They're Coming for Your Kids: New Jersey to Force DEI Curriculum on Homeschoolers

Democrats will never, ever give up their radical push to indoctrinate our children into the LGBTQ agenda. In New Jersey, the Democratic candidate for governor wants to make LGBTQ indoctrination part of the public school curriculum and bar parents from opting out.
Now Democrats are also going to force homeschoolers to use DEI-infused curricula in their homes.
BREAKING: New Jersey Democrat introduced a bill to force all homeschool families to teach DEI.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025
They think they own your kids.
They sure do think they own our kids.
The thread continues:
The bill forces parents to use a curriculum aligned with New Jersey Student Learning Standards.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025
Those New Jersey state standards incorporate DEI throughout.
They're coming for your kids. pic.twitter.com/7u9mxmmo7M
Stop them from coming for your kids.
NJSLS incorporates DEI principles across multiple content areas. pic.twitter.com/9ABCjkA7hq— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025
Math does not need an LGBTQ agenda.
Career Readiness standards "address workplace diversity, equity in career opportunities, and inclusive collaboration skills."— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025
"Financial literacy components include discussions on economic disparities and equitable access to resources." pic.twitter.com/4j0gNHV4af
Ugh.
The standards "address topics like gender identity, sexual orientation, and cultural diversity" pic.twitter.com/aSxndJx4Hf— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025
DEI needs to D-I-E.
It is New Jersey Assembly Bill 5825. pic.twitter.com/fRaTcfYWVP— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025
They are tyrants.
Democrat Representative Sterley Stanley introduced the bill attacking homeschool families. pic.twitter.com/RlFLQLXRGW— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025
They haven't tried to outlaw homeschooling. Yet.
I teach my kids everything they need to know about DEI.— James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) September 6, 2025
It would decidedly not be an approved curriculum.
Nor should it be.
DEI is garbage.
It would basically end homeschooling as it has been known— W. Clayton (@weciv01) September 6, 2025
That's the plan.
This feels like compelled speech. https://t.co/HbX8MweW3t— SarahLee (@sarailola) September 6, 2025
It is.
They just can't help themselves.
They will eventually try to outlaw homeschooling altogether. https://t.co/AdgWu6Osuz
Yup.
As an ardent supporter and product of home education, I will always stand in the gap to protect families who wish to homeschooling outside of the purview of the government. https://t.co/e4WRcSCCTT— Lucas Cayler (@1Nation_God208) September 6, 2025
As it should be.
Democrats think they own your children.— Deskooled (@Deskooled) September 6, 2025
That's the real problem.
I can't tell you how many leftist women in academia I've heard tell me that their students are their children.
When in reality, they don't have any kids of their own.
They are just depressed losers. https://t.co/2XXkHmCwfB
AWFLs ruin the world.
