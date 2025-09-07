They're Coming for Your Kids: New Jersey to Force DEI Curriculum on Homeschoolers

Democrats will never, ever give up their radical push to indoctrinate our children into the LGBTQ agenda. In New Jersey, the Democratic candidate for governor wants to make LGBTQ indoctrination part of the public school curriculum and bar parents from opting out.

Now Democrats are also going to force homeschoolers to use DEI-infused curricula in their homes.

BREAKING: New Jersey Democrat introduced a bill to force all homeschool families to teach DEI.



They think they own your kids. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025

They sure do think they own our kids.

The thread continues:

The bill forces parents to use a curriculum aligned with New Jersey Student Learning Standards.



Those New Jersey state standards incorporate DEI throughout.



They're coming for your kids. pic.twitter.com/7u9mxmmo7M — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025

Stop them from coming for your kids.

NJSLS incorporates DEI principles across multiple content areas. pic.twitter.com/9ABCjkA7hq — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025

Math does not need an LGBTQ agenda.

Career Readiness standards "address workplace diversity, equity in career opportunities, and inclusive collaboration skills."



"Financial literacy components include discussions on economic disparities and equitable access to resources." pic.twitter.com/4j0gNHV4af — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025

Ugh.

The standards "address topics like gender identity, sexual orientation, and cultural diversity" pic.twitter.com/aSxndJx4Hf — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025

DEI needs to D-I-E.

It is New Jersey Assembly Bill 5825. pic.twitter.com/fRaTcfYWVP — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025

They are tyrants.

Democrat Representative Sterley Stanley introduced the bill attacking homeschool families. pic.twitter.com/RlFLQLXRGW — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 6, 2025

They haven't tried to outlaw homeschooling. Yet.

I teach my kids everything they need to know about DEI.



It would decidedly not be an approved curriculum. — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) September 6, 2025

Nor should it be.

DEI is garbage.

It would basically end homeschooling as it has been known — W. Clayton (@weciv01) September 6, 2025

That's the plan.

This feels like compelled speech. https://t.co/HbX8MweW3t — SarahLee (@sarailola) September 6, 2025

It is.

🧵thread

They just can't help themselves.

They will eventually try to outlaw homeschooling altogether. https://t.co/AdgWu6Osuz — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) September 6, 2025

Yup.

As an ardent supporter and product of home education, I will always stand in the gap to protect families who wish to homeschooling outside of the purview of the government. https://t.co/e4WRcSCCTT — Lucas Cayler (@1Nation_God208) September 6, 2025

As it should be.

Democrats think they own your children.



That's the real problem.



I can't tell you how many leftist women in academia I've heard tell me that their students are their children.



When in reality, they don't have any kids of their own.



They are just depressed losers. https://t.co/2XXkHmCwfB — Deskooled (@Deskooled) September 6, 2025

AWFLs ruin the world.

