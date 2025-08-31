Tragic Plot Twist: Victims of Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Were Also Immigrants

U.S. Department of Labor Honors 'Hardworking Americans Who Made Our Nation Great'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on August 31, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier this month, we told you about Harjinder Singh, the illegal immigrant from Indian who made an illegal U-turn while driving a semi in Florida. The U-turn resulted in a horrible crash that killed three people. It turned out Singh got his CDL in California, couldn't speak English, and didn't understand road signs.

Singh was arrested and denied bail on August 23, but over a million people signed a petition demanding leniency.

Turns out the victims of Singh's crash were Haitian immigrants:

Here's more from the New York Post:

The three victims of the Indian immigrant truck driver who made an illegal U-turn across a Florida highway earlier this month have been identified as Haitian immigrants, according to officials.

The driver Herby Dufresne, 30, and passengers Faniola Joseph, 27, and Rodrigue Dor, 53, all Haitian immigrants, were in their minivan when it plowed into the side of an 18-wheeler driven by Harjinder Singh, an immigrant from India, on Aug. 12, the Miami Herald reported.

Dufresne arrived in Miami in December 2023 from Port-au-Prince and was given a two-year permit to live and work in the US after obtaining a financial sponsor under a Biden-era program, the outlet reported, citing a friend of the victim.

Man, the Left is going to be in an intersectionality pickle now.

They spent a lot of time during the election attacking President Trump and Vice President Vance over Haitian immigrants, causing problems in Ohio. They've also gone all-in on defending illegal immigrants -- even those who commit horrible crimes like Singh.

So which side will they sympathize with?

Certainly a plot twist.

THIS. The status of the victims is irrelevant in the face of the facts of this case. Singh shouldn't have been given a CDL, and California overlooked his status and inability to speak and read English. Now three innocent people are dead.

It saves lives.

A fair point.

You're correct.

Nailed it.

This writer wonders who will win the intersectionality war on this one.

Something absolutely should be done.

