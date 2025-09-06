Fine, We'll Pay More! U.K. Uber Warns Deporting Illegals Will Cause Prices to Rise

The Left, both in America and across the pond, sure loves its low-wage labor. If it didn't, they wouldn't insist on keeping illegal immigrants in the U.S. and the U.K. by claiming deportations will make things more expensive (and that we'll have no one to pick our crops or scrub our toilets).
Uber, the transportation and delivery giant, is warning consumers prices will go up if the U.K. removes illegal migrants from the country.
Uber are admitting openly that they employ so many illegal migrants, removing them would affect their prices.— Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) September 6, 2025
What kind of business factors in the savings made by using illegal migrants?
Uber should be closed down immediately. pic.twitter.com/geiM67Oh8S
This takes jobs away from British citizens, and we bet Uber has the same problem here in the U.S.
OK. I'll pay more. Problem solved.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 6, 2025
Yep.
Or we'll do our own food pick up.
DoorDash works the same way, as can be testified to by anyone who has seen someone totally unable to understand even the most basic English thrusting out their phone at a pickup area and declare "DOOR-DASH!"— Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) September 6, 2025
DoorDash also says if a message from a Dasher is translated from another language.
How are they not shut down. It is illegal to hire illegals in the UK no? I thought the fine was 20k per person? Surely this is organised crime?— JMung (@TheSilverJMung) September 6, 2025
F Uber! Close it down
It's probably illegal in the U.K. (just as it is here) but when the government doesn't enforce laws, it's technically not.
I hate seeing the box-bags on bikes zipping around through city traffic.— The Magna Carta Post (@MagnaCartaPost) September 6, 2025
London isn’t Bombay.
What happened to businesses having their own person to do deliveries?
And when you see a line of illegals waiting in a restaurant for their order - stinks of slavery.
Hate to see it.
The Left loves a slave class.
The prices should not change at all - they pay for the delivery, not who is delivering it— Al Bon Deega (@AlBonDeega) September 6, 2025
Unless they are admitting to purposely hiring and paying illegals less, is this their confession? 🤔
Yes, it is.
Almost every Uber or Lyft I've used over the last year have been foreign. https://t.co/NJMl3b54jq— SOOOOKAY (@SoSooookay) September 6, 2025
Not surprising.
“If we can’t use slave labor, your rides will cost more” seems like a bad argument @uber https://t.co/v7aUDnSzRZ— X-BamBoozled (@bambootamboo2) September 6, 2025
It's a bad argument.
The illegal worker issue will not truly end until the government goes after the companies hiring them.— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 6, 2025
And why isn’t the left, who bleats on and on about minimum wage, boycotting them? https://t.co/YqHaTnjKUZ
We all know why.
I don't do Uber, but Ive been driving Lyft sometimes the last 6 months or so, and it's crazy how often I get comments about the riders being glad to have a driver who speaks English/something similar to that https://t.co/1ZvpjhfKCL— Owen Habel (@owenhabel) September 6, 2025
That says a lot. And none of it good about our current situation.
Up next... cotton plantation owners of the old south explain the economic benefits of their unique employment system. https://t.co/GaLTWjwbgB— David Millard Haskell (@DMillardHaskell) September 6, 2025
Harsh, but fair.
