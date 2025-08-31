Tragic Plot Twist: Victims of Illegal Immigrant Truck Driver Were Also Immigrants

Earlier this month, we told you about Harjinder Singh, the illegal immigrant from Indian who made an illegal U-turn while driving a semi in Florida. The U-turn resulted in a horrible crash that killed three people. It turned out Singh got his CDL in California, couldn't speak English, and didn't understand road signs.

Singh was arrested and denied bail on August 23, but over a million people signed a petition demanding leniency.

Turns out the victims of Singh's crash were Haitian immigrants:

Three victims of Florida 18-wheeler U-turn crash ID’d as Haitian immigrants: report https://t.co/nszSSw9tbZ pic.twitter.com/yFKeO519ZI — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

The three victims of the Indian immigrant truck driver who made an illegal U-turn across a Florida highway earlier this month have been identified as Haitian immigrants, according to officials. The driver Herby Dufresne, 30, and passengers Faniola Joseph, 27, and Rodrigue Dor, 53, all Haitian immigrants, were in their minivan when it plowed into the side of an 18-wheeler driven by Harjinder Singh, an immigrant from India, on Aug. 12, the Miami Herald reported. Dufresne arrived in Miami in December 2023 from Port-au-Prince and was given a two-year permit to live and work in the US after obtaining a financial sponsor under a Biden-era program, the outlet reported, citing a friend of the victim.

Man, the Left is going to be in an intersectionality pickle now.

They spent a lot of time during the election attacking President Trump and Vice President Vance over Haitian immigrants, causing problems in Ohio. They've also gone all-in on defending illegal immigrants -- even those who commit horrible crimes like Singh.

So which side will they sympathize with?

Wow! What a plot twist. This is like an M. Night Shyamalan movie 😮 — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) August 31, 2025

Certainly a plot twist.

So what? They should not be dead. it is the fault of this driver and California — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) August 31, 2025

THIS. The status of the victims is irrelevant in the face of the facts of this case. Singh shouldn't have been given a CDL, and California overlooked his status and inability to speak and read English. Now three innocent people are dead.

If we had deported the Indian, nobody would have died.

If we had deported the Haitians, nobody would have died.



Deport them. Save them. It's the kindest solution. — secessionist (@asecessionist) August 31, 2025

It saves lives.

4 random people involved in accident - none Americans...



We need 100 million deported minimum. — Gorm The Young (@G0rmtheYoung) August 31, 2025

A fair point.

Let me get this straight: literally nobody involved in this story, which has been in headlines for days and days, is an American, or should be in America, or – were it not for Biden – would even have been in America. https://t.co/nxuoo2m7Hg pic.twitter.com/pZtd2sKXW9 — eugyppius (@eugyppius1) August 31, 2025

You're correct.

So India Twitter was celebrating how this driver apparently killed 3 white americans, only to find out all the victims were from Haiti



HAD EVERYONE STAYED IN THEIR COUNTRY, THIS WOULDNT HAVE HAPPENED! https://t.co/iD0W3bmz4P pic.twitter.com/MgOHjtyf81 — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) August 31, 2025

Nailed it.

Suddenly, a million liberals began to care https://t.co/Hm1h4ZAkMd — Gary (@plzbepatient) August 31, 2025

This writer wonders who will win the intersectionality war on this one.

Well…I still think something should

be done about foreign CDLs https://t.co/TjYkBkX0BZ — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) August 31, 2025

Something absolutely should be done.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

