AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSER...
Scott Jennings Credits D.C. Mayor for Taking Trump’s Crime Help, Says Illinois Dems...
Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's...
Lightfoot Returns to Blast Law-Abiding Gun Stores and Makers for Chicago's Felonious Firea...
The Classless Left Harasses Vice President Vance As He Meets With Families of...
Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy Olympics: Gold for Slamming Trump’s 'Absence' While Biden Ghosted th...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of...
Yemeni Kid Wields Dagger and Death Chants While American Tots Sing Twinkle Twinkle
'They're Just As Free As Us:' Tim Walz Calls for Australia Style Gun...
Briahna Gray Blames Israel for 'Paradise' Gaza's Destruction, But Left Claims It Was...
President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico...
Wildcard Wednesday: Burning the Flag Edition
Stephen Colbert Scolds His Audience for Booing News That the President He's Demonized...
VIP
Lefties Again Prove There's NOBODY They Won't Defend If It Means Being Opposed...

Dairy State (D)isaster: Outgoing Governor Tony Evers Says State's Economy Will Collapse Without Illegals

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Thank goodness Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers isn't running for reelection. 

Because not only is this the guy who thinks 'inseminated persons' is an acceptable euphemism for women, he thinks the Dairy State needs thousands of illegals to make its economy work.

Advertisement

WATCH:

He's insane.

Except for the illegal immigrant who killed two teens in Dane County back in July.

It sure is.

He cannot be.

Cheap labor, an opportunity to virtue signal, and a chance to destroy America. That's why.

They do not.

Recommended

Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened)
Doug P.
Advertisement

They would be correct.

That's exactly what he's saying.

They will never answer for this, sadly.

He cannot go away soon enough.

Your governor just said you don't matter.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened)
Doug P.
The Classless Left Harasses Vice President Vance As He Meets With Families of Annunciation Church Victims
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Credits D.C. Mayor for Taking Trump’s Crime Help, Says Illinois Dems Making Huge Mistake
Warren Squire
Lightfoot Returns to Blast Law-Abiding Gun Stores and Makers for Chicago's Felonious Firearm Frenzies
Warren Squire
President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico Headline
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of Gov't Just Like Stalin
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened) Doug P.
Advertisement