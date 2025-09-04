Creepy Bill Strikes Again: NYC Principal’s Repeated Groping and 30K Lewd Texts Spark...
MAHA: RFK Jr. Is the Most Popular Member of the Trump Administration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on September 04, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Hoo boy.

The Lefties running to defend the CDC are not going to like this news, one bit. It turns out Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the most popular member of the Trump administration.

CNN's Harry Enten spells it out for us:

Trust in public health 'experts' has cratered after COVID, because they did lie. And they were political about it, too.

RFK, Jr. speaks to a segment of society that believes their concerns have gone unaddressed by the government.

A lot of vaccine skepticism started years ago, when celebrities like Jenny McCarthy started asking if the vaccines caused issues in children like her son.

They lied about where it came from. They lied about the severity. They said we couldn't leave our homes in order to 'flatten the curve' then they let BLM rioters gather and burn down cities.

We bet you're a blast at parties.

Just made the case against government-controlled health care.

That might be part of it.

Instead of saying America is cooked, try to figure out why people don't want vaccine mandates.

Which is why RFK Jr. is viewed the way he is.

And that's all on the government and the 'experts' who failed us.

