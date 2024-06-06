Scott Presler OWNS Resistance Account That Tried to Call Him Out Over Bannon Support

Scott Presler, known for his passionate commitment to going anywhere and everywhere to help people register to vote, shared his support for Steve Bannon tonight. An X user thought it would be a good idea to tell Scott to put his money where his mouth is, and, well, the rest of the story just sort of tells itself.

Advertisement

How it started:

I stand with Steve Bannon.



This is clear election interference. pic.twitter.com/Lo635VWArO — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 6, 2024

If you stand with him, go sit in jail with him…… — The Modern Life, Ron N. 🌊 (@ronnmail) June 6, 2024

How it's going:

I would love the opportunity to register more voters in jails. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 6, 2024

Quick taking shi*t, and go down to prison suit up and get registering….Make sure document every interaction and instance….. — The Modern Life, Ron N. 🌊 (@ronnmail) June 6, 2024

Oof.

Double oof.

HAHA GOTTEEEM — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) June 6, 2024

He sure did.

Y'all wanna see a dead body? https://t.co/fiJyWPBSSZ — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 6, 2024

Brutal.





Scott brought the receipts🤣🤣 — Dr. Steve Turley (@DrTurleyTalks) June 6, 2024

He did, and then some.

Like we said..oof.



