Whitesplaining 101: Liberal BECOMES The Meme They're Mocking

Sometimes in the wild world of life on X, you come across a post that is so blindingly un-self-aware that you wonder if it could possibly be real.

Exhibit A:

This has never happened pic.twitter.com/3FQ4ptu86N — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 30, 2024

He obviously didn't think this one through. Or maybe he did and still ran with it...we can't decide which is worse.

A summary of the comments:



“I’m a minority, this happened to me”



White Liberal: “No it didn’t!”



Literally the meme. — 0p3nS0UrC3L1F3 (@LibertySourced) August 31, 2024

It literally is.

you’re doing the thing you originally mocked lmao — Zion (@ZioffWontimson) August 30, 2024

You did the meme you posted lmaooooooooo 😂😂😂 — taliblond (@taliblond) August 31, 2024

Some people gently tried to point out that this type of soft bigotry does, in fact, exist:

I have lived this experience. — Montrel McCall (@shadydoorags) August 31, 2024

I feel like people need to discuss liberal racism more. It may come from a good place of wanting to help people but it ends up being extremely patronizing, had it happen to me and have seen it happen to others — N.Red (@Noredro170777) August 31, 2024

Nah. This has definitely happened to me Evan. 😭 — Ambrosia (@TucciVuitton) August 30, 2024

Woke white liberals are always going on about listening to people speak their truth, but the minute they get some honest feedback:

You said that you weren’t oppressed? — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 30, 2024

Wait do you not think systemic racism exists — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 30, 2024

That's not at all what she said, and he knows it. It's amazing that he presumes to speak for a demographic that he's not a part of, and then gets incredulous when he's called out.

It happens every time a minority has a conservative opinion pic.twitter.com/0xyA8WRMQG — TripleZ (@NotZ3Music) August 31, 2024

Every. Single. Time.