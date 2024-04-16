Google Employees Occupy CEO's Office, Demand Company Stop Doing Business With Israel

Rep. Maxwell Frost’s Blood Is Boiling Over the Word ‘Alien’
Amy  |  8:15 PM on April 16, 2024
Townhall Media

The Daily Wire's Kassy Akiva shared that Google employees are occupying the office of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. Their demand? They want the tech giant to sever ties with Israel.

Take a look:

From the article:

The protests were announced in internal emails to employees that shared a list of demands, including that Google drop its $1.2 billion contract with Israel for Project Nimbus, a cloud-computing project of the Israeli government, and the Israeli Defense Forces that contracts Google and Amazon for various services.

Demands also include that Google cease all “business with the Israeli apartheid government and military,” stop the “harassment, intimidation, bullying, and silencing,” of Palestinian and Muslim employees, and address the “health and safety crisis” among workers who are rattled over their labor being used to “enable a genocide.”

Now, we don't know how anybody else's place of employment works, but we're pretty sure if we tried this we'd be out of a job right quick. And deservedly so.

In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights)
Aaron Walker
The keyword here, of course, being 'normal'.

That would be the sensible approach, but remember who we're talking about here, folks. If Google had any common sense most of these employees wouldn't have been hired in the first place.

The prevalence of masks did not go unnoticed:

Nope, not even a little.

An excellent point. If you really believe that there is a “health and safety crisis” among workers who are rattled over their labor being used to “enable a genocide.”, then you should have the courage of your convictions and seek new employment (that was actually pretty tough to write with a straight face, since we all know it's never gonna happen).

We're gonna go with never on that one.

You love to see it.

Words to the wise, indeed.

