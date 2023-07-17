Matt Walsh reveals brilliant 'Johnny the Walrus' troll
Actor wants to live in a country where it's easier to buy Sudafed...
Schools see the result of eliminating advanced math classes in the name of...
Thread says spam attacks mean it will have to tighten rate limits
Sacramento Bee says 'simplistic, fear-based messaging' got the GOP a rare win on...
John Kirby says abortions are a 'foundational sacred obligation' of the military
Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs
Former Playboy correspondent has a chat about Donald Trump and Christianity
Trump dominates Turning Point Action straw poll
Kennedy family members pile on RFK Jr.'s 'deplorable' remarks
Dan Bongino BLISTERS former FBI agent and national disgrace Peter Strzok for insisting...
'Come on, Barbie, let's transition to a man' ... movie site warns of...
Sports Illustrated lobs an airball losing their minds over Brittney Griner making a...
Lia Thomas recently came out ... as an 'Antifa Super Soldier'

Having solved all other problems, Adam Schiff joins SAG-AFTRA picket line

Amy  |  9:40 PM on July 17, 2023

California Representative (and wannabe Senator) Adam Schiff took a break from his busy schedule of not solving any actual problems to show his support for the striking members of the entertainment industry:

Taking into account the fact that the average American probably has a hard time relating to the woes of people who get paid to play pretend for a living, we're a little confused as to what Schiff thought he was accomplishing here.

Juuuust kidding...we know exactly what he was doing: setting up a nice photo op that he can trot out as campaign material. Nothing says "man of the people" like standing strong with the marginalized community that is Hollywood.

Yep.

It did not go unnoticed that there are perhaps better ways that Schiff could be spending his time:

Recommended

Matt Walsh reveals brilliant 'Johnny the Walrus' troll
Aaron Walker

Addressing the real problems facing California residents sounds a lot like work and  a lot less fun than glad-handing people who are already inclined to vote for you.

Awww, let's not underestimate him. We bet he can get waaaay more out of touch than this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






Tags: ADAM SCHIFF HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh reveals brilliant 'Johnny the Walrus' troll
Aaron Walker
Actor wants to live in a country where it's easier to buy Sudafed than a gun
Brett T.
Attention, please! Miranda Lambert MELTS DOWN on fans taking selfies while she performs
justmindy
Sacramento Bee says 'simplistic, fear-based messaging' got the GOP a rare win on child trafficking
Brett T.
Schools see the result of eliminating advanced math classes in the name of equity
Brett T.
Thread says spam attacks mean it will have to tighten rate limits
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Matt Walsh reveals brilliant 'Johnny the Walrus' troll Aaron Walker