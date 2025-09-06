Safety Last: Minneapolis Neighborhood Installed LGBTQ Flag Street Signs That Are Completely Illegible

The city of Minneapolis has one of the nation's highest crime rates, with an overall rate of 65 per 1,000 residents. Violent crime is about 11.6 per 1,000, and property crime is about 53.8 per 1,000 people.

It's long been established that Democrats, who run Minneapolis and other major cities, have no interest in curtailing crime or holding criminals accountable for the death and damage they cause. Instead, the authorities in Minneapolis decided to change the street signs to be more 'inclusive' to the LGBTQ community:

Submitted from Minneapolis Loring Park - It should be a crime to waste our tax money on this pandering BS. pic.twitter.com/zwjYjnZeQ2 — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) September 6, 2025

The tone deafness of this is just breathtaking.

I can’t even read the signs 🙄 — Cruella_Seville (@anonoymous_evil) September 6, 2025

Who needs safety when there's virtue signaling to be had?

Minneapolis is lost. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) September 6, 2025

Yup.

At least they didn't change the park's name to "Loving Park".



I suppose I shouldn't give them any ideas. 🤣 — Dr. Bob (@RobertJJacobsen) September 6, 2025

Do not give them any ideas.

Yes, can you imagine what it costs to make these signs and to have them put up and then taken down and the old signs reinstalled? Multi-million dollar project right there. This is a crime.

"Boy-Mayor, Mom-Jeans" written all over this one. — Jennifer Zeller (@ZellerZelle18) September 6, 2025

They'll do this and then say they don't have the money to restore the old signs.

How is this supposed to make the street sign safer to see? Half the people that live in this city don't even know how to read English and now you've made it even harder for colorblind people to read the street signs. Great job! — Mr. E (@JosephE54942) September 6, 2025

It's not. It's never about safety.

I grew up in Mpls. / Minnesota in the early 90's; the "mini-apple" was a wonderful place to live. The city is now a s**t-hole and absolutely unrecognizable.



If you have a work ethic and any sense of morality, I highly recommend leaving as soon as you can... — Marv-Ellis (@marvalous80) September 6, 2025

Democrats ruin everything.

Minneapolis: where potholes go unfixed, crime runs wild, but hey…at least the street signs are festive. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — M 🪐(elusive arc) (@theelusivee) September 6, 2025

Yay, priorities!

It's hard to read too. Not exactly a positive public safety tactic. https://t.co/YUj3PbKd8A — Marc 'Free Dexter Taylor' Olivier (@molivier1A) September 6, 2025

Safety is low on the Dems list of concerns.

Thats what Minnesota is all about. LBGTQ and illegals. Everyone else is kicked to the curb. — Edmonson (@flabbergastone) September 6, 2025

YUP.

That honestly makes the signs difficult to read for color blind folks like myself and are then a safety hazard — Ken DuBois (@GopherInTN) September 6, 2025

You don't matter, Ken.

At least not to the people who run Minneapolis.

As property taxes skyrocket — Sven Thompson (@SvenThomps9900) September 6, 2025

LGBTQ pride flag street signs ain't cheap.

