, in fact, exist:
I have lived this experience.— Montrel McCall (@shadydoorags) August 31, 2024
I feel like people need to discuss liberal racism more. It may come from a good place of wanting to help people but it ends up being extremely patronizing, had it happen to me and have seen it happen to others— N.Red (@Noredro170777) August 31, 2024
Nah. This has definitely happened to me Evan. 😭— Ambrosia (@TucciVuitton) August 30, 2024
Woke white liberals are always going on about listening to people speak their truth, but the minute they get some honest feedback:
You said that you weren’t oppressed?— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 30, 2024
Yes.— Ambrosia (@TucciVuitton) August 30, 2024
Wait do you not think systemic racism exists— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 30, 2024
That's not at all what she said, and he knows it. It's amazing that he presumes to speak for a demographic that he's not a part of, and then gets incredulous when he's called out.
It happens every time a minority has a conservative opinion pic.twitter.com/0xyA8WRMQG— TripleZ (@NotZ3Music) August 31, 2024
Every. Single. Time.
