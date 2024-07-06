MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: White House Thinks Biden Knocked Interview Out of the Park
Bada-Bing, Bada-BOOM! The Official Sopranos Twitter/X Account ‘Whacks’ Joe Biden
WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless...
Ana Navarro Says It’s Ridiculous to Scrutinize Biden Over This (Non) Fact
The Atlantic Looks at Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Fluctuations'
Axios: House Democrats Pulling Out the Big Guns Against SAVE Act
CNN Talks to Rising Star and Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Adam Kinzinger
ABC News' Chief WH Correspondent Seems Surprised Biden Staff Gave Radio Host Questions...
Miserable Cranks on Social Media Dump on Miss Universe Olivia Culpo's GORGEOUS Wedding...
Jon Levine Reports Biden's Physician Met With Parkinson's Disease Specialist at the White...
Journos Pretending They Were Deceived About Biden Makes Me Loathe the Media Even...
HAHAHAHAHA: Dem Strategist Gets DRAGGED for Wishing Media Gave Trump the Same Scrutiny...
That Is YOUR Party, Sulu: George Takei Tries to Fearmonger About Trump 'Rounding...
Philly Radio Host Says White House Sent 8 Questions She Could Ask Biden...

Mia Farrow Asks Why Biden Was 'Like That' In The Debate, TDS Answers The Call

Amy  |  7:30 PM on July 06, 2024
AP Photo, File

Mia Farrow doesn't name names in this post about the Presidential debate, but, given her track record on Trump, we're pretty confident she's talking about Biden:

Advertisement

Well, Mia, how much time do you have?

Farrow's fans rushed to defend the President's dismal performance. Some went with the original narrative that the President was feeling under the weather:

While others bought into the two-for-one 'it was a cold/jetlag' combo:

Bonus points for mentioning it could have been COVID!

He just came back? We're not experts in geography, but last we checked, spending the week leading up to the debate at Camp David doesn't exactly qualify as 'just getting back' from Europe.

The sick and/or tired excuses are almost cute in comparison to some of the other theories out there:

Recommended

WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We may or may not have laughed out loud at that one. Just kidding, we totally did.

Oh, sure, sure. CNN, well-known defender of all things Trump, manipulated the lighting to make Biden look bad.

In the interest of full disclosure, we've read that post quite a few times in an effort to comprehend this level of TDS and...we've got nothing.

It's actually kind of hard to believe that so many Biden supporters seem genuinely shocked by his terrible showing, and are willing to accept any answer but the truth.

November can't come soon enough.


Tags: BIDEN DEBATE MIA FARROW TRUMP TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME TDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally'
Grateful Calvin
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: White House Thinks Biden Knocked Interview Out of the Park
Brett T.
Bada-Bing, Bada-BOOM! The Official Sopranos Twitter/X Account ‘Whacks’ Joe Biden
Aaron Walker
Ana Navarro Says It’s Ridiculous to Scrutinize Biden Over This (Non) Fact
Brett T.
Lefties Realize Joe Biden Isn't the Nice, Selfless Man They Said He Was and It's GLORIOUS to Watch
Amy Curtis
THE CANDIDATE WE NEED: David 'Iowahawk' Burge Declares He Is Running for President
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WUT? Woke AWFL Tells White People They Are Not Allowed to Tan Unless They Are a 'BLM Ally' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement