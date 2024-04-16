Google Employees Occupy CEO's Office, Demand Company Stop Doing Business With Israel

The Daily Wire's Kassy Akiva shared that Google employees are occupying the office of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. Their demand? They want the tech giant to sever ties with Israel.

Google employees are actively occupying the California office of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and refusing to leave until the company stops doing business with Israel, video live-streamed by the employees shows.



My latest:https://t.co/etPll3mwrC — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 16, 2024

The protests were announced in internal emails to employees that shared a list of demands, including that Google drop its $1.2 billion contract with Israel for Project Nimbus, a cloud-computing project of the Israeli government, and the Israeli Defense Forces that contracts Google and Amazon for various services. Demands also include that Google cease all “business with the Israeli apartheid government and military,” stop the “harassment, intimidation, bullying, and silencing,” of Palestinian and Muslim employees, and address the “health and safety crisis” among workers who are rattled over their labor being used to “enable a genocide.”

Now, we don't know how anybody else's place of employment works, but we're pretty sure if we tried this we'd be out of a job right quick. And deservedly so.

Normal companies would have finished the HR termination paperwork before Kassy even had time to cover it. — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) April 16, 2024

The keyword here, of course, being 'normal'.

Fire them all!!!!! — Yuri The Non-Apologetic Jew 🇮🇱🎗️ (@YuriZelensky69) April 16, 2024

What’s the problem. Get the police there, remove them and then fire them. Leave your political views at the door when you work for a global business. Google is not the Red Cross. — Bronx_X (@Bronx_wrangler) April 16, 2024

That would be the sensible approach, but remember who we're talking about here, folks. If Google had any common sense most of these employees wouldn't have been hired in the first place.

The prevalence of masks did not go unnoticed:

I love they all wear masks to hide their face. — The Lone Moderate (@DaLoneModerate) April 16, 2024

Those brave souls covering their faces. What role models we have today. — Sam Cleveland (@sjwoodwork) April 16, 2024

Masks. Is anyone shocked? — Brennan 🏄🤙🏻🌴🇺🇸 (@gocrashboombang) April 16, 2024

Nope, not even a little.

If they really believe in what they're championing for & r convinced that Google can't do their bidding,coz they're in business,which pays their salaries..then they should have the balls to tender their resignations instead of harassing @ThomasOrTK @SergeyBrin_News @q_larrypage — Dr. Arthur (@ArthurAjwang) April 16, 2024

An excellent point. If you really believe that there is a “health and safety crisis” among workers who are rattled over their labor being used to “enable a genocide.”, then you should have the courage of your convictions and seek new employment (that was actually pretty tough to write with a straight face, since we all know it's never gonna happen).

When will private companies take responsibility for the mess they helped make? — Paris Freedom Fry ✡️🗽🍟❤️🤍💙 (@parisfreedomfry) April 16, 2024

We're gonna go with never on that one.

Eating their own from the inside.



It’s what communism does. — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) April 16, 2024

You love to see it.

Never hire activist employees. — Mitchio (@theMitchio) April 16, 2024

Words to the wise, indeed.