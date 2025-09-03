TAG TEAM: Scott Jennings and Ben Shapiro Bring the Receipts to Debate About Spending on Israel

If you're going to debate Scott Jennings and Ben Shapiro, you'd better do your homework. If you don't, you're in for a rough go of it.

Something Ana Kasparian learned the hard way on CNN last night.

WATCH:

.@AnaKasparian suggests military spending drives debt more than Social Security:@benshapiro: That's not even REMOTELY a percentage of what we spend on Social Security.@ScottJenningsKY: You think Israel is a bigger portion of our budget than Social Security? pic.twitter.com/FbD18tnGnP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 3, 2025

Ouch.

Why does CNN have these nitwits on, only to be humiliated by Jennings every time? — JWF (@JammieWF) September 3, 2025

It makes for great television.

Ana Kasparian's bold stance against math. — Southern Syndicate (@wayne1767) September 3, 2025

Okay, that made this writer laugh. Hard.

This woman needs to understand what’s driving overspending and debt. It ain’t national defense, nor anything on the discretionary side of spending.



It’s all about entitlements.



Social Security

Medicare

Medicaid

Veterans

Obamacare

SNAP

Student loans — Ryan Ellis (@RyanLEllis) September 3, 2025

Bingo.

Ana Kasparian just confirms every "harmful stereotype" people have about women. She speaks in high pitch voice when she is mad, she gets hysterical when confronted with common sense, and she can't do math at all. — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) September 3, 2025

As a fellow woman, this writer is embarassed for her.

Scott’s face is the best part. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) September 3, 2025

After the logic and common sense, yes.

Ana Kasparian, like almost everyone on the left and many on the right, needs to learn to do maths.



It’s fair to oppose a whole lot of military spending. It’s nuts to do so while arguing that entitlement spending isn’t THE key driver of the debt and deficit. https://t.co/qsnCMjDv3u — Liz Mair (@LizMair) September 3, 2025

Entitlements are the problem here.

Just loud and stupid … amazing https://t.co/Pq8veFojTp — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) September 3, 2025

Truly amazing.

Imagine hating the Jews so much that you can’t tell which of these two numbers is larger: https://t.co/BCUWGdVy6c pic.twitter.com/BfBUo5j4Zb — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 3, 2025

Math is hard for some people, Scott.

And most of the aid to Israel is in the form of arms sales in which the Israeli government is buying weapons from America. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) September 3, 2025

Even more embarassing for Ana.

So you’re telling me Trillion is more than Billion?



Scott thanks for shining a light that Israel “aid” is less than 1/10 of 1% of the Federal budget yet takes up 99% of the political discourse around the deficit. — AK74StL🇺🇸🇮🇱🤘🏻 (@AK74StL) September 3, 2025

And we all know why.

