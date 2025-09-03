Yacht Owner Has a Bad Day When $1M Vessel Sinks Minutes After Launch (WATCH)

With the Powerball jackpot at $1.4 billion tonight, there are a few people out there fantasizing about how they'd spend all that money. Some might even be thinking about getting a yacht so they can sail the high seas with all their newfound wealth.

But for one short-lived yacht owner in Turkey, the dream lasted about fifteen minutes before it turned into something out of 'Titanic.'

WATCH:

Brand new $1M luxury yacht tips over and sinks just minutes after launching — forcing crew to jump overboard https://t.co/k2DG8c6eJQ pic.twitter.com/o7hMghIKVw — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

A luxury yacht worth nearly $1 million plunged into the waters off the shore of Turkey just 15 minutes after its maiden voyage as panicked passengers and crew jumped overboard. Dramatic amateur video shows the vessel, named Dolce Vento, ease into the waters off the coast of Zonguldak in northern Turkey’s Eregli district Tuesday before lurching to one side and slowly sinking into the depths. It was the first time the approximately 85-foot boat, worth around $940,000, was launched after being delivered to its owner from Istanbul.

When this writer was in Greece over the summer, she saw many yachts on the water. They were massive and probably well-appointed inside.

This one was likely no different.

Except for all the water on board, that is.

Did they forget the keel? — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) September 3, 2025

No idea. The ballast?

The company that built the yacht are investigating, and we're sure Turkish authorities are, too.

It's not.

Hope he bought that Allstate extended warranty... — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) September 3, 2025

Mayhem definitely paid this guy a visit.

Someone left a ballast open methinks…… — Gwydion_Wolf 🇺🇸 (@Gwydion_Wolf) September 3, 2025

Oh! This writer was totally guessing when she mentioned ballast. Maybe she was right.

Close the screen doors next time, dummies — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) September 3, 2025

Heh.

When you order your yacht off Temu — 🇺🇸TradDad (@1dwn4up) September 3, 2025

Hahahahaha.

Future Powerball winners taking notes: “don’t have yacht built in Turkey” https://t.co/LUjlHf8CQN pic.twitter.com/OvENsZfqYz — Mark 🥓 🥓 (@PitmasterMark69) September 3, 2025

Solid advice.

Well played.

Purely an educated guess but…



Everyone wants more windows and it’s cheaper to go up than increase the width or length. That makes it top heavy which requires you to put more weight down low as a counterbalance.



But you can’t add too much weight using a slipway so it’s added… https://t.co/ZW3euzq7x1 — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) September 3, 2025

The entire post reads:

But you can’t add too much weight using a slipway so it’s added after. The cheapest heavy material to add near the keel is seawater. So they launch these things in calm water the flood the lower tanks with water. But you can’t have one big tank going across the hull because of free surface effect l. Basically big longitudinal tanks create bigger opportunity for water to slosh around inside. They prefer to have separate tanks on either side to cut down on the sloshing. All good except one problem. You have to load them evenly. Forget to open the valve on one side and the boat can roll over. But load them at the same time and you have lots of free surface allowing water to slop around. The real solution to this is just stop trying to build $1M floating McMansions on top of tiny hulls. But you have to remember that, while many millionaires are smarter than you and I … Some just got lucky or inherited the money. Lots of rich dumb people out there … and many more midtwit “experts” who are willing to take their money and run with bad ideas.

It's possible.

It just needs some flex seal 👍 https://t.co/trxnCetFU7 pic.twitter.com/pTQjrQ9UVK — Maija Rose 🌹💀 (@EnvisageRose) September 3, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

That'll fix it.

