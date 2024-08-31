'This Was Worse Than I Thought': Here's a Harris Debate Flashback Showing Why...
SO MUCH JOY! Kamala Campaign Faith Advisor Claimed Christianity Has Been 'Hijacked' by...
SNOBBY Vanderbilt Prof Says If THIS Is Your Bathroom, You Shouldn't Worry About...
Mary Katharine Ham and Others Interject After Buttigieg Tries to Get Us Pumped...
COWARD Kamala Continues to Demand Hot Mics for Debate, Gets WRECKED Trying to...
'Democracy' SAVED! Pelosi Looks Proud to Have Helped Boot Biden and Install Harris...
Kamala Harris Displays 'Michael Scott Levels of Self-Awareness' While Whining About the De...
Mark Ruffalo - 'Why Are You Always on The Wrong Side of Every...
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud (Again) About What Should Be...
WATCH as Trump Reveals That He Totally Worked for McDonald's, Too! For Realsies!
Detangling the Truth Over Trump and Abortion and Florida Amendment 4 (A Deep...
GAME OVER: Pro-Life Activist Reminds Us What's at Stake If Kamala Wins in...
At This Point, We Should Just List of Things Tim Walz HASN'T Lied...
RFK Jr's Pro-Trump Ad: 'Suffering From TDS? Independence Might Be Right For You'...

Whitesplaining 101: Liberal BECOMES The Meme They're Mocking

Amy
Amy  |  3:30 PM on August 31, 2024
AngieArtist

Sometimes in the wild world of life on X, you come across a post that is so blindingly un-self-aware that you wonder if it could possibly be real.

Exhibit A:

Advertisement

He obviously didn't think this one through. Or maybe he did and still ran with it...we can't decide which is worse.

It literally is.

Some people gently tried to point out that this type of soft bigotry does, in fact, exist:

Recommended

'This Was Worse Than I Thought': Here's a Harris Debate Flashback Showing Why She Wants Open Mics
Doug P.
Advertisement

Woke white liberals are always going on about listening to people speak their truth, but the minute they get some honest feedback:

That's not at all what she said, and he knows it. It's amazing that he presumes to speak for a demographic that he's not a part of, and then gets incredulous when he's called out.

Every. Single. Time.

Tags: MEME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Was Worse Than I Thought': Here's a Harris Debate Flashback Showing Why She Wants Open Mics
Doug P.
SNOBBY Vanderbilt Prof Says If THIS Is Your Bathroom, You Shouldn't Worry About Capital Gains Taxes
Amy Curtis
Mary Katharine Ham and Others Interject After Buttigieg Tries to Get Us Pumped for High-Speed Rail
Doug P.
COWARD Kamala Continues to Demand Hot Mics for Debate, Gets WRECKED Trying to Blame TRUMP Instead
Amy Curtis
WATCH as Trump Reveals That He Totally Worked for McDonald's, Too! For Realsies!
Aaron Walker
Mark Ruffalo - 'Why Are You Always on The Wrong Side of Every Issue?'
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'This Was Worse Than I Thought': Here's a Harris Debate Flashback Showing Why She Wants Open Mics Doug P.
Advertisement