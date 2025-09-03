VIP
The Democratic Party Is Coming for Our Guns
CNN 'Analysis': Democrats Sound Alarm Bells About Trump Canceling Elections
JK Rowling Savages Man Who Thinks Incarceration Is the Only Solution to 'Gender-Critical'...
Yacht Owner Has a Bad Day When $1M Vessel Sinks Minutes After Launch...
Joy Reid and Katie Phang Discuss 'Magical Doctors' Who Helped Trump's Ear Grow...
Former Chicago Police Official Explains Why Dems Fear Trump Stepping In and NAILS...
GET OUT: Democrat Tom Suozzi Wants Socialists Like AOC and Mamdani to LEAVE...
Five Republicans Help Table a GOP-Led Effort to Censure Rep. LaMonica McIver
Backlash?! Actor Jeffrey Wright Responds to Non-Existent Criticism of His Turn As Batman's...
No One Is Above the Law: Trial for ICE-Evading Milwaukee County Judge Hannah...
Trump-Blaming IL Gov. Pritzker Has an Odd Way of Proving He 'Cares About...
TAG TEAM: Scott Jennings and Ben Shapiro Bring the Receipts to Debate About...
Katie Porter’s CA Cluelessness: Blaming Housing Shortages While Ignoring Taxes, Crime, and...
AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSER...

Joy Reid Is Having a Normal One As She Rewrites Media History About Biden's Health and Trump (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on September 03, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

This writer watched these clips of Joy Reid and then she remembered Reid was getting paid millions by MSNBC to spout this stuff on air.

Millions.

There are two clips of Reid going around today that show just how unhinged she really is.

Advertisement

We'll start with her complete retconning of the media's coverage of Joe Biden's mental decline.

WATCH:

This is the exact opposite of reality.

President Trump and the White House have been open about his health problems, including his chronic venous insufficiency. They're not hiding anything.

Meanwhile, Joy's fellow 'journalists' spent four years lying to us about Joe Biden as he turned into President Roomba before our very eyes.

This is just like when she said time travelers went back and wrote biogted things on her blog.

Always with the crazy eyes.

Recommended

Yacht Owner Has a Bad Day When $1M Vessel Sinks Minutes After Launch (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We must have hallucinated that.

Joy would never lie to us, after all.

Total mystery.

When you get paid millions to lie, you get very good at it.

That's saying something.

It's not an act, which is scary.

Now onto the next clip. In this one, Joy is going full-blown denialism over the assassination attempt in Butler, PA.

Watch:

Advertisement

What is wrong with this woman?

Can't grow what you never had.

But MAGIC DOCTORS, Susan!

A man died in that shooting, but Joy doesn't care about that.

If she did, we'd be shocked.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JOY REID MEDIA BIAS MENTAL HEALTH MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yacht Owner Has a Bad Day When $1M Vessel Sinks Minutes After Launch (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
JK Rowling Savages Man Who Thinks Incarceration Is the Only Solution to 'Gender-Critical' Posts
Brett T.
CNN 'Analysis': Democrats Sound Alarm Bells About Trump Canceling Elections
Brett T.
Former Chicago Police Official Explains Why Dems Fear Trump Stepping In and NAILS It
Doug P.
Backlash?! Actor Jeffrey Wright Responds to Non-Existent Criticism of His Turn As Batman's Jim Gordon
Amy Curtis
Joy Reid and Katie Phang Discuss 'Magical Doctors' Who Helped Trump's Ear Grow Back
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Yacht Owner Has a Bad Day When $1M Vessel Sinks Minutes After Launch (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement