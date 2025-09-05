Whiny Baby Rep. Chuy García Fumes Over Border Security, Democrats Slammed for Coddling...
THIS Is Why Donald Trump Won: Illegal Immigrant Arrested In FL After Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on September 05, 2025
Harris screenshot meme

We keep hearing horror story after horror story about illegal immigrants causing harm to innocent Americans. There was the illegal immigrant truck driver who killed three in Florida, Hallie Helgeson and Brady Heiling died in Wisconsin when an illegal immigrant driving drunk struck their vehicle, and we all remember Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungaray.

Advertisement

We go back to Florida for this story, where an illegal immigrant was arrested after raping a 14-year-old girl.

WATCH:

Shameful.

Yes, they should.

They just spent the past week demanding that we ban guns to protect kids and then they import illegals who harm kids.

All of them.

It sure is.

Advertisement

Florida has the death penalty for crimes such as this.

Would we be surprised if he did?

Nope.

By design.

Same.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

