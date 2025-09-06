Party Boat: Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Stopped In Ibiza to Dance Around

On September 1, Greta Thunberg -- the environmentalist 'expert' turned Palestinian activist -- headed out on another flotilla bound for Gaza to draw attention to the 'genocide' there.
Things are so dire in Gaza the flotilla took a detour to party in Ibiza.
WATCH:
This is Greta’s freedom flotilla friend who went viral a few days ago when a video of her dancing to Arabic music onboard one of the flotilla boats as it set off for Gaza from Barcelona— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 6, 2025
Turns out she has now made a pit stop in Ibiza on her way to Gaza pic.twitter.com/ZCr6igt7mj
This is all performative.
This is just a trend for them— The Uri (@uricohenisrael) September 6, 2025
For us, it’s our lives.
Gals like Thunberg don't care about the lives of Israelis, Uri.
Thankfully, we do.
Nothing says urgent humanitarian crisis like detouring through Ibiza on your way to “liberate Gaza.”— Peninnah Bloom (@PenninahBloom) September 6, 2025
Genocide? Sure. But first
sunset mojitos and a little dabke on deck. 🥂🚤 #FreedomFlotilla #TheGazaYouDontSee
PRIORITIES.
These are just rich brats— Dhruv 🌟 (@Dhruv_Axom) September 6, 2025
Yes.
Theatre kids who are just pretending to be activists.
All she really is is a grifter. There is money now and very easy to get money to support or go against any cause. I should’ve become a grifter.— Ex Nihilo (@DeltaXR9) September 6, 2025
Recommended
Right?
Grifting clearly pays well.
Downside is you have to sell your soul.
Typical. These 'activists' are more interested in a party than their supposed cause.— AMIRAN 🇮🇱 (@Amiran_Zizovi) September 6, 2025
And when Gaza is no longer the fashionable cause du jour, they'll find something else to be outraged about.
Nothing more than an influencer cred stunt. https://t.co/4XlNFbMJbv— ChurroDude (@ChurroDuderino) September 6, 2025
Yup.
Partying to stop a 'Genocide' happening. It all makes total sense! https://t.co/0tJLtwo3oB— Richard Ingleby (@RichardIngleby2) September 6, 2025
There is no genocide, and Thunberg's shipmates know this.
Pro-terrorism for ‘the vibes’ https://t.co/yLN8eboE6M— Brick Top aka Mr.Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) September 6, 2025
BINGO.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member