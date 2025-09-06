Suffer the Children: Massachusetts Puts Its Anti-Christian Bigotry Ahead of the Needs of...
AP Baffled As to How Fox News 'Defies Gravity' and Dominates Nets In...
JB Pritzker Says Trump Should Go After Crime-Ridden Red Cities, Not Relative Paradises...
Vice President Vance Just BURIED Brian Krassenstein Over Defending Venezuelan Narco Terror...
Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video

Party Boat: Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Stopped In Ibiza to Dance Around

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli

On September 1, Greta Thunberg -- the environmentalist 'expert' turned Palestinian activist -- headed out on another flotilla bound for Gaza to draw attention to the 'genocide' there.

Things are so dire in Gaza the flotilla took a detour to party in Ibiza.

WATCH:

This is all performative.

Gals like Thunberg don't care about the lives of Israelis, Uri.

Thankfully, we do.

PRIORITIES.

Yes.

Theatre kids who are just pretending to be activists.

Right?

Grifting clearly pays well.

Downside is you have to sell your soul.

And when Gaza is no longer the fashionable cause du jour, they'll find something else to be outraged about.

Yup.

There is no genocide, and Thunberg's shipmates know this.

BINGO.

