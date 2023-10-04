JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements...
New Republic editor brags about giving away 'banned' books, gets well deserved ratio

Amy  |  10:20 PM on October 04, 2023
Meme screenshot

The New Republic editor Michael Tomasky wants you to know that the progressive magazine is doing the heroic work of distributing 'banned' books for free:

Repeat after us: if a book is available to be given away, or even to be purchased, it is not, in fact, a banned book.

But it's a day that ends with a 'y', so of course Tomasky and his organization want to push the falsehood that certain books are being prohibited from public consumption.

Folks on X were curious as to whether or not Tomasky is familiar with the definition of the word banned:

That's an excellent question...if the books are banned, how DOES The New Republic have them?

Nailed it.

If The New Republic is so confident in their cause, perhaps they'll respond to this challenge:

We're not holding our breath.

