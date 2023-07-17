Having solved all other problems, Adam Schiff joins SAG-AFTRA picket line

California Representative (and wannabe Senator) Adam Schiff took a break from his busy schedule of not solving any actual problems to show his support for the striking members of the entertainment industry:

Standing and marching with @sagaftra members on the picket line.



They’re fighting for a fair share of profits from the entertainment industry, better working conditions, and an equitable contract. So they aren’t left behind.



I'm with you all the way in this fight! ✊ pic.twitter.com/03CywFgF3z — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) July 17, 2023

Taking into account the fact that the average American probably has a hard time relating to the woes of people who get paid to play pretend for a living, we're a little confused as to what Schiff thought he was accomplishing here.

Juuuust kidding...we know exactly what he was doing: setting up a nice photo op that he can trot out as campaign material. Nothing says "man of the people" like standing strong with the marginalized community that is Hollywood.

Adam marched for 15 minutes for a photo opportunity — Ken H (@KenHarr51369423) July 17, 2023

Yep.

It did not go unnoticed that there are perhaps better ways that Schiff could be spending his time:

Why don’t you take care of the homeless and clean up every city in California — JORGE ABREU (@JorgeAbreu1954) July 17, 2023

Because goodness knows there's nothing more pressing needing attention...Schiffhead! — 🇺🇲 Johnster 🇺🇲😎👣✌ (@JohnsterFl) July 17, 2023

Addressing the real problems facing California residents sounds a lot like work and a lot less fun than glad-handing people who are already inclined to vote for you.

Adam Schiff is marching with overpaid Hollywood actors because they want more money.



Meanwhile crime and illegal immigration is so bad in California that the state is losing 250K net residents a year.



Schiff could not be more out of touch with the needs of his constituents. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 17, 2023

Awww, let's not underestimate him. We bet he can get waaaay more out of touch than this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



















