Joy Reid Is Having a Normal One As She Rewrites Media History About Biden's Health and Trump (WATCH)

This writer watched these clips of Joy Reid and then she remembered Reid was getting paid millions by MSNBC to spout this stuff on air.

Millions.

There are two clips of Reid going around today that show just how unhinged she really is.

We'll start with her complete retconning of the media's coverage of Joe Biden's mental decline.

WATCH:

🚨NEW: Joy Reid *actually thinks* "mainstream media" covered Biden's decline nonstop — and is COVERING UP for Trump🚨



"The mainstream media will not touch these questions about Donald Trump's obviously declining health!"



"When Joe Biden was president — I mean, where is Jake… pic.twitter.com/hYduFZkyrT — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 3, 2025

This is the exact opposite of reality.

President Trump and the White House have been open about his health problems, including his chronic venous insufficiency. They're not hiding anything.

Meanwhile, Joy's fellow 'journalists' spent four years lying to us about Joe Biden as he turned into President Roomba before our very eyes.

Her truth.....

Her history.....

Her narrative....

Her lack of integrity.....

Her failing memory.....

Her cover up.....



Joy.....you need to be quiet. — Common Sense (@WhiskeyBiscut) September 3, 2025

This is just like when she said time travelers went back and wrote biogted things on her blog.

Always with the crazy eyes.

Joy Reid claims the media covered Biden’s decline “nonstop” — I guess we all hallucinated that 3-year blackout where CNN called him “sharp as ever” while he was shaking hands with ghosts. — merikuh (@merikuh) September 3, 2025

We must have hallucinated that.

Joy would never lie to us, after all.

Golly, why doesn't she have a network show anymore? 😏 — The ChadFather⚓ (@ConradGilmartin) September 3, 2025

Total mystery.

How is it so easy for someone to lie like that? For her, it's like drinking a glass of water. — Quick Maffs (@fuddlored) September 3, 2025

When you get paid millions to lie, you get very good at it.

Good reminder that she was too bats**t insane for MSNBC. https://t.co/NCWwhcQGLp — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 3, 2025

That's saying something.

It’s a genuine mental health crisis folks. At first, I thought that all of this was an act, but then I started witnessing people that I otherwise respect acting exactly like this and spouting things that I thought were easily disproven. This isn’t an act, it’s real. https://t.co/gOs1COzC75 — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 3, 2025

It's not an act, which is scary.

Now onto the next clip. In this one, Joy is going full-blown denialism over the assassination attempt in Butler, PA.

Watch:

Unemployed Joy Reid says President Trump has "magical doctors" that lied about him being shot



“He was shot in the ear, but his ear I guess grew back.”pic.twitter.com/0lYWQVNtZk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 3, 2025

What is wrong with this woman?

It’s too bad Joy Reid’s brain can’t grow back. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 3, 2025

Can't grow what you never had.

This picture actually got a Pulitzer for catching one of the shots fired at him pic.twitter.com/m1CY3Fwklw — Dr. Susan (@Susan3426017858) September 3, 2025

But MAGIC DOCTORS, Susan!

Joy Reid mocking a man who literally got shot says more about her than Trump.

Maybe the ear didn’t grow back…. but her brain clearly never did. — The Karmic Route (@AstroTkr1008) September 3, 2025

A man died in that shooting, but Joy doesn't care about that.

It's really not necessary to continually inform me she's crazy. It would be news if she had a cerebral reversal. https://t.co/NZXRRUJnLB — Ask AmyS (@askamys) September 3, 2025

If she did, we'd be shocked.

