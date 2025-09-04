'Disturbing Contention:' Bishop Robert Barron Responds to Tim Kaine's View on Rights (WATCH)

Nasty Partisan HACK Abby Phillip’s CNN Bias Exposed: Conservatives Silenced 42x More Than...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on September 04, 2025
Twitchy

Earlier today, we told you about Virginia Senator Tim Kaine saying our rights don't come from God, but from the government. Fellow Senator Ted Cruz absolutely dropped Kaine for this asinine assertion, and now Minnesota Bishop Robert Barron is shaming supposed Catholic Kaine, too.

WATCH:

He's right.

This is what Bishops should do.

So are we.

Amen, indeed.

From guys like him, of course.

YUP.

Very good.

All of this.

Much-needed pushback.

This is what the Democratic Party is.

And yet not at all shocking.

The alternative is scary.

All of it.

We need more of this, not less.

