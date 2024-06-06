Joe Walsh is Voting For The Party Trying to Destroy the Rule of...
Scott Presler OWNS Resistance Account That Tried to Call Him Out Over Bannon Support

Amy  |  10:40 PM on June 06, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Scott Presler, known for his passionate commitment to going anywhere and everywhere to help people register to vote, shared his support for Steve Bannon tonight. An X user thought it would be a good idea to tell Scott to put his money where his mouth is, and, well, the rest of the story just sort of tells itself.

How it started:

How it's going:

Oof.

Double oof.

He sure did.

Brutal.


He did, and then some.

Like we said..oof.


