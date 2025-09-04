Rep. Ansari's Absurdity: Equating Illegals with Citizens in Her America-Last Agenda
California Urgent Care Staff FIRED After Demeaning Patients in Viral Social Media Posts
Here's How Rolling Stone Says Trump Is Trying to 'Destabilize' Chicago (and Venezuela)
Fixin' to Get BODIED --> Megyn Kelly Asks Vets What They Think About...
No Spanking In the Courtroom! Judge Cannon Denies Ryan Routh's Proposed Character Witness
You'll Own Nothing: Zohran Mamdani's Views on Housing Should Worry New Yorkers (and...
Creepy Bill Strikes Again: NYC Principal’s Repeated Groping and 30K Lewd Texts Spark...
DEI Insanity Continues As WI Governor Tony Evers Erases 'Father' and 'Mother' in...
So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the...
VIP
If This Moment From Jon Ossoff Is 'Stunning' Then Democrats Are in Even...
MAHA: RFK Jr. Is the Most Popular Member of the Trump Administration
Dem's Planned GOTCHA Question for RFK Jr. Blew Up In His Face (He...
SHOTS FIRED: Vice President J.D. Vance Completely DESTROYS Senators Attacking Robert F. Ke...
Report: In Wake of Minneapolis School Shooting, DOJ Deliberating Trans Gun Ban

Brave Scottish Lass Is VINDICATED As Authorities Finally Arrest the Man Who Harmed Her Sister

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on September 04, 2025
Twitchy

Last week, we told you about the teenage girl in Scotland who fought back against a migrant who was harassing her and her sister. The girl's name is Lola and her sister is Ruby, but right now, the big news is the man who harassed her has been arrested:

Advertisement

The girl became a flashpoint for the U.K. and its problem with illegal migrants harassing and harming the population.

Here's more:

- Police Scotland originally claimed that CCTV footage went missing but it proved that only Lola Moir had committed a crime by being in possession of dangerous weapons

- It is now claimed that this is a lie and there is proof that Police Scotland attempted to cover up the crime of Fatos and his sister assaulting the little girls

- Attached is the screenshot of the hospital record proving that Ruby Moir sustained a serious head injury (concussion) as a result of the assault by Fatos Ali Dumana and his sister

- This was a vicious attack in which they attacked Ruby unprovoked , yanked her to the ground and the pair of them kicked Ruby in the head while she lay on the ground defenceless

- This is what motivated Lola to pull out the weapons to scare off Fatos and his sister

- The claim has also been made that the Daily Mail DEFAMED the girls when it published a false article about the events in which it described Fatos as an innocent 'Bulgarian Dad'

- The Moir family also claim they have a recording of an interview with Police Scotland in which the Police admit that Ruby and Lola's sequence of events is correct corroborating their entire story.

- Police Scotland have promised to issue a statement in the coming days confirming all of this

- The family has thanked everyone who have donated to the GiveSendGo 'It means a great deal to them that there are still good people out there who care for them and care about the truth'

Recommended

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And here's the hospital record:

We're hoping for justice for Lola and Ruby Moir.

It's very good reporting.

Nope.

There are far too many victims.

The alleged suspect knew the girl would get in trouble for carrying weapons, which is why he goaded her into showing them.

And yet entirely not shocking.

Girls should not have to do this, but their government has failed them.

Advertisement

Who attacks a kid?

' ... as if millions of voices holding up a false narrative suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.'

YUP.

They'll never apologize, because they believe the girl was 'racist' and that's a worse crime (in their eyes) than assaulting a child.

Advertisement

And only because of public backlash and outcry.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME GUN RIGHTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION UNITED KINGDOM JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread)
Sam J.
California Urgent Care Staff FIRED After Demeaning Patients in Viral Social Media Posts
Amy Curtis
Fixin' to Get BODIED --> Megyn Kelly Asks Vets What They Think About Wes Moore's Bronze Star LIE and WOW
Sam J.
Rep. Ansari's Absurdity: Equating Illegals with Citizens in Her America-Last Agenda
justmindy
No Spanking In the Courtroom! Judge Cannon Denies Ryan Routh's Proposed Character Witness
Grateful Calvin
Heap-BIG Mic DROP! Elizabeth Warren Gets WAY More Than She Asks for Going After RFK Jr. and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So, That Nasty Old Lefty VA Woman Stealing Signs? Asra Nomani Has the GOODS on WHO She Works For (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement