Gazan Boy Who Activist Claimed Was 'Killed' by Israel Found Alive and Well In Hiding With His Mom

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on September 04, 2025
ImgFlip

Earlier this year, a contractor for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), Tony Aguilar, claimed a Gazan boy known as 'Amir' was gunned down by Israeli forces. Aguilar said he met the boy at an aid site and the boy was killed shortly after leaving.

It turns out that was a lie. The boy's real name is Abdul Rahim Muhammad Hamden and he was found alive and in hiding with his mother.

Here's more from the Daily Wire:

In a taped testimonial, Siham Al-Jarabe’a said the boy didn’t go missing until July 28—around the same time Aguilar began telling his story in the media. He insisted that the boy was killed on May 28, and even shared details, saying he witnessed “a shot to the torso” and “a shot to the leg.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund commenced a search for the boy after Aguilar began telling his story in America. GHF’s ex-military contractors — some of whom specialize in hostage rescue — and humanitarian staff took the lead, leaning on connections they had made with local Gazans since beginning operations in May, The Daily Wire has learned.

After interviews with family members and weeks of detective work, the boy, who actually goes by the name Abood, was found living with his birth mother after he abruptly left his stepmother’s home in July. The child’s identity was confirmed through biometrics, and he remained in possession of the shirt he wore in Aguilar’s viral video.

So they lied about Israel. Again.

All of this.

The truth will always out.

Far too many.

They're losing the actual war, so they're fighting the public relations war.

Never. Hurt.

We'll see.

No one will admit anything.

