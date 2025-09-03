Dairy State (D)isaster: Outgoing Governor Tony Evers Says State's Economy Will Collapse Without Illegals

Thank goodness Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers isn't running for reelection.
Because not only is this the guy who thinks 'inseminated persons' is an acceptable euphemism for women, he thinks the Dairy State needs thousands of illegals to make its economy work.
WATCH:
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says that without tens or even hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants in his state, "our economy will be gone." Ummmmmm okay. pic.twitter.com/zlcpm6PqLK— Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 2, 2025
He's insane.
I don’t even think he’s traveled around Wisconsin…— Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) September 2, 2025
It’s pretty white…
Except for the illegal immigrant who killed two teens in Dane County back in July.
So governor Evers is saying WI's entire economy was dependent upon illegal aliens?— man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) September 2, 2025
That is really a strange flex. @GovEvers
It sure is.
Gov Evers can't be replaced soon enough.— WI Realist (@RealistPatrice) September 2, 2025
He cannot be.
Why do leftists love illegals and other criminals so much? They are NOT the oppressed, bottom layer of society.— Dr. Franklin (@wirrack378222) September 3, 2025
Cheap labor, an opportunity to virtue signal, and a chance to destroy America. That's why.
If a governor feels his State can’t function without following the DNC’s long tradition of exploiting immigrants to oppress black and underprivileged Americans by flooding their communities with cheap labor - do they even remotely have any business running in our elections?— Tom Kallman (@kallman_tom) September 2, 2025
They do not.
Some might say this is selfish, cynical and exploitative... https://t.co/IWErOT7EX7— Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) September 2, 2025
They would be correct.
According to Evers, it sounds like our state's economy is working for illegals and not for Wisconsinites. https://t.co/k6GSbAZ6BU— Owen (@bootsandsabers) September 2, 2025
That's exactly what he's saying.
Why did Tony Evers allow illegal aliens to flood our state and steal jobs from Wisconsinites?— Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 2, 2025
Wisconsin Democrats need to answer for this. https://t.co/Dq1KSfwH3Q
They will never answer for this, sadly.
On Labor Day week, @GovEvers insults every working Wisconsinite. This is a guy who never worked a day in his life in the private sector. Yet he feels qualified to lecture us on work. https://t.co/gCVrayiw13— The Badger Pundit (@JamesBohnWI) September 3, 2025
He cannot go away soon enough.
Hey Wisconsinites who have struggled to find work these past 7 years: https://t.co/VvdaGFLknD— RJ Hybben (@RJHybben) September 2, 2025
Your governor just said you don't matter.
Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.
