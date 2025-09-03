JK Rowling Savages Man Who Thinks Incarceration Is the Only Solution to 'Gender-Critical'...
Yacht Owner Has a Bad Day When $1M Vessel Sinks Minutes After Launch (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on September 03, 2025
imgflip

With the Powerball jackpot at $1.4 billion tonight, there are a few people out there fantasizing about how they'd spend all that money. Some might even be thinking about getting a yacht so they can sail the high seas with all their newfound wealth.

 But for one short-lived yacht owner in Turkey, the dream lasted about fifteen minutes before it turned into something out of 'Titanic.'

WATCH:

Here's more from the New York Post:

A luxury yacht worth nearly $1 million plunged into the waters off the shore of Turkey just 15 minutes after its maiden voyage as panicked passengers and crew jumped overboard.

Dramatic amateur video shows the vessel, named Dolce Vento, ease into the waters off the coast of Zonguldak in northern Turkey’s Eregli district Tuesday before lurching to one side and slowly sinking into the depths.

It was the first time the approximately 85-foot boat, worth around $940,000, was launched after being delivered to its owner from Istanbul.

When this writer was in Greece over the summer, she saw many yachts on the water. They were massive and probably well-appointed inside.

This one was likely no different.

Except for all the water on board, that is.

No idea. The ballast? 

The company that built the yacht are investigating, and we're sure Turkish authorities are, too.

It's not.

Mayhem definitely paid this guy a visit.

Oh! This writer was totally guessing when she mentioned ballast. Maybe she was right.

Heh.

Hahahahaha.

Solid advice.

Well played.

The entire post reads:

But you can’t add too much weight using a slipway so it’s added after.

The cheapest heavy material to add near the keel is seawater. So they launch these things in calm water the flood the lower tanks with water.

But you can’t have one big tank going across the hull because of free surface effect l.

Basically big longitudinal tanks create bigger opportunity for water to slosh around inside.

They prefer to have separate tanks on either side to cut down on the sloshing.

All good except one problem. You have to load them evenly. Forget to open the valve on one side and the boat can roll over. But load them at the same time and you have lots of free surface allowing water to slop around.

The real solution to this is just stop trying to build $1M floating McMansions on top of tiny hulls.

But you have to remember that, while many millionaires are smarter than you and I … Some just got lucky or inherited the money.

Lots of rich dumb people out there … and many more midtwit “experts” who are willing to take their money and run with bad ideas.

It's possible.

EL. OH. EL.

That'll fix it.

