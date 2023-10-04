New Republic editor brags about giving away 'banned' books, gets well deserved ratio

The New Republic editor Michael Tomasky wants you to know that the progressive magazine is doing the heroic work of distributing 'banned' books for free:

.@newrepublic's Bookmobile event today at MLK Library in Wash DC. We are giving away banned books with great partners! Repeat after me: I read banned books! pic.twitter.com/hN2c4YLmHu — Michael Tomasky (@mtomasky) October 4, 2023

Repeat after us: if a book is available to be given away, or even to be purchased, it is not, in fact, a banned book.

But it's a day that ends with a 'y', so of course Tomasky and his organization want to push the falsehood that certain books are being prohibited from public consumption.

Folks on X were curious as to whether or not Tomasky is familiar with the definition of the word banned:

You do not understand the definition of banned, do you? — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) October 4, 2023

It’s almost like… they aren’t banned — MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@MAGABarbie317) October 5, 2023

I guess "banned" doesn't mean the same thing on your planet — Pitboxer Creations (@pitboxer_crafts) October 4, 2023

So banned you can give them away in public. — Robert T. Ives (@Justalurke) October 5, 2023

If they're banned, how do you have them? — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) October 5, 2023

That's an excellent question...if the books are banned, how DOES The New Republic have them?

So, you're reading and giving out 'banned books' out of a back of a truck in broad daylight, and nobody is stopping you? Not sure you understand the meaning of the word. pic.twitter.com/ugCpyzbGFs — Did Marcell Ozuna Strikeout? (@LastWordWilliam) October 5, 2023

Nailed it.

If The New Republic is so confident in their cause, perhaps they'll respond to this challenge:

I dare you to read “Gender Queer” out loud at one of your sham events. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) October 5, 2023

We're not holding our breath.

