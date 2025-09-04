Gazan Boy Who Activist Claimed Was 'Killed' by Israel Found Alive and Well In Hiding With His Mom

Earlier this year, a contractor for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), Tony Aguilar, claimed a Gazan boy known as 'Amir' was gunned down by Israeli forces. Aguilar said he met the boy at an aid site and the boy was killed shortly after leaving.

It turns out that was a lie. The boy's real name is Abdul Rahim Muhammad Hamden and he was found alive and in hiding with his mother.

EXCLUSIVE: A young Gazan boy dubbed “Amir,” who traveled to a humanitarian distribution site and was reported killed by the IDF in May, has been found alive and hiding with his mother. pic.twitter.com/nnUIy7QyMJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2025

Here's more from the Daily Wire:

In a taped testimonial, Siham Al-Jarabe’a said the boy didn’t go missing until July 28—around the same time Aguilar began telling his story in the media. He insisted that the boy was killed on May 28, and even shared details, saying he witnessed “a shot to the torso” and “a shot to the leg.” The Gaza Humanitarian Fund commenced a search for the boy after Aguilar began telling his story in America. GHF’s ex-military contractors — some of whom specialize in hostage rescue — and humanitarian staff took the lead, leaning on connections they had made with local Gazans since beginning operations in May, The Daily Wire has learned. After interviews with family members and weeks of detective work, the boy, who actually goes by the name Abood, was found living with his birth mother after he abruptly left his stepmother’s home in July. The child’s identity was confirmed through biometrics, and he remained in possession of the shirt he wore in Aguilar’s viral video.

So they lied about Israel. Again.

Tony Aguilar is a con artist, and watermelons are his mark. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 4, 2025

All of this.

I’m glad he’s alive and looks healthy.



As for Tony Agular, disgusting human being, @GBNT1952 debunked him from day one. I’m sure another space will cover this soon. — Ncole ✡︎ (@ncole_r) September 4, 2025

The truth will always out.

Another blood libel exposed. ‘Amir’ is alive, the story was fake, the outrage manufactured. How many more lies like this are being swallowed without question? — Peninnah Bloom (@PenninahBloom) September 4, 2025

Far too many.

It's incredible how the world buys these claims hook, line and sinker and continues to even after they are proven false



Hamas is producing a made for tv movie and they are convinced it is real. — Infrequent Flier (@infrequentflier) September 4, 2025

They're losing the actual war, so they're fighting the public relations war.

Important reporting. Well done.



I do wonder if this lede is a bit buried? Never hurt(!) https://t.co/RGvkEqMZ0T pic.twitter.com/idPXhPqeJZ — Gilead Ini (@GileadIni) September 4, 2025

Never. Hurt.

.@TuckerCarlson had this guy, Tony Aguilar, on his show.



Aguilar claimed—with Tucker nodding solemnly—that Israel murdered a little Palestinian boy.



It turns out…the boy is alive & well.



It was used to undermine Trump’s Gaza policy.



Will Tucker apologize? https://t.co/BAzPEezpXZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 4, 2025

We'll see.

So @NickJFreitas gets his answer as to whether or not Soy Beret Tony Aguilar is a liar.



The real issue now is, will @TuckerCarlson admit he got BADLY fooled?



Will @SenSanders?



How about @BreakingPointsN @krystalball and @esaagar?



Maybe @ryangrim and @DropSiteNews?



Your hero https://t.co/5Pd1eq6O4k pic.twitter.com/MKKFdICekW — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) September 4, 2025

No one will admit anything.