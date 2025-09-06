Vice President Vance Just BURIED Brian Krassenstein Over Defending Venezuelan Narco Terrorist Strike

On September 2, the United States blew up a boat full of Venezuelan drug dealers. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth posted a video of the strike, and the Democratic Party immediately went to bat for the narco terrorists.

Drugs are a major problem in America, with opioid deaths topping 100,000 in 2023. It's a war on Americans, and should be stopped.

Vice President J.D. Vance summed it up perfectly:

Killing cartel members who poison our fellow citizens is the highest and best use of our military. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 6, 2025

But because the Left can never give the Trump administration any credit, they immediately jumped to 'war crimes:'

Killing the citizens of another nation who are civilians without any due process is called a war crime. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 6, 2025

They are a designated terrorist group. Not 'civilians.'

But Vice President Vance was having none of it.

I don’t give a s**t what you call it — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 6, 2025

BOOM.

We sure did vote for this.

🤣🤣🤣 that’s my future president. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 6, 2025

Imagine Gavin Newsom going to toe-to-toe with this.

JD just buried a Krassenstein 💀 pic.twitter.com/c1cFqs0ihe — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) September 6, 2025

Heh.

Just a little bit of a crush, yeah.

Vance has the Extremely Online skill of knowing exactly how to speak both to his target and his audience, which are very different things. https://t.co/Jtiv4SgXcD — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) September 6, 2025

He sure does.

We love that meme.

We are reaching levels of unfathomably based once thought impossible. https://t.co/Lf24EnqzkN pic.twitter.com/A9IekxuPaM — SuperTrucker 🚛💨→💻🥷 (@supertrucker) September 6, 2025

Totally based.

It's real and it's glorious.

Vance just dropped the tweet equivalent of this on @krassenstein https://t.co/oOtEmAYzBZ pic.twitter.com/0ezxGNHFJu — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) September 6, 2025

He absolutely nuked Krassenstein from orbit.

People need to realize this quickly - you MUST NOT judge the current American administration by anything prior. The gloves are 100% off. Mess with these guys and they'll come back twice as hard.

This isn't Trump - he's probably the moderate of the group. https://t.co/FwxdzGmtRP — Frank J Kelly (@kellyfj1) September 6, 2025

We can only hope so.

