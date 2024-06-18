Is That a Promise? Rachel Maddow and Joy Behar Worry About The View...
Second Whistleblower Exposes Texas Children's Hospital ... and Guess Who Came A-Knocking?
LIVE! 2024 Primary Election Results for Virginia, Oklahoma, and Georgia from Twitchy
Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma Keeps Playing Footsie With Biden on Immigration and...
THEY'RE NOT YOUR KIDS! Corey DeAngelis Obliterates Call for Federal Regulation of Homescho...
AOC Claims Billionaires and Their Evil Groups are Out to Get Squad Members,...
Oh Honey, WHAT?! Mean Girl Claire McCaskill's Petty, Shallow Dig at Trump BACKFIRES...
Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Media's DENIAL About Biden's Condition As Only SHE...
KJP's Deepfake Hoax, Sleepy Joe Scandal, Seinfeld vs the Mod!
Jamaal Bowman Asked Jewish Leader to Send Him Pics So He Could Prove...
More Like YOU Lie! Lefty BUSTED Bigly for Douchey Attempt at Pretending Trump...
Something STINKS: MSNBC Interview With Man Who Claims TX Abortion Law Almost Killed...
Forget How Stupid Jennifer Rubin Really Is? NO WORRIES, She's Getting Dragged for...
Cori Bush Claims She Miraculously Healed Homeless Woman's Tumors by Laying Hands on...

The Democrats Cringe-Worthy Kamala Harris 'Pride' Post Gets The Treatment It Deserves

Amy  |  10:30 PM on June 18, 2024
Meme

As if we needed any more evidence that pandering is all that the Democrats have left in this election cycle, they went ahead and posted this gem:

Advertisement

What exactly are they suggesting here? Does wearing different monochrome outfits mean you're a part of the LGBT community? Or that the Vice President wears these outfits to send some other kind of specific message?

We weren't the only ones with questions:

Not a joke. Probably. Maybe. Who can tell these days?

We'd like to see that, too, but we're not holding our breath.

Yes. Yes, it is. It's exactly what the Democrats think is important, because they don't give their voters credit enough to think beyond a fashion collage. It's insulting.

That, too.

All the cringe in the world.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Second Whistleblower Exposes Texas Children's Hospital ... and Guess Who Came A-Knocking?
Grateful Calvin
Is That a Promise? Rachel Maddow and Joy Behar Worry About The View Being Canceled if Trump Wins
Grateful Calvin
THEY'RE NOT YOUR KIDS! Corey DeAngelis Obliterates Call for Federal Regulation of Homeschooling
Grateful Calvin
Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Media's DENIAL About Biden's Condition As Only SHE Can in Two Perfect Posts
Sam J.
Forget How Stupid Jennifer Rubin Really Is? NO WORRIES, She's Getting Dragged for Her Stupidest Piece YET
Sam J.
New York Magazine's Sexist Hit Piece Calls Republican Women SUBSERVIENT and Hoo Boy Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Second Whistleblower Exposes Texas Children's Hospital ... and Guess Who Came A-Knocking? Grateful Calvin
Advertisement