South Carolina Senator Tim Scott Will Endorse Donald Trump

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, once a presidential hopeful himself, is set to endorse Donald Trump:

Senator Tim Scott set to endorse Donald Trump for President pic.twitter.com/ujQIZFANSb — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 19, 2024

South Carolinas Senator Tim Scott is traveling with President Trump to his New Hampshire rally, where he will endorse him.

What a blow to Haley! She appointed him! 😁pic.twitter.com/dPJzvxKIju — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) January 19, 2024

BREAKING: Tim Scott to endorse Trump for presidenthttps://t.co/YMi75ttKr0https://t.co/YMi75ttKr0 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 19, 2024

From The Post Millennial:

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) is set to endorse Donald Trump at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday night. Two people briefed on the matter told the New York Times that Scott, who suspended his own campaign for GOP presidential nominee in November, is traveling to Florida on Friday so he can fly with Trump to New Hampshire.

BREAKING: Senator Tim Scott endorses leading presidential candidate Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/LyslhHzNsK — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 19, 2024

It's not particularly surprising news, but people seemed happy nonetheless:

Another solid Trump endorsement…

♥️Senator Tim Scott — Penny Lane (@Penny_FL13) January 19, 2024

Tim Scott is a good man!👍



I've always viewed him as a class act. — Rob Vendetti (@rob_vendetti) January 19, 2024

There was even some talk about Scott as a possible VP pick:

He would be a great VP pick! — heat611 (@heat_man22) January 19, 2024

I wouldn’t mind if Senator Scott is Trump’s VP. Who’s with me? If not, part of the administration. — agnes walker (@agnestwalker) January 19, 2024

VP — K (@KScot1719) January 19, 2024

Whether or not Scott winds up as Trump's running mate remains to be seen, but today's announcement has definitely generated some buzz.

The Senator himself couldn't resist giving a bit of a teaser ahead of tonight's campaign stop:

New Hampshire here we come! pic.twitter.com/vlzm1uO0s9 — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) January 19, 2024

See you in New Hampshire, Senator.

***

