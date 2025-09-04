MAHA: RFK Jr. Is the Most Popular Member of the Trump Administration

Hoo boy.

The Lefties running to defend the CDC are not going to like this news, one bit. It turns out Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is the most popular member of the Trump administration.

CNN's Harry Enten spells it out for us:

Fact check: RFK Jr. is actually the most popular member of Trump's admin.



His time at HHS come as there's been a 30 pt drop since 1991 in people wanting the gov't to require kids to get vax'd.



Also comes at a time when most people say public health officials lied about Covid. pic.twitter.com/vbmcKVj7F4 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) September 4, 2025

Trust in public health 'experts' has cratered after COVID, because they did lie. And they were political about it, too.

Not too surprised, he seems the most genuine, avoids foreign policy, and has nonvoters appeal — Christmas Johan Liebert (@SoCal_Johan) September 4, 2025

RFK, Jr. speaks to a segment of society that believes their concerns have gone unaddressed by the government.

Correlation, not coincidence. Government lies about the efficacy and dangers of the untested mRNA vax is what massively enlarged doubts about government vax mandates in general. — Bart DePalma (@BartDePalma) September 4, 2025

A lot of vaccine skepticism started years ago, when celebrities like Jenny McCarthy started asking if the vaccines caused issues in children like her son.

COVID 19 was a real virus. Came from Wuhan. Origins, most likely the Wuhan lab. What else is there to know? — Phil Radbourne (@PhilipRadbourne) September 4, 2025

They lied about where it came from. They lied about the severity. They said we couldn't leave our homes in order to 'flatten the curve' then they let BLM rioters gather and burn down cities.

49% of the American electorate voted for a bankruptcy specialist to be POTUS for second time. I don't need to be a statistical genius to realize that the American electorate is the disease, not the different subject areas. Gimme a break... — Nev (@CroixBoy) September 4, 2025

We bet you're a blast at parties.

If you don't want to have your child vaccinated, that's your business, but Medicare, Medicaid or your medical insurance company shouldn't be required to pay any expenses if your child contracts any of the illnesses covered with the vaccines. — Mike (@Mike0243) September 4, 2025

Just made the case against government-controlled health care.

The American fetish for all things Kennedy continues apace. https://t.co/XHsBsaoEa4 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 4, 2025

That might be part of it.

> there's been a 30 pt drop since 1991 in people wanting the gov't to require kids to get vax'd.



America is so cooked, and it's all self-inflicted. https://t.co/qeAcpiclTI — Joey (for #DCstatehood) (@JoeySchmittPhD) September 4, 2025

Instead of saying America is cooked, try to figure out why people don't want vaccine mandates.

But 1,000 of those “scientists” told us he was bad🤭 https://t.co/Q6nOo1Zsmq — JREZ🌺 (@Maui_Native) September 4, 2025

Which is why RFK Jr. is viewed the way he is.

This obviously shocks CW but a ton of folks like antiestablishment vibes regarding medicine https://t.co/rskBaS57EX — CTIronman (@CTIronman) September 4, 2025

And that's all on the government and the 'experts' who failed us.

