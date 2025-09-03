The Classless Left Harasses Vice President Vance As He Meets With Families of Annunciation Church Victims

The Left is absolutely classless.

Today, Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, met with families of the children killed and injured in the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting last week.

Advertisement

Leftists showed up outside to protest the Vice President, because this is who they are. They can't even let families mourn without politicizing it.

J.D. Vance and Usha Vance enter Annunciation Church in Minneapolis.



Leftist protestors proceed to shout “You’re a coward” and “do better” while flying a rainbow flag. pic.twitter.com/ZVmLlL85wg — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2025

And here's the flag:

The alleged shooter, Robert (Robin) Westman, was trans.

So, the leftists are openly showing their support for the shooter!!! — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 3, 2025

Yes, they are.

Those idiot protestors won't like what needs to be done to protect the kids. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) September 3, 2025

They want gun bans. That won't protect kids, but it will make them feel good.

The irony of the leftists saying "protect our kids" while they allow transgender sex education in schools at a young age, gender changing surgeries, men in women sports, open borders for illegal criminal aliens, etc. — Tiger Lily Capital (@tigerlilycap) September 3, 2025

That irony isn't lost on us.

Maybe today isn’t the day to protest JD. — Chris (@Enough_of_liies) September 3, 2025

It is not.

Where is the outrage for the mentally ill not getting the treatment that they deserve.... guns, knives, cars or whatever weapon of choice is used we are not addressing the root issues... we need facilities designed to house the mentally ill.. just my thoughts https://t.co/UieWyu7vwE — Robert (@nybobarazzi) September 3, 2025

That would require making hard choices the Left doesn't want us to make.

🚨 WTF?! Leftists just SCREAMED at JD Vance as he was paying his respects to the children kiIIed at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis



“YOU’RE A COWARD!” “DO BETTER!”



These people are truly SICK! Leftists couldn’t care LESS about the kids pic.twitter.com/lPhHON2bEW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 3, 2025

They are truly vile.

Threat people have zero empathy or humanity. — Just Patrick Hall™ 🦎 (@Better4Pat) September 3, 2025

Bingo.

Hurling insults at a family outside church with rainbow banners is peak LEFT trash.



Christians already buried victims from a trans shooter, and still these freaks mock FAITH... — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) September 3, 2025

This is who they are.

This is literally unacceptable. They are there to mourn children. There is no lower than this. — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 3, 2025

Just when you think they've hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



