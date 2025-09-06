Fine, We'll Pay More! U.K. Uber Warns Deporting Illegals Will Cause Prices to Rise

Bill Kristol’s New Love Affair: Swapping War Drums for Drug Cartel Cuddles Just...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

The Left, both in America and across the pond, sure loves its low-wage labor. If it didn't, they wouldn't insist on keeping illegal immigrants in the U.S. and the U.K. by claiming deportations will make things more expensive (and that we'll have no one to pick our crops or scrub our toilets).

Uber, the transportation and delivery giant, is warning consumers prices will go up if the U.K. removes illegal migrants from the country.

This takes jobs away from British citizens, and we bet Uber has the same problem here in the U.S.

Yep.

Or we'll do our own food pick up.

DoorDash also says if a message from a Dasher is translated from another language.

It's probably illegal in the U.K. (just as it is here) but when the government doesn't enforce laws, it's technically not.

The Left loves a slave class.

Yes, it is.

Not surprising.

It's a bad argument.

We all know why.

That says a lot. And none of it good about our current situation.

Harsh, but fair.

Tags:

ECONOMY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION UNITED KINGDOM

