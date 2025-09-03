No One Is Above the Law: Trial for ICE-Evading Milwaukee County Judge Hannah...
Trump-Blaming IL Gov. Pritzker Has an Odd Way of Proving He 'Cares About...
Katie Porter’s CA Cluelessness: Blaming Housing Shortages While Ignoring Taxes, Crime, and...
AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSER...
Scott Jennings Credits D.C. Mayor for Taking Trump’s Crime Help, Says Illinois Dems...
Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's...
Lightfoot Returns to Blast Law-Abiding Gun Stores and Makers for Chicago's Felonious Firea...
The Classless Left Harasses Vice President Vance As He Meets With Families of...
Dairy State (D)isaster: Outgoing Governor Tony Evers Says State's Economy Will Collapse Wi...
Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy Olympics: Gold for Slamming Trump’s 'Absence' While Biden Ghosted th...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of...
Yemeni Kid Wields Dagger and Death Chants While American Tots Sing Twinkle Twinkle
'They're Just As Free As Us:' Tim Walz Calls for Australia Style Gun...
Briahna Gray Blames Israel for 'Paradise' Gaza's Destruction, But Left Claims It Was...

TAG TEAM: Scott Jennings and Ben Shapiro Bring the Receipts to Debate About Spending on Israel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on September 03, 2025
Twitchy

If you're going to debate Scott Jennings and Ben Shapiro, you'd better do your homework. If you don't, you're in for a rough go of it.

Something Ana Kasparian learned the hard way on CNN last night.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Ouch.

It makes for great television.

Okay, that made this writer laugh. Hard.

Bingo.

As a fellow woman, this writer is embarassed for her.

After the logic and common sense, yes.

Recommended

AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSERIOUS People
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Entitlements are the problem here.

Truly amazing.

Math is hard for some people, Scott.

Even more embarassing for Ana.

And we all know why.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BEN SHAPIRO CNN MILITARY SOCIAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSERIOUS People
Amy Curtis
Trump-Blaming IL Gov. Pritzker Has an Odd Way of Proving He 'Cares About the Well-Being of My People'
Doug P.
Katie Porter’s CA Cluelessness: Blaming Housing Shortages While Ignoring Taxes, Crime, and Dem Disasters
justmindy
Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened)
Doug P.
The Classless Left Harasses Vice President Vance As He Meets With Families of Annunciation Church Victims
Amy Curtis
Lightfoot Returns to Blast Law-Abiding Gun Stores and Makers for Chicago's Felonious Firearm Frenzies
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSERIOUS People Amy Curtis
Advertisement