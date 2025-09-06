Trump's Post About What's Next for Chicago Dems (and the Illegals They Harbor)...
West Point Yanks Tom Hanks' Award Bash with No Explanation, Leaving Hollywood's Non-Soldie...
YIKES: Kamala Harris's Radical Protege Rep. Lateefah Simon May Be the Future of...
VIP
AP Baffled As to How Fox News 'Defies Gravity' and Dominates Nets In...
VIP
JB Pritzker Says Trump Should Go After Crime-Ridden Red Cities, Not Relative Paradises...
Vice President Vance Just BURIED Brian Krassenstein Over Defending Venezuelan Narco Terror...
Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video
Dem Rep Attempts to Counter New 'Dept. of War' With Legislation to Rename...
Pete Hegseth Pointing to Office Door With His New Job Title Causes Journo...
Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!'
Elevator Snubs Smug Biden Staffer Andrew Bates Amid Capitol Hill Testimony on Biden...
Democrats Itching for a Government Shutdown - This Week on Capitol Hill -...
Dork at Work: Mayor Pete's Audacity to Lecture Secretary Duffy on Airlines After...
Leak Speak: JB Pritzker Gorging Himself on Insider Info About Possible Law Enforcement...

Safety Last: Minneapolis Neighborhood Installed LGBTQ Flag Street Signs That Are Completely Illegible

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on September 06, 2025
Meme screenshot

The city of Minneapolis has one of the nation's highest crime rates, with an overall rate of 65 per 1,000 residents. Violent crime is about 11.6 per 1,000, and property crime is about 53.8 per 1,000 people. 

Advertisement

It's long been established that Democrats, who run Minneapolis and other major cities, have no interest in curtailing crime or holding criminals accountable for the death and damage they cause. Instead, the authorities in Minneapolis decided to change the street signs to be more 'inclusive' to the LGBTQ community:

The tone deafness of this is just breathtaking.

Who needs safety when there's virtue signaling to be had?

Yup.

Do not give them any ideas.

They'll do this and then say they don't have the money to restore the old signs.

Recommended

West Point Yanks Tom Hanks' Award Bash with No Explanation, Leaving Hollywood's Non-Soldier in the Dust
justmindy
Advertisement

It's not. It's never about safety.

Democrats ruin everything.

Yay, priorities!

Safety is low on the Dems list of concerns.

YUP.

You don't matter, Ken.

At least not to the people who run Minneapolis.

LGBTQ pride flag street signs ain't cheap.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY MINNESOTA LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

West Point Yanks Tom Hanks' Award Bash with No Explanation, Leaving Hollywood's Non-Soldier in the Dust
justmindy
Vice President Vance Just BURIED Brian Krassenstein Over Defending Venezuelan Narco Terrorist Strike
Amy Curtis
Trump's Post About What's Next for Chicago Dems (and the Illegals They Harbor) Alarms Gov. Pritzker
Doug P.
YIKES: Kamala Harris's Radical Protege Rep. Lateefah Simon May Be the Future of the Democratic Party
Amy Curtis
Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!'
FuzzyChimp
Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

West Point Yanks Tom Hanks' Award Bash with No Explanation, Leaving Hollywood's Non-Soldier in the Dust justmindy
Advertisement