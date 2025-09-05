THIS Is Why Donald Trump Won: Illegal Immigrant Arrested In FL After Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl (WATCH)

We keep hearing horror story after horror story about illegal immigrants causing harm to innocent Americans. There was the illegal immigrant truck driver who killed three in Florida, Hallie Helgeson and Brady Heiling died in Wisconsin when an illegal immigrant driving drunk struck their vehicle, and we all remember Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungaray.

Advertisement

We go back to Florida for this story, where an illegal immigrant was arrested after raping a 14-year-old girl.

WATCH:

BREAKING: An illegal immigrant has been arrested in Pasco, Florida after he allegedly r*ped a 14-year-old girl.



Sheriff: “This young 14-year-old girl, I can tell you she would not have been a victim had this person who entered this country illegally been stopped at the border."… pic.twitter.com/FgrjVCE8Kz — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 5, 2025

Shameful.

The Semocrats who imported them should get equal sentences — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 5, 2025

Yes, they should.

Shame on Democrats for inviting these predatory illegals into the US. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 5, 2025

They just spent the past week demanding that we ban guns to protect kids and then they import illegals who harm kids.

Deport them all — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) September 5, 2025

All of them.

The first job of a government is to protect its citizens from foreign threats. When the federal government abdicates its duty to secure the border, it's not a policy choice, it's an act of gross negligence. — Kentucky (@KentuckyKOT) September 5, 2025

It sure is.

Fact ... the ONLY reasonable punishment for child molesters and rapists is the death penalty.



They cannot be "fixed."



And a "life sentence" is meaningless since some Dem or weak Republican will let them out in the future in the name of "criminal justice reform." — Bulldog (@TGPatriott) September 5, 2025

Florida has the death penalty for crimes such as this.

Will @ChrisVanHollen be advocating on behalf of this illegal alien rapist too? https://t.co/PLBJiREnNC — Francisco d’Anconia (@Fdanconia85) September 5, 2025

Would we be surprised if he did?

Nope.

Every country in the west is suffering abuse of our kids at the hands of illegals 👇



It has to stop https://t.co/OIq7jysSpa — Ministry of corrective education (@HUDMotorsports) September 5, 2025

By design.

This is what I voted for. Get them out and keep the innocent safe. https://t.co/ULWakdc5Sz — Cheers From Texas (@CheersFromTX) September 5, 2025

Same.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.