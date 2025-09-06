Garden State AWFL: Dem Candidate for NJ Gov Plans to Push Radical LGBTQ Curriculum (and Bar Opt-Outs)

Democrats will never give up their push for the radical LGBTQ agenda, and they don't care about parental rights, either.

In New Jersey, the Democratic nominee for governor, Mikie Sherill, plans to push the LGBTQ agenda in schools and deny parents the right to opt-out.

WATCH:

ATTENTION NJ VOTERS



Mikie Sherill, the Democrat nominee for NJ Governor, says that she will push an LGBTQ agenda in schools and WILL NOT allow parents to opt out.



She wants schools to groom your children.



BEWAREpic.twitter.com/19EVUFm9H4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 5, 2025

She'll probably win, sadly.

Defund NJ if this happens. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 5, 2025

Start playing hardball.

Why do these politicians insist on indoctrination instead of education?? — 1776 Project PAC | Text 1776 to 76176 (@1776ProjectPac) September 5, 2025

Because they want power and control.

OK, then public schools should also teach Christianity and not give parents the option to opt out “because it teaches history” — KCinQC (@qc_cin) September 5, 2025

Fair enough.

Huh. Christianity is an "area of understanding the background of people throughout our nation".



I wonder how she feels about Christian education in our schools. — Extra Ecclesiam Nulla Salus (@Laudetur_Iesus) September 5, 2025

That would be fascism, of course.

Thank you for sharing @libsoftiktok, Mikie Sherrill is running for Governor of NJ and is a progressive trying to run as a moderate



Always call out these folks, they are wolves in sheep's clothing smiling as they Indoctrinate your childrenhttps://t.co/1v3URCla4W — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) September 6, 2025

Are there any sane Democrats left?

Hey Jersey! Is this what you want? https://t.co/VeheQD2P7d — ShellyS-AK (@ShellyShupeAK) September 6, 2025

We'll find out, won't we?

Wow, the Democrat nominee for NJ Governor is very radical.@MikieSherrill campaign slogan is "freedom in NJ," but @libsoftiktok's video below shows Sherrill saying that parents don't have the right to opt out of LBTGQ education classes. https://t.co/nwsZO1phaT pic.twitter.com/mjUmhahgga — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) September 6, 2025

That slogan should come with an asterisk:

*not for parents.

How ridiculous.



Only 38% of 3rd graders in New Jersey are reading on grade level but @MikieSherrill plans to “push an LGBTQ education” into NJ schools.



What nonsense.



NJ parents- Mikie Sherrill thinks that she knows better than you and wants to sexualize your kids. 🤯 https://t.co/fQx3qI0oBN — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) September 6, 2025

Reading is White supremacy. Just ask a Leftist and they'll tell you.

This woman will groom , confuse, and mentally destroy your children. https://t.co/6j4C4A6EOO — Sal Omi (@SalOmi2029159) September 6, 2025

That's the point.

New Jersey parents. Pay attention! And vote accordingly. https://t.co/nJ7wQlnH9O — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 6, 2025

Please, parents. We beg you.

