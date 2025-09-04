'Disturbing Contention:' Bishop Robert Barron Responds to Tim Kaine's View on Rights (WATCH)

Earlier today, we told you about Virginia Senator Tim Kaine saying our rights don't come from God, but from the government. Fellow Senator Ted Cruz absolutely dropped Kaine for this asinine assertion, and now Minnesota Bishop Robert Barron is shaming supposed Catholic Kaine, too.

WATCH:

I’d like to respond to a disturbing contention from Senator Tim Kaine, during a recent confirmation hearing. pic.twitter.com/hvaYlQQybi — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) September 4, 2025

He's right.

It would be nice if a Canadian Bishop spoke out against our fundamentally flawed Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the first clause of which is this abomination:



"The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees the rights and freedoms set out in it subject only to such… — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) September 4, 2025

This is what Bishops should do.

Thank you, Bishop! Far from being a political statement, yours is a theological statement and I am grateful you're willing to take on those in power to defend God. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) September 4, 2025

So are we.

Amen! Rights are only given from God. Rights given by any government are not rights at all but privileges that can be rescinded at will. — Interior Mastery (@InteriorMastery) September 4, 2025

Amen, indeed.

I would like to ask @SenTimKaine where do the rights of government come from? — c_hess23 (@c_hess23) September 4, 2025

From guys like him, of course.

For a Senator to so fundamentally misunderstood the philosophy of our nation’s founding should—and must—be considered disqualifying from the possibility of reelection. — Robert (Bob) Lewis (@RobertlewisIR) September 4, 2025

YUP.

Very good.

Thank you, @BishopBarron, for your steadfast commitment to being a good shepherd. Your clarity and conviction are an inspiration. It is imperative to our democracy that we recognize the founding principles of our republic and to our souls that we recognize and love our Creator. https://t.co/NVEH06BwKB — Wayne Lashua (@WayneLashua) September 4, 2025

All of this.

Much needed pushback from the bishop against the purportedly Catholic senator https://t.co/rNVmFNmnQg — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 4, 2025

Much-needed pushback.

It is incredibly disheartening, and not at all surprising, that there are sitting US Senators (and former Democrat VP candidates) who are so unfamiliar with the foundation of this country that they utterly disregard the most familiar line of the Declaration of Independence. https://t.co/VYxQyLsJ9W — Baron Hulton (@BaronHulton) September 4, 2025

This is what the Democratic Party is.

Thank you, Bishop. Kaine's complete ignorance about our country's founding is shocking. https://t.co/Wm6qPEgEr5 — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) September 4, 2025

And yet not at all shocking.

I am Buddhist and I entirely agree with this! https://t.co/mmZ89kJSYs — Chaplain Linda P (@lindap_lotus) September 4, 2025

The alternative is scary.

What Bishop Barron said https://t.co/ks3LELXRMm — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) September 4, 2025

All of it.

We need more of this, not less.

