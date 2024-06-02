Let Them Fight: Free Palestine Protestors Block Philly Pride Event (WATCH)

There's nothing quite as amusing as watching leftist intersectionality turn on itself.

That's what seems to have happened in Philadelphia today, as marchers from the free Palestine crowd blocked the progress of the Philly Pride Parade.

Take a look:

Free Palestine Protesters blocking Philly Pride Parade 11th and Locust Streets pic.twitter.com/PXLDvw50PU — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) June 2, 2024

We don't want to say we love to see it, but...we kind of love to see it. As a general rule, we don't pay much attention to Pride marches (corporate pandering during June of each year is a whole different story). It's quite funny, though, that two of the most vocal factions in the inclusivity movement have found themselves at odds.

🚨 JUST IN: Pro-Palestine protestors have BLOCKED the Philly Pride Parade



The left are eating their own 🤣

pic.twitter.com/T6LzrT8rlM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 2, 2024

They sure are, and we're here for it.

It was bound to happen! They are all hypocritical clowns — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 2, 2024

It WAS bound to happen. There's just simply no way that a movement divided into so many different, highly specific causes doesn't wind up eating its own tail.

Pro Palestine protesters blocking the Philly pride parade from continuing is a perfect distillation of left wing politics. This is where it inevitably ends: with two left wing interest groups colliding in an oppression Olympics standoff: pic.twitter.com/bP8BGxEWaE — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 2, 2024

The oppression Olympics standoff...perfect!

The "intersectional" showdown we've all been waiting for. Grab some popcorn. pic.twitter.com/1ooffeazzz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 2, 2024

Intersectional showdown works, too. We'd like to think that at some point enough people will realize how ridiculous this all is, but we're not holding our breath.

If anyone needs us, we'll be over here popping the corn.