Dairy State (D)isaster: Outgoing Governor Tony Evers Says State's Economy Will Collapse Without Illegals

Thank goodness Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers isn't running for reelection.

Because not only is this the guy who thinks 'inseminated persons' is an acceptable euphemism for women, he thinks the Dairy State needs thousands of illegals to make its economy work.

WATCH:

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers says that without tens or even hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants in his state, "our economy will be gone." Ummmmmm okay. pic.twitter.com/zlcpm6PqLK — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) September 2, 2025

He's insane.

I don’t even think he’s traveled around Wisconsin…



It’s pretty white… — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) September 2, 2025

Except for the illegal immigrant who killed two teens in Dane County back in July.

So governor Evers is saying WI's entire economy was dependent upon illegal aliens?



That is really a strange flex. @GovEvers — man.from.a.c.r.o.n.y.m (@acronym_man) September 2, 2025

It sure is.

Gov Evers can't be replaced soon enough. — WI Realist (@RealistPatrice) September 2, 2025

He cannot be.

Why do leftists love illegals and other criminals so much? They are NOT the oppressed, bottom layer of society. — Dr. Franklin (@wirrack378222) September 3, 2025

Cheap labor, an opportunity to virtue signal, and a chance to destroy America. That's why.

If a governor feels his State can’t function without following the DNC’s long tradition of exploiting immigrants to oppress black and underprivileged Americans by flooding their communities with cheap labor - do they even remotely have any business running in our elections? — Tom Kallman (@kallman_tom) September 2, 2025

They do not.

Some might say this is selfish, cynical and exploitative... https://t.co/IWErOT7EX7 — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) September 2, 2025

They would be correct.

According to Evers, it sounds like our state's economy is working for illegals and not for Wisconsinites. https://t.co/k6GSbAZ6BU — Owen (@bootsandsabers) September 2, 2025

That's exactly what he's saying.

Why did Tony Evers allow illegal aliens to flood our state and steal jobs from Wisconsinites?



Wisconsin Democrats need to answer for this. https://t.co/Dq1KSfwH3Q — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) September 2, 2025

They will never answer for this, sadly.

On Labor Day week, @GovEvers insults every working Wisconsinite. This is a guy who never worked a day in his life in the private sector. Yet he feels qualified to lecture us on work. https://t.co/gCVrayiw13 — The Badger Pundit (@JamesBohnWI) September 3, 2025

He cannot go away soon enough.

Hey Wisconsinites who have struggled to find work these past 7 years: https://t.co/VvdaGFLknD — RJ Hybben (@RJHybben) September 2, 2025

Your governor just said you don't matter.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty.

