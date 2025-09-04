CNN's Scott Jennings Calls Gov. Tim Walz a 'Broken-Brained SOB'
A Fight Worth Having: Scott Jennings Points Out Judge Says Trump Is RIGHT About Harvard's Antisemitism

Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on September 04, 2025
We've told you quite a bit about the antisemitism problem in higher education, including at Harvard. The once-vaunted institution has allowed the worst woke actors to forever tarnish its reputation, turning a blind eye to campus Jew hatred.

President Trump went after their federal funding for tolerating antisemitism, and a court recently overturned the funding cuts.

But even the judge who overturned the administration's funding cuts admitted Harvard has an antisemitism problem. Scott Jennings points this out and that this is a fight worth having.

WATCH:

He's right. As always.

Harvard has an antisemitism problem. Anyone with eyes and ears can see this.

Bingo.

They sure do.

It would never be tolerated against any other demographic group (except White men, of course).

Keep fighting.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

