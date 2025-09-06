Suffer the Children: Massachusetts Puts Its Anti-Christian Bigotry Ahead of the Needs of...
Garden State AWFL: Dem Candidate for NJ Gov Plans to Push Radical LGBTQ Curriculum (and Bar Opt-Outs)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

Democrats will never give up their push for the radical LGBTQ agenda, and they don't care about parental rights, either.

In New Jersey, the Democratic nominee for governor, Mikie Sherill, plans to push the LGBTQ agenda in schools and deny parents the right to opt-out.

WATCH:

She'll probably win, sadly.

Start playing hardball.

Because they want power and control.

Fair enough.

That would be fascism, of course.

Are there any sane Democrats left?

We'll find out, won't we?

That slogan should come with an asterisk:

*not for parents.

Reading is White supremacy. Just ask a Leftist and they'll tell you.

That's the point.

Please, parents. We beg you.

