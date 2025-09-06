Party Boat: Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Stopped In Ibiza to Dance Around

On September 1, Greta Thunberg -- the environmentalist 'expert' turned Palestinian activist -- headed out on another flotilla bound for Gaza to draw attention to the 'genocide' there.

Things are so dire in Gaza the flotilla took a detour to party in Ibiza.

WATCH:

This is Greta’s freedom flotilla friend who went viral a few days ago when a video of her dancing to Arabic music onboard one of the flotilla boats as it set off for Gaza from Barcelona



Turns out she has now made a pit stop in Ibiza on her way to Gaza pic.twitter.com/ZCr6igt7mj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 6, 2025

This is all performative.

This is just a trend for them



For us, it’s our lives. — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) September 6, 2025

Gals like Thunberg don't care about the lives of Israelis, Uri.

Thankfully, we do.

Nothing says urgent humanitarian crisis like detouring through Ibiza on your way to “liberate Gaza.”



Genocide? Sure. But first

sunset mojitos and a little dabke on deck. 🥂🚤 #FreedomFlotilla #TheGazaYouDontSee — Peninnah Bloom (@PenninahBloom) September 6, 2025

PRIORITIES.

These are just rich brats — Dhruv 🌟 (@Dhruv_Axom) September 6, 2025

Yes.

Theatre kids who are just pretending to be activists.

All she really is is a grifter. There is money now and very easy to get money to support or go against any cause. I should’ve become a grifter. — Ex Nihilo (@DeltaXR9) September 6, 2025

Right?

Grifting clearly pays well.

Downside is you have to sell your soul.

Typical. These 'activists' are more interested in a party than their supposed cause. — AMIRAN 🇮🇱 (@Amiran_Zizovi) September 6, 2025

And when Gaza is no longer the fashionable cause du jour, they'll find something else to be outraged about.

Nothing more than an influencer cred stunt. https://t.co/4XlNFbMJbv — ChurroDude (@ChurroDuderino) September 6, 2025

Yup.

Partying to stop a 'Genocide' happening. It all makes total sense! https://t.co/0tJLtwo3oB — Richard Ingleby (@RichardIngleby2) September 6, 2025

There is no genocide, and Thunberg's shipmates know this.

BINGO.

