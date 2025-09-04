Brave Scottish Lass Is VINDICATED As Authorities Finally Arrest the Man Who Harmed Her Sister

Last week, we told you about the teenage girl in Scotland who fought back against a migrant who was harassing her and her sister. The girl's name is Lola and her sister is Ruby, but right now, the big news is the man who harassed her has been arrested:

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Bulgarian Migrant Fatos Ali Dumana has been CHARGED by Police Scotland with Assaulting a Minor



An apology is due to these little girls for the LIES told about them.



JUSTICE FOR LOLA AND RUBY MOIR❤️



Full details below 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zNRlsuFOdM — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) September 4, 2025

The girl became a flashpoint for the U.K. and its problem with illegal migrants harassing and harming the population.

This report was corroborated from the amazing work done by @Anc_Aesthetics in investigating this story:



- Police Scotland originally claimed that CCTV footage went missing but it proved that only Lola Moir had committed a crime by being in possession of dangerous weapons



- It… — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) September 4, 2025

Here's more:

- Police Scotland originally claimed that CCTV footage went missing but it proved that only Lola Moir had committed a crime by being in possession of dangerous weapons - It is now claimed that this is a lie and there is proof that Police Scotland attempted to cover up the crime of Fatos and his sister assaulting the little girls - Attached is the screenshot of the hospital record proving that Ruby Moir sustained a serious head injury (concussion) as a result of the assault by Fatos Ali Dumana and his sister - This was a vicious attack in which they attacked Ruby unprovoked , yanked her to the ground and the pair of them kicked Ruby in the head while she lay on the ground defenceless - This is what motivated Lola to pull out the weapons to scare off Fatos and his sister - The claim has also been made that the Daily Mail DEFAMED the girls when it published a false article about the events in which it described Fatos as an innocent 'Bulgarian Dad' - The Moir family also claim they have a recording of an interview with Police Scotland in which the Police admit that Ruby and Lola's sequence of events is correct corroborating their entire story. - Police Scotland have promised to issue a statement in the coming days confirming all of this - The family has thanked everyone who have donated to the GiveSendGo 'It means a great deal to them that there are still good people out there who care for them and care about the truth'

And here's the hospital record:

Hospital record of incident, released. pic.twitter.com/s1WsXtjtHu — Basil the Great (@Basil_TGMD) September 4, 2025

We're hoping for justice for Lola and Ruby Moir.

Awesome reporting. Thank you. — @amuse (@amuse) September 4, 2025

It's very good reporting.

Once again, we’re hearing that police are involved in covering up a serious incident



Is anyone actually surprised by this? — Garth Gibbins (@GarthGibbins) September 4, 2025

Nope.

Now do the other thousands of victims all over the country. — The Llama Monster (@LlamaMonstWV) September 4, 2025

There are far too many victims.

Glad that the truth is now out of them events that day , the brave girls story will be told for many years to come. How the bigger sister stood up to two violent immigrants . Baring sword and axe, to protect her little sister. When the little one was attacked.sue the paper's now — Graham Dean (@GrahamDean44894) September 4, 2025

The alleged suspect knew the girl would get in trouble for carrying weapons, which is why he goaded her into showing them.

Shocking if it's all true — Boom (@boomdagod373) September 4, 2025

And yet entirely not shocking.

Girls should not have to do this, but their government has failed them.

Ruby Moir went to hospital with a concussion. The man has been charged.



Once again, the media lied.



12-year-old Lola called him a kid-basher for a reason. https://t.co/NYh1VRpDXq pic.twitter.com/z5A0GNbyLk — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) September 4, 2025

Who attacks a kid?

' ... as if millions of voices holding up a false narrative suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.'

Of course they lied about the interaction. They f***ing lie about everything.



On purpose. To fail to see this is to be a complete moron. https://t.co/9BPAc6TF9N — James Revere 🇺🇲🎸 (@NotesForTheFree) September 4, 2025

YUP.

Every single leftist must apologise. You shamed this girl and made it seem like she was the aggressor when that wasn’t the case.



This is the exact same behaviour that allowed the grooming gangs to go on for as long as they did. https://t.co/hZ08wNWUs1 — JDhillon (@jdhillonyt) September 4, 2025

They'll never apologize, because they believe the girl was 'racist' and that's a worse crime (in their eyes) than assaulting a child.

It's amazing that the predior's charges came weeks after his intended prey's charges for defending herself. https://t.co/iPl17CWk95 — Father of Six (@dadman_6) September 4, 2025

And only because of public backlash and outcry.

