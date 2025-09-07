X Users Become a Giant Pain In the Butt for ABC News After It Runs Dumb Story on Bathroom Cell Phone Use

Yesterday, we told you about the North Carolina career criminal who stabbed a woman to death on public transportation. That story is blowing up on X, but has gotten no play in the national media.

We all know why, of course.

Meanwhile, ABC News considers this story worth publishing:

People who use their smartphones while sitting on the toilet are at higher risk for painful, itchy hemorrhoids, according to new research. https://t.co/Q7c5lneuqK — ABC News (@ABC) September 7, 2025

Here's more:

People who use their smartphones while sitting on the toilet face are at higher risk for painful, itchy hemorrhoids, according to new research published in the journal PLOS One. Researchers investigated the bathroom habits of 125 adults undergoing screening colonoscopies at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. About two-thirds of participants reported scrolling through their smartphones while sitting on the toilet. Those who were glued to their phone while using the bathroom were 46% more likely to have hemorrhoids compared to those who left their device in another room.

The more you know, we guess.

But X users decided to be a pain in ABC News' rear end for ignoring a much more important story.

What a truly f***ing disgusting and pathetic media we have to endure…https://t.co/8VVjNljzmE — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) September 7, 2025

Absolutely disgusting and pathetic.

You should be reporting on real news. pic.twitter.com/PsvehCrKHi — 🇺🇸Clekro🇺🇸 (@ClekroX) September 7, 2025

They don't do that.

This shows how truly desperate @ABC is to avoid covering what’s actually happening. They would rather talk about literally anything else - even hemorrhoids - than acknowledge the accountability phase that’s clearly underway. No wonder people are done with these outlets. The… — Truth Is Freedom (@TruthAnswersAll) September 7, 2025

Literally hemorrhoids.

Amazing news! Now you can start covering the Ukrainian gal that was nearly beheaded in Charlotte — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) September 7, 2025

Chop, chop, ABC.

@abc you are pathetic. Try reporting some real news. Like the young woman murdered on the Charlotte train by a repeat offender with 14 prior arrests. Not newsworthy enough for you? You are pathetic @abc — Prep (@Preppytrad) September 7, 2025

There's that word again ... pathetic.

yet you don't cover this? Tell us why ABC? pic.twitter.com/di4P7Mt2W6 — Nathan X Smith (@NathanXSmith3) September 7, 2025

We all know why.

I thought this was an Onion article at first — Roz (@MikeWazows1974) September 7, 2025

Might as well be.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

