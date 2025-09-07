WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND After Fatally Hitting Pedestrian

The Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies harm people. We have numerous cases of career criminals being cut loose by judges, regardless of their crimes.

In Racine, Wisconsin, 20-year-old Shamya Anderson was accused of a hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old Dwayne Carr. Anderson left Carr in the road, where he died of his injuries.

After being arrested for that hit-and-run, a judge released Anderson on a $50,000 signature bond. Conditions of the bond included not driving, and Anderson does not have a valid license.

Well, Anderson got behind the wheel of an SUV with three children and crashed into a Racine city bus, injuring eleven people:

She's driving without a license with three kids in a car when she loses control and smashes into a bus. Turns out she's on a signature bond after being charged with hit and run resulting in death a few months earlier. These judges just don't get it.https://t.co/XkhtPDaC7B — Jeff Wagner (@jeffwagnerradio) September 6, 2025

Here's more from Fox 6 Now:

Tamara Carr said time has stood still since her brother, 44-year-old Dwayne Carr, was hit by a car and left for dead. 'He’s all I ever had, especially on that side of the family. So just losing him, I don’t have anything now,' she said. 'Just trying to live each day but, I really want some justice for my brother.' It was not until late January that prosecutors charged Anderson with hit-and-run for Dwayne Carr’s death. In February, court records show she was released on bond and ordered not to drive or commit any new crimes. Racine County prosecutors said Anderson ignored those bond conditions on Wednesday when she got behind the wheel and caused a crash near 16th and Murray. A criminal complaint said surveillance video showed Anderson's SUV driving 'recklessly at a high rate of speed, swerving in traffic' when she lost control and spun across the centerline. Court filings said she sideswiped another SUV before spinning into the path of the bus. The crash injured 11 people. Police said most of the passengers on the bus were high school students.

These judges do not get it.

Is she even in jail now? It looks like she is still on GPS House arrest which did no good in January, and she wasn't supposed to drive then either. What is going on in Racine? — Judi Pool (@PoolJudi) September 7, 2025

She's now being held on a $500,000 bond. She may be released, bu it's less likely.

It is far past time to hold judges and prosecutors liable for negligence. — Fly Guy (@footin) September 7, 2025

Yes, it is.

So when is Milwaukee getting the national guard? — Walnut- OnX 🇺🇸 (@TheWalnut_1776) September 7, 2025

Racine is a city south of Milwaukee, but the answer is: not soon enough.

Judges need to be held accountable for bad decisions... https://t.co/aTNyxwvKlg — Robin Vos (@repvos) September 6, 2025

Yes, they do. Perhaps the GOP-led state legislature could do something about that.

This why I try to avoid driving in areas of Milwaukee I used to regularly utilize. Nothing like going down Fond Du Lac Ave and watching a guy blow a red light at 80mph. There but for the grace of God go I had I not hit the brakes timely.



Problem is these drivers now in downtown https://t.co/yk9FueVNHm — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) September 6, 2025

This writer drove around the metro Milwaukee area A LOT for her previous job. Drivers are dangerous.

Killed someone driving last year. Already out on bond. Already reoffended. Rinse, repeat. https://t.co/nRX1euWRzz — Wisconsin Patriot (@Wiscatriot) September 7, 2025

If she gets out on bond again, she'll absolutely reoffend.

Court Commissioner gave her a 50k signature bond. So she knew it was a serious crime (someone did die after all) but she didn’t really take it seriously. And why did the Racine County DA’s office allow it. Prayers to all the victims and their families. 💔 https://t.co/7f0WQj8miK — Melissa Stardy (@melissa_stardy) September 7, 2025

It's a miracle she didn't kill one of the kids on the bus or one of the kids in her SUV.

