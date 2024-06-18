The Democrats Cringe-Worthy Kamala Harris 'Pride' Post Gets The Treatment It Deserves

As if we needed any more evidence that pandering is all that the Democrats have left in this election cycle, they went ahead and posted this gem:
Stepping out with pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/e785EzgD2g— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 18, 2024
What exactly are they suggesting here? Does wearing different monochrome outfits mean you're a part of the LGBT community? Or that the Vice President wears these outfits to send some other kind of specific message?
We weren't the only ones with questions:
What does this even mean? 🤷♀️— Husky Mama (@HuskyMama2022) June 19, 2024
Proud of what exactly?— Code Zero (@automationcoder) June 18, 2024
This is a joke, right? Right? https://t.co/FiYW3JfNgV— 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) June 19, 2024
Not a joke. Probably. Maybe. Who can tell these days?
Where’s the list of achievements you’re proud of?— Ron Smith (@whatronsaid) June 19, 2024
We'd like to see that, too, but we're not holding our breath.
Your priorities are bright-colored clothing on Kamala? Wow...— K. Brett Boswell (@TheBoz46) June 18, 2024
With all the stuff going on the world, this is what you think is important— Bamboy (@Bamboy1081264) June 19, 2024
Yes. Yes, it is. It's exactly what the Democrats think is important, because they don't give their voters credit enough to think beyond a fashion collage. It's insulting.
The pandering is embarrassing— Gotti (@IrvMagic13) June 19, 2024
That, too.
Cringe.— Enzo The Baker (@enzothebaker123) June 18, 2024
Super cringe.
Ultra cringe.
All the cringe in the world.
