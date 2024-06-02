Nina Turner Doesn't Want People 'With Felonies' Vilified Unless It's This Person (Guess Who)

We're going to be honest, we've read this post by Nina Turner several times and we STILL don't understand what she's trying to accomplish here:

There must be a way for people to welcome the news of the Trump verdict without vilifying those with felonies. https://t.co/4fHRAsPM8S — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 1, 2024

Advertisement

First of all what the heck does "those with felonies" mean? Are people with felonies not felons? Is this like "birthing persons"? We genuinely can't keep up with the constant language-bending. And why would we be expected to vilify some people with felonies and not others?

Never mind, we know why:

Yes. It's called hypocrisy. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) June 1, 2024

You mean, like by a hypocrite? — jenn (@jennannwill) June 1, 2024

Just go ahead and be a hypocrite, it hasn't stopped others before. — Kurz (@Kurz_Prime) June 1, 2024

Yep, that's it. Absolute jaw-dropping hypocrisy, with a side of zero self-awareness.

If you welcome the news about trump but don’t want to do it to others you’re basically admitting this is political warfare. — Dr.Carol X Lunz PhD She/Him,GED Alumni,POC-Ally (@marinasmigielsk) June 1, 2024

That's a great point, and it IS what Turner is admitting, albeit perhaps unwittingly. She's pretty much just saying the quiet part out loud.

The latest woke ethical dilemma: https://t.co/pyRcqVIyAg — Aaron O'Kelley (@AaronOKelley) June 2, 2024

That awkward moment when you love felons and consider them victims of a corrupt system but the GOP nominee is a felon who considers himself a victim of a corrupt system. https://t.co/NMn08zRyym — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 1, 2024

A very awkward moment, indeed.

lol. I must admit, this is a Catch-22 for progressives that I did not see coming. 😂 https://t.co/IpOwSs8FfF — Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) June 1, 2024

We didn't see this one coming either. You'd think by now we'd be used to the knots that progressives tie themselves in when it comes to Trump, but this one sets a whole new standard.

What you're saying is that you want to vilify Trump, for being a convicted felon, without suggesting that there's anything wrong with being a convicted felon.

You've got yourself twisted into a nice little knot there. https://t.co/X3pXcZ2AEa — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) June 1, 2024

That about sums it up.

y'all... woke lefties are the gift that keeps on giving: https://t.co/UU56TVyfvd — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 1, 2024

They really, really are. And honestly? We appreciate that. The more they let the mask slip, the better.