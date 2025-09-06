Fine, We'll Pay More! U.K. Uber Warns Deporting Illegals Will Cause Prices to Rise

The Left, both in America and across the pond, sure loves its low-wage labor. If it didn't, they wouldn't insist on keeping illegal immigrants in the U.S. and the U.K. by claiming deportations will make things more expensive (and that we'll have no one to pick our crops or scrub our toilets).

Uber, the transportation and delivery giant, is warning consumers prices will go up if the U.K. removes illegal migrants from the country.

Uber are admitting openly that they employ so many illegal migrants, removing them would affect their prices.



What kind of business factors in the savings made by using illegal migrants?



Uber should be closed down immediately. pic.twitter.com/geiM67Oh8S — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) September 6, 2025

This takes jobs away from British citizens, and we bet Uber has the same problem here in the U.S.

OK. I'll pay more. Problem solved. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 6, 2025

Yep.

Or we'll do our own food pick up.

DoorDash works the same way, as can be testified to by anyone who has seen someone totally unable to understand even the most basic English thrusting out their phone at a pickup area and declare "DOOR-DASH!" — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) September 6, 2025

DoorDash also says if a message from a Dasher is translated from another language.

How are they not shut down. It is illegal to hire illegals in the UK no? I thought the fine was 20k per person? Surely this is organised crime?



F Uber! Close it down — JMung (@TheSilverJMung) September 6, 2025

It's probably illegal in the U.K. (just as it is here) but when the government doesn't enforce laws, it's technically not.

I hate seeing the box-bags on bikes zipping around through city traffic.



London isn’t Bombay.



What happened to businesses having their own person to do deliveries?



And when you see a line of illegals waiting in a restaurant for their order - stinks of slavery.



Hate to see it. — The Magna Carta Post (@MagnaCartaPost) September 6, 2025

The Left loves a slave class.

The prices should not change at all - they pay for the delivery, not who is delivering it



Unless they are admitting to purposely hiring and paying illegals less, is this their confession? 🤔 — Al Bon Deega (@AlBonDeega) September 6, 2025

Yes, it is.

Almost every Uber or Lyft I've used over the last year have been foreign. https://t.co/NJMl3b54jq — SOOOOKAY (@SoSooookay) September 6, 2025

Not surprising.

“If we can’t use slave labor, your rides will cost more” seems like a bad argument @uber https://t.co/v7aUDnSzRZ — X-BamBoozled (@bambootamboo2) September 6, 2025

It's a bad argument.

The illegal worker issue will not truly end until the government goes after the companies hiring them.



And why isn’t the left, who bleats on and on about minimum wage, boycotting them? https://t.co/YqHaTnjKUZ — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 6, 2025

We all know why.

I don't do Uber, but Ive been driving Lyft sometimes the last 6 months or so, and it's crazy how often I get comments about the riders being glad to have a driver who speaks English/something similar to that https://t.co/1ZvpjhfKCL — Owen Habel (@owenhabel) September 6, 2025

That says a lot. And none of it good about our current situation.

Up next... cotton plantation owners of the old south explain the economic benefits of their unique employment system. https://t.co/GaLTWjwbgB — David Millard Haskell (@DMillardHaskell) September 6, 2025

Harsh, but fair.