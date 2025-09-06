YIKES: Kamala Harris's Radical Protege Rep. Lateefah Simon May Be the Future of the Democratic Party

Safety Last: Minneapolis Neighborhood Installed LGBTQ Flag Street Signs That Are Completel...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on September 06, 2025
Twitchy

The Democratic Party is wanting for a leader. Every major Democrat, from AOC to Gavin Newsom, does not pass the giggle test, and this writer believes none of the current big names on the Left will be the nominee for president in 2028. 

So the search is on for a new leader around whom the party can coalesce, and it's possible that Rep. Lateefah Simon, the radical protege of Kamala Harris, could be just the woman they're looking for.

This writer thinks being mentored by Kamala Harris is something more akin to a punishment, but, she digresses.

Just how radical is Simon? Well ...

Here's more from the Daily Caller:

Lateefah Simon, who is running for Congress in California, has known Harris for roughly two decades, with the now-vice president officiating her wedding, mentoring her, giving her a government job and campaigning on her behalf in 2016 when she ran to join the board of directors for the Bay Area’s public train system, according to multiple media reports. Simon ultimately succeeded in her 2016 run for office, providing a major boost to her long career working to weaken law enforcement.

Following the death of George Floyd in 2020, Simon pushed to cut funding for law enforcement on public transit in the Bay Area by $2 million and shift the resources to “unarmed ambassadors,” The San Francisco Chronicle reported. Nearly half of people who ride public trains in the Bay Area said they had witnessed a crime, and roughly 85% of riders reported they would use the system more often if it were cleaner or safer, according to a 2023 poll.

“This call for defunding and abolishing — it really means defund and abolish the way we did things before,” Simon said about her push to reduce the number of transit police in the Bay Area, according to the Chronicle. Simon brags on her campaign website about implementing “progressive policing policies” during her time as a public transit official.

Safety Last: Minneapolis Neighborhood Installed LGBTQ Flag Street Signs That Are Completely Illegible
Amy Curtis
Run with this, Democrats.

Kamala Harris was such a liar and a radical Leftist, and we all knew it.

Her 2020 policy positions didn't change in 2024, no matter how hard her campaign tried to say they did.

We bet she's a blast at parties.

If she's a lesbian, she's golden. If she's straight, the Left will consider that a mark against her.

This writer cackled.

She sure does.

Dude.

It's like we're living in a simulation.

It is not.

Steven.

They're bereft of policy ideas, but they've got the intersectionality thing down pat.

Heh. Well played.

That makes one of us.

It is meaningless. But it shows DEI is not dead.

