Scott Presler OWNS Resistance Account That Tried to Call Him Out Over Bannon Support

Scott Presler, known for his passionate commitment to going anywhere and everywhere to help people register to vote, shared his support for Steve Bannon tonight. An X user thought it would be a good idea to tell Scott to put his money where his mouth is, and, well, the rest of the story just sort of tells itself.
How it started:
I stand with Steve Bannon.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 6, 2024
This is clear election interference. pic.twitter.com/Lo635VWArO
If you stand with him, go sit in jail with him……— The Modern Life, Ron N. 🌊 (@ronnmail) June 6, 2024
How it's going:
I would love the opportunity to register more voters in jails.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 6, 2024
Quick taking shi*t, and go down to prison suit up and get registering….Make sure document every interaction and instance…..— The Modern Life, Ron N. 🌊 (@ronnmail) June 6, 2024
Sup? pic.twitter.com/b67Qz7rDiW— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 6, 2024
Oof.
You were saying? https://t.co/PKczTQoSCs pic.twitter.com/VlnFBY14dY— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 6, 2024
Double oof.
June 6, 2024
HAHA GOTTEEEM— Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) June 6, 2024
He sure did.
Y'all wanna see a dead body? https://t.co/fiJyWPBSSZ— Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 6, 2024
Brutal.
June 6, 2024
Scott brought the receipts🤣🤣— Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) June 6, 2024
He did, and then some.
Oof.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 6, 2024
Like we said..oof.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member