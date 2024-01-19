The Time It Was Pete Buttigieg's Birthday and Joe Biden Made a Fool...
South Carolina Senator Tim Scott Will Endorse Donald Trump

Amy  |  7:15 PM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, once a presidential hopeful himself, is set to endorse Donald Trump:

Advertisement

From The Post Millennial:

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) is set to endorse Donald Trump at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday night.

Two people briefed on the matter told the New York Times that Scott, who suspended his own campaign for GOP presidential nominee in November, is traveling to Florida on Friday so he can fly with Trump to New Hampshire.

It's not particularly surprising news, but people seemed happy nonetheless:

There was even some talk about Scott as a possible VP pick:

Whether or not Scott winds up as Trump's running mate remains to be seen, but today's announcement has definitely generated some buzz.

The Senator himself couldn't resist giving a bit of a teaser ahead of tonight's campaign stop:

See you in New Hampshire, Senator.

***

