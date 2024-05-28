Gaslighting Parents on the Economy Is a Politically Dangerous Position for Biden, Media...
Canada to Issue 5,000 Residency Visas for Palestinian Refugees
WHAT?! DOJ Says North Koreans Stole American's Identities to Get Remote Jobs at...
Master Receipt Keeper Drew Holden Revisits Coverage of the Time Trump Ordered the...
Aid Deliveries to Gaza Suspended After Rough Seas Damage Biden's Pier
Actor Chris Hemsworth Praised His Wife for Her Support and Immediately the Butker...
It's a Cult: Associated Press Is Disappointed More Movies Don't Talk About Climate...
Don't Mourn the Closing of Schools ... Rejoice Because Kids Have Been Released...
Oops. White Liberal DRAGGED for Pretending to Be a Black Guy to Prove...
Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballo...
How About NO? CBS Earns MASSIVE Ratio for Saying We Should Swap Foods...
The Hill: Harrison Butker's Misogyny Is Just the Conservative Agenda
This Is FINE: Windy City Illegal Immigrant Arrested 10 TIMES in 10 Months
Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Set to Release a Tell All Coinciding with the...

WATCH: Unhinged Pro-Abort Reacts to Peaceful Pro-Life Activist With Unprovoked Profanity and Violence

Amy  |  9:15 PM on May 28, 2024

We're going to tell you right up front that this video contains not very family-friendly (and not safe for work) language.

Advertisement

We can't speak for anyone else, but it would never in a million years cross our minds to haul off and get physical with a stranger like that.

Especially not in front of a child.

We feel sorry for her daughter for a lot of reasons. If this woman is willing to physically attack someone in the defense of murdering the unborn, we can only imagine what she's teaching this poor girl at home.

Yes, it's quite persuasive. We're sure lots of folks will come around to her point of view after this unhinged display.

Recommended

Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's a good question, and one we're sure a lot of people would love the answer to.

Maybe it's because abortion is murder, and deep down they know it, but they don't want to face that reality and so they lash out at anyone trying to help them acknowledge that truth.

Well, when you put it like that...no, we're not surprised at all.

Tags: ABORTION PRO-ABORT PRO-ABORTION PRO-LIFE PROTEST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe
Grateful Calvin
Master Receipt Keeper Drew Holden Revisits Coverage of the Time Trump Ordered the Killing of Soleimani
justmindy
Oops. White Liberal DRAGGED for Pretending to Be a Black Guy to Prove Racism Is Real
Chad Felix Greene
WHAT?! DOJ Says North Koreans Stole American's Identities to Get Remote Jobs at Fortune 500 Companies
Amy Curtis
Actor Chris Hemsworth Praised His Wife for Her Support and Immediately the Butker Comparisons Began
justmindy
Canada to Issue 5,000 Residency Visas for Palestinian Refugees
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alexandria Brown LAYS WASTE to NRO Editorial Blaming Republicans for Democrats' Ohio Ballot Gaffe Grateful Calvin
Advertisement