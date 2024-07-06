Mia Farrow Asks Why Biden Was 'Like That' In The Debate, TDS Answers The Call

Mia Farrow doesn't name names in this post about the Presidential debate, but, given her track record on Trump, we're pretty confident she's talking about Biden:

Why was he like that during the debate? Why? — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸💙 (@MiaFarrow) July 5, 2024

Well, Mia, how much time do you have?

Farrow's fans rushed to defend the President's dismal performance. Some went with the original narrative that the President was feeling under the weather:

Have you never been sick? — America is a gun💛 (@Tammi_Seattle3) July 5, 2024

While others bought into the two-for-one 'it was a cold/jetlag' combo:

He had a virus and who knows if it was Covid. Plus all the extreme travel.

He was coughing at the rally the next day.



I’m younger than Joe and when I’m even slightly under the weather I’m useless. — April Pitney🌳🌎🌍🌏 (@PitneyApril) July 5, 2024

Bonus points for mentioning it could have been COVID!

He has just come back from a Europe trip, &

had a bad cold, Sore throat that made his voice

wispy! He just had a bad nite, that's all! Trump

telling all lies didn't help either! — Patti Llewellyn (@patcllew) July 6, 2024

He just came back? We're not experts in geography, but last we checked, spending the week leading up to the debate at Camp David doesn't exactly qualify as 'just getting back' from Europe.

The sick and/or tired excuses are almost cute in comparison to some of the other theories out there:

Exactly what Bob Woodward asked. There’s been talk from audio professionals of Biden’s mic being hacked. Don’t know if it’s true, but the press should investigate. It certainly is a possibility… — Jackie Banyasz (@garwoodgal) July 5, 2024

We may or may not have laughed out loud at that one. Just kidding, we totally did.

Assuming you mean

President Biden by “he.”



Please, move on!

The debate was one week ago.



TV production pros pointed out that CNN used lighting to make POTUS look pale, and muted his microphone.



#WeStandWithBidenHarris



👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/NAxoL9k1ry — Maura Lynch #SaveDemocracy (@Loudmouthkid62) July 6, 2024

Oh, sure, sure. CNN, well-known defender of all things Trump, manipulated the lighting to make Biden look bad.

Someone drugged his water glass. Did you see Trump's satisfied face when Biden began to speak? Like he got what he wanted? I wouldn't put anything past Trump. — Pensandpages (@Pensandpages) July 5, 2024

In the interest of full disclosure, we've read that post quite a few times in an effort to comprehend this level of TDS and...we've got nothing.

It's actually kind of hard to believe that so many Biden supporters seem genuinely shocked by his terrible showing, and are willing to accept any answer but the truth.

November can't come soon enough.



