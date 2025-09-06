YIKES: Kamala Harris's Radical Protege Rep. Lateefah Simon May Be the Future of the Democratic Party

The Democratic Party is wanting for a leader. Every major Democrat, from AOC to Gavin Newsom, does not pass the giggle test, and this writer believes none of the current big names on the Left will be the nominee for president in 2028.

So the search is on for a new leader around whom the party can coalesce, and it's possible that Rep. Lateefah Simon, the radical protege of Kamala Harris, could be just the woman they're looking for.

California’s Lateefah Simon made history as the first legally blind Muslim congresswoman.



She’s already been called a 'rising star' by some in the media and was mentored by Kamala Harris.



Could she be the future of the Democrat Party? 👇 pic.twitter.com/6NOr9snyM4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 3, 2025

This writer thinks being mentored by Kamala Harris is something more akin to a punishment, but, she digresses.

Just how radical is Simon? Well ...

Kamala’s Long-Time Protégé Wants To Defund The Police And Empty Jails https://t.co/kPswUIHag6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 6, 2025

Here's more from the Daily Caller:

Lateefah Simon, who is running for Congress in California, has known Harris for roughly two decades, with the now-vice president officiating her wedding, mentoring her, giving her a government job and campaigning on her behalf in 2016 when she ran to join the board of directors for the Bay Area’s public train system, according to multiple media reports. Simon ultimately succeeded in her 2016 run for office, providing a major boost to her long career working to weaken law enforcement. Following the death of George Floyd in 2020, Simon pushed to cut funding for law enforcement on public transit in the Bay Area by $2 million and shift the resources to “unarmed ambassadors,” The San Francisco Chronicle reported. Nearly half of people who ride public trains in the Bay Area said they had witnessed a crime, and roughly 85% of riders reported they would use the system more often if it were cleaner or safer, according to a 2023 poll. “This call for defunding and abolishing — it really means defund and abolish the way we did things before,” Simon said about her push to reduce the number of transit police in the Bay Area, according to the Chronicle. Simon brags on her campaign website about implementing “progressive policing policies” during her time as a public transit official.

Run with this, Democrats.

"Even though Harris officiated Simon’s wedding, she seemingly distanced herself from Simon during the 2024 campaign season as Harris worked to convince America that she is not a left-wing Bay Area Democrat" https://t.co/zLwIPJ8UtI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 6, 2025

Kamala Harris was such a liar and a radical Leftist, and we all knew it.

Her 2020 policy positions didn't change in 2024, no matter how hard her campaign tried to say they did.

‘Keep Dr. King’s Name Out Of Your Mouth!’: Dem Rep. Lateefah Simon Blows Her Top At GOP Witnesses For Quoting MLK https://t.co/Y2ngrncLQ3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 6, 2025

We bet she's a blast at parties.

If she's a lesbian, she's golden. If she's straight, the Left will consider that a mark against her.

And if this doesn't work out, she can go to work as a pilot. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 6, 2025

This writer cackled.

No. She certainly hecks all of the victimhood boxes. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) September 6, 2025

She sure does.

No, I can't get behind her vision for the country. — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) September 6, 2025

Dude.

It's like we're living in a simulation.

This is not satire. https://t.co/n9PhzcMtjX — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) September 6, 2025

It is not.

That remains to be seen. https://t.co/eww5jkfPeF — G (@stevensongs) September 6, 2025

Steven.

The goal, to have the "first" of anything to look like the better party. Great combo, btw. https://t.co/GmVE1LBIOr — Jack Rackham (@CalicoJack65) September 6, 2025

They're bereft of policy ideas, but they've got the intersectionality thing down pat.

Pretty sure George Santos was already most of these https://t.co/7mwDH6qZTw — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 5, 2025

Heh. Well played.

I’m gonna be nice today https://t.co/BgEt62xQ4D — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) September 6, 2025

That makes one of us.

To be clear, there’s been a Muslim congressperson, a female congresswoman, and a blind congressperson.



They’re literally having to stack identifiers to make sure there’s always a first.



Kinda meaningless at this point. https://t.co/grqMHWgrcz — Tandy (@dantypo) September 6, 2025

It is meaningless. But it shows DEI is not dead.

