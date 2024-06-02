Let Them Fight: Free Palestine Protestors Block Philly Pride Event (WATCH)

America's Least Favorite Meathead Takes A Victory Lap Riddled With Rakes
Amy  |  4:10 PM on June 02, 2024
meme

There's nothing quite as amusing as watching leftist intersectionality turn on itself.

That's what seems to have happened in Philadelphia today, as marchers from the free Palestine crowd blocked the progress of the Philly Pride Parade.

Take a look:

We don't want to say we love to see it, but...we kind of love to see it. As a general rule, we don't pay much attention to Pride marches (corporate pandering during June of each year is a whole different story). It's quite funny, though, that two of the most vocal factions in the inclusivity movement have found themselves at odds.

They sure are, and we're here for it.

It WAS bound to happen. There's just simply no way that a movement divided into so many different, highly specific causes doesn't wind up eating its own tail.

The oppression Olympics standoff...perfect!

Intersectional showdown works, too. We'd like to think that at some point enough people will realize how ridiculous this all is, but we're not holding our breath.

If anyone needs us, we'll be over here popping the corn.

Tags: PALESTINE PHILADELPHIA PRIDE PROTEST WOKE WOKENESS

