Rebekah Jones: Israeli Captives Held By Hamas Were 'Fed and Healthy'

There have been a lot of terrible anti-Israel takes since the news broke yesterday that the IDF has successfully rescued four of the hostages taken by Hamas in the vile and unprovoked October 7th attack. This one by COVID 'whistleblower' Rebekah Jones, though, really takes the cake:

I said the same thing. These people were fed and healthy. They were not at risk of imminent death. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) June 9, 2024

For context, here's the post she's replying to:

Leaving aside the original poster's assertion that he would be okay with remaining a hostage (which, quite frankly, we don't believe for a minute), what on earth is this woman thinking? The captives were 'fed and healthy', so it's all good that they were held for months under what were very likely horrific conditions?

This is either willful ignorance or sheer stupidity on Jones' part, and we're leaning towards the former (though certainly not ruling out the latter).

X users were quick to take her task:

Oh ok so then it’s okay to kidnap as long as the kidnapper feeds you & takes care of you? Makes sense! — ProudZionist_🎗️🇮🇱 (@ProudJew25) June 9, 2024

So it's okay to hold innocent people against their will as long as you feed them and they seem healthy and they're not at risk of imminent death. Wild. — XxBoogiexX (@Skippeedie) June 9, 2024

That certainly seems to be the message she's trying to convey.

There's no food but they were well fed.? — warrior Gran 💜🤍💚 (@h_mccready) June 9, 2024

But I thought there was no food in Gaza? — Ms Person (@Fragqueeny) June 9, 2024

Great point. We've been told repeatedly that there's no food in Gaza, so how is it that these hostages were fed?

Oh, well if they were fed, who cares that their freedom was restricted at gunpoint by terrorists.

Do you hear yourself?

Also, anyone near Hamas is at risk of imminent death. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) June 9, 2024

Another great point. And, no, we don't think she hears herself at all, nor do we think she cares.

Have you offered to go to gaza and sit in for one of the hostages? — Michael Suedfeld (@MSuedfeld) June 9, 2024

Perhaps Hamas will swop you for a hostage then... are you volunteering ? — Sgt Howie (@Sgt_Howie) June 9, 2024

If she is, we must have missed it.

Tell that to the dead ones. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) June 9, 2024

Brutal, but well-deserved. We're not sure why Jones feels the need to cheerlead for Hamas, but whatever the reason, her take on the situation is shameful.