They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren...
Trump and Yamiche Alcindor Clash Over Chicago Crime: President Calls Out Her 'Fake...
They're Coming for Your Kids: New Jersey to Force DEI Curriculum on Homeschoolers
Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Thinks SCOTUS Is 'Corrupt' and 'Untrustworthy' for Ruling In Ways...
'Over 2,000 Arrests': Attorney General Pam Bondi Shares 'Make DC Safe Again' Numbers
Jill's Spin Class Getaway: Biden's New Scar Sparks Cold-Hearted Speculation
'Foreign Policy Is Last': Byron York Shares a Poll Result 'List of Issues...
Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025,...
X Users Become a Giant Pain In the Butt for ABC News After...
Leftist Elites Snort Up a Storm: Wastewater Spills Their 50% Spicier Cocaine Secret
UK Law Student's Dubai Glam Trip Bust: 25 Year Jail Sentence in Hellhole...
Too Little Too Late: X Crushes Leftist Charlotte Mayor For Half-Hearted Response to...
We Like Her! We REALLY Like Her! Twitchy’s Own ‘Grim Reaper’ Amy Curtis...

WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND After Fatally Hitting Pedestrian

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on September 07, 2025
imgflip

The Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies harm people. We have numerous cases of career criminals being cut loose by judges, regardless of their crimes.

In Racine, Wisconsin, 20-year-old Shamya Anderson was accused of a hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old Dwayne Carr. Anderson left Carr in the road, where he died of his injuries.

Advertisement

After being arrested for that hit-and-run, a judge released Anderson on a $50,000 signature bond. Conditions of the bond included not driving, and Anderson does not have a valid license.

Well, Anderson got behind the wheel of an SUV with three children and crashed into a Racine city bus, injuring eleven people:

Here's more from Fox 6 Now:

Tamara Carr said time has stood still since her brother, 44-year-old Dwayne Carr, was hit by a car and left for dead.

'He’s all I ever had, especially on that side of the family. So just losing him, I don’t have anything now,' she said. 'Just trying to live each day but, I really want some justice for my brother.'

It was not until late January that prosecutors charged Anderson with hit-and-run for Dwayne Carr’s death. In February, court records show she was released on bond and ordered not to drive or commit any new crimes.

Racine County prosecutors said Anderson ignored those bond conditions on Wednesday when she got behind the wheel and caused a crash near 16th and Murray.

A criminal complaint said surveillance video showed Anderson's SUV driving 'recklessly at a high rate of speed, swerving in traffic' when she lost control and spun across the centerline. Court filings said she sideswiped another SUV before spinning into the path of the bus.

The crash injured 11 people. Police said most of the passengers on the bus were high school students.

Recommended

They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren't Good Guys
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

These judges do not get it.

She's now being held on a $500,000 bond. She may be released, bu it's less likely.

Yes, it is.

Racine is a city south of Milwaukee, but the answer is: not soon enough.

Yes, they do. Perhaps the GOP-led state legislature could do something about that.

This writer drove around the metro Milwaukee area A LOT for her previous job. Drivers are dangerous.

Advertisement

If she gets out on bond again, she'll absolutely reoffend.

It's a miracle she didn't kill one of the kids on the bus or one of the kids in her SUV.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY JUDGES WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren't Good Guys
Amy Curtis
Trump and Yamiche Alcindor Clash Over Chicago Crime: President Calls Out Her 'Fake News' Narrative
justmindy
Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Mouth-Breathers By Noticing Something Peculiar About the D.C. Protest for MORE Crime
Sam J.
Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025, Defying Boo Predictions
justmindy
Too Little Too Late: X Crushes Leftist Charlotte Mayor For Half-Hearted Response to Brutal Murder
Eric V.
They're Coming for Your Kids: New Jersey to Force DEI Curriculum on Homeschoolers
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren't Good Guys Amy Curtis
Advertisement