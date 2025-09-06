VIP
AP Baffled As to How Fox News 'Defies Gravity' and Dominates Nets In...
VIP
JB Pritzker Says Trump Should Go After Crime-Ridden Red Cities, Not Relative Paradises...
Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video
Dem Rep Attempts to Counter New 'Dept. of War' With Legislation to Rename...
Pete Hegseth Pointing to Office Door With His New Job Title Causes Journo...
Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!'
Elevator Snubs Smug Biden Staffer Andrew Bates Amid Capitol Hill Testimony on Biden...
Democrats Itching for a Government Shutdown - This Week on Capitol Hill -...
Dork at Work: Mayor Pete's Audacity to Lecture Secretary Duffy on Airlines After...
Leak Speak: JB Pritzker Gorging Himself on Insider Info About Possible Law Enforcement...
Pet to the Polls: California Woman Facing Six Felonies for Her Registered Canine...
Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities...
VIP
Historical Histrionics: MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude Weeps Tears of Soy Over 'Manly' Department of...
Pro-Choice Researcher: Abortion Significantly Increases Risk of Mental Health & Substance...

Vice President Vance Just BURIED Brian Krassenstein Over Defending Venezuelan Narco Terrorist Strike

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 12:45 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

On September 2, the United States blew up a boat full of Venezuelan drug dealers. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted a video of the strike, and the Democratic Party immediately went to bat for the narco terrorists.

Advertisement

Drugs are a major problem in America, with opioid deaths topping 100,000 in 2023. It's a war on Americans, and should be stopped.

Vice President J.D. Vance summed it up perfectly:

But because the Left can never give the Trump administration any credit, they immediately jumped to 'war crimes:'

They are a designated terrorist group. Not 'civilians.'

But Vice President Vance was having none of it.

BOOM.

We sure did vote for this.

Imagine Gavin Newsom going to toe-to-toe with this.

Heh.

Just a little bit of a crush, yeah.

Recommended

Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video
Doug P.
Advertisement

He sure does.

We love that meme.

Totally based.

It's real and it's glorious.

He absolutely nuked Krassenstein from orbit.

We can only hope so.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CARTELS FENTANYL MILITARY TERRORISM VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video
Doug P.
Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!'
FuzzyChimp
Dem Rep Attempts to Counter New 'Dept. of War' With Legislation to Rename the State Department
Doug P.
Pete Hegseth Pointing to Office Door With His New Job Title Causes Journo John Harwood to Attempt Mockery
Doug P.
Dork at Work: Mayor Pete's Audacity to Lecture Secretary Duffy on Airlines After He Was a Total Flop
justmindy
AP Baffled As to How Fox News 'Defies Gravity' and Dominates Nets In Ratings (Who Wants to Tell Them?)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video Doug P.
Advertisement