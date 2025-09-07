WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND...
They're Coming for Your Kids: New Jersey to Force DEI Curriculum on Homeschoolers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on September 07, 2025
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Democrats will never, ever give up their radical push to indoctrinate our children into the LGBTQ agenda. In New Jersey, the Democratic candidate for governor wants to make LGBTQ indoctrination part of the public school curriculum and bar parents from opting out.

Now Democrats are also going to force homeschoolers to use DEI-infused curricula in their homes.

They sure do think they own our kids.

The thread continues:

Stop them from coming for your kids.

Math does not need an LGBTQ agenda.

Ugh.

DEI needs to D-I-E.

They are tyrants.

They haven't tried to outlaw homeschooling. Yet.

Nor should it be.

DEI is garbage.

That's the plan.

It is.

Yup.

As it should be.

AWFLs ruin the world.

