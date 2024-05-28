WATCH: Unhinged Pro-Abort Reacts to Peaceful Pro-Life Activist With Unprovoked Profanity and Violence

We're going to tell you right up front that this video contains not very family-friendly (and not safe for work) language.

"A miscarriage is a medical abortion"



"No it's not, let me educate you" pic.twitter.com/HMGpD0rqnW — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) May 28, 2024

We can't speak for anyone else, but it would never in a million years cross our minds to haul off and get physical with a stranger like that.

Especially not in front of a child.

they don’t have any good arguments, they always resort ton violence and name calling. In front of her young daughter too. Leftism is a disease. pic.twitter.com/zs9FN2JgLf — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) May 28, 2024

We feel sorry for her daughter for a lot of reasons. If this woman is willing to physically attack someone in the defense of murdering the unborn, we can only imagine what she's teaching this poor girl at home.

She really convinced me that a child dying naturally is the same as a child being intentionally killed when she assaulted the guy who politely disagreed with her. https://t.co/8K2nRnLMZ8 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 28, 2024

Yes, it's quite persuasive. We're sure lots of folks will come around to her point of view after this unhinged display.

This is insane. Why are they so angry? — autocorrect2.0 (@autocorrect2_0) May 28, 2024

It's a good question, and one we're sure a lot of people would love the answer to.

Maybe it's because abortion is murder, and deep down they know it, but they don't want to face that reality and so they lash out at anyone trying to help them acknowledge that truth.

Is anybody surprised that a person who is willing to murder a baby would be violent towards an adult? — Between Thieves (@BetweenThieves7) May 28, 2024

Well, when you put it like that...no, we're not surprised at all.