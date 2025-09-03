No One Is Above the Law: Trial for ICE-Evading Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan Set for December 15

A week ago, a judge denied Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan's motion to dismiss her case. Dugan, whom we've written about quite a bit, is accused of assisting an illegal immigrant with evading ICE.

Dugan and her legal team argued the case should be thrown out on the grounds of judicial immunity.

Today, another hearing was held in her case, and a trial date was set for December 15.

Here's more from ABC News:

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan's trial on federal charges alleging she tried to help an undocumented immigrant evade arrest has been set for Dec. 15. Jury selection will be on Dec. 11 and 12, Judge Lynn Adelman determined during a scheduling hearing on Wednesday. Dugan has pleaded not guilty.

Let justice be served.

That's a still from the video of Dugan allegedly helping that illegal immigrant evade ICE.

