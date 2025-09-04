A Fight Worth Having: Scott Jennings Points Out Judge Says Trump Is RIGHT About Harvard's Antisemitism

We've told you quite a bit about the antisemitism problem in higher education, including at Harvard. The once-vaunted institution has allowed the worst woke actors to forever tarnish its reputation, turning a blind eye to campus Jew hatred.

President Trump went after their federal funding for tolerating antisemitism, and a court recently overturned the funding cuts.

But even the judge who overturned the administration's funding cuts admitted Harvard has an antisemitism problem. Scott Jennings points this out and that this is a fight worth having.

Even the judge ADMITS Trump is RIGHT about Harvard's shameful embrace of anti-Semitism. It's a fight worth having! pic.twitter.com/LqkEjvEwZP — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 4, 2025

He's right. As always.

Scott you're absolutely right. The judge's ruling cited Kestenbaum v. Harvard and acknowledged as fact that Harvard has an antisemitism problem! Harvard never disputed this. The American people voted for Trump to end their funding, we should not be forced by a judge otherwise... — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) September 4, 2025

Harvard has an antisemitism problem. Anyone with eyes and ears can see this.

Harvard cashes checks, pushes hate, hides behind prestige and when Trump calls them out, the judge basically admits he’s right. That’s why the media screams ‘loss’ while Americans see the win. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) September 4, 2025

Bingo.

Harvard actively engages in discrimination against Asians who test higher than average and against white males.



These elite universities should be defunded by our government. Taxpayers are fed up. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) September 4, 2025

They sure do.

There shouldn’t be violence or discrimination allowed. — Susan Peak (@SuzyP39) September 4, 2025

It would never be tolerated against any other demographic group (except White men, of course).

Scott, spot on. That Kestenbaum nod in the ruling is a damning admission, Harvard's rot runs deep. Trump's push to yank funding is exactly what voters demanded, judges playing politics won't stop the reckoning. Keep fighting! — Mark Van Toll (@markvantoll) September 4, 2025

Keep fighting.

If the judge admits Trump was right why did he rule against him? — Momma Chandy (@MommaChandy) September 4, 2025

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

