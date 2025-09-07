X Users Become a Giant Pain In the Butt for ABC News After It Runs Dumb Story on Bathroom Cell Phone Use

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Thinks SCOTUS Is 'Corrupt' and 'Untrustworthy' for Ruling In Ways...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on September 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday, we told you about the North Carolina career criminal who stabbed a woman to death on public transportation. That story is blowing up on X, but has gotten no play in the national media.

We all know why, of course.

Meanwhile, ABC News considers this story worth publishing:

Here's more:

People who use their smartphones while sitting on the toilet face are at higher risk for painful, itchy hemorrhoids, according to new research published in the journal PLOS One.

Researchers investigated the bathroom habits of 125 adults undergoing screening colonoscopies at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. About two-thirds of participants reported scrolling through their smartphones while sitting on the toilet.

Those who were glued to their phone while using the bathroom were 46% more likely to have hemorrhoids compared to those who left their device in another room.

The more you know, we guess.

But X users decided to be a pain in ABC News' rear end for ignoring a much more important story.

Absolutely disgusting and pathetic.

They don't do that.

Literally hemorrhoids.

Chop, chop, ABC.

There's that word again ... pathetic.

We all know why.

Might as well be.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

