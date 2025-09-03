AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSER...
Scott Jennings Credits D.C. Mayor for Taking Trump’s Crime Help, Says Illinois Dems...
Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's...
Lightfoot Returns to Blast Law-Abiding Gun Stores and Makers for Chicago's Felonious Firea...
Dairy State (D)isaster: Outgoing Governor Tony Evers Says State's Economy Will Collapse Wi...
Jen Psaki’s Hypocrisy Olympics: Gold for Slamming Trump’s 'Absence' While Biden Ghosted th...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of...
Yemeni Kid Wields Dagger and Death Chants While American Tots Sing Twinkle Twinkle
'They're Just As Free As Us:' Tim Walz Calls for Australia Style Gun...
Briahna Gray Blames Israel for 'Paradise' Gaza's Destruction, But Left Claims It Was...
President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico...
Wildcard Wednesday: Burning the Flag Edition
Stephen Colbert Scolds His Audience for Booing News That the President He's Demonized...
VIP
Lefties Again Prove There's NOBODY They Won't Defend If It Means Being Opposed...

The Classless Left Harasses Vice President Vance As He Meets With Families of Annunciation Church Victims

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:20 PM on September 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Left is absolutely classless.

Today, Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, met with families of the children killed and injured in the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting last week.

Advertisement

Leftists showed up outside to protest the Vice President, because this is who they are. They can't even let families mourn without politicizing it.

And here's the flag:

The alleged shooter, Robert (Robin) Westman, was trans.

Yes, they are.

They want gun bans. That won't protect kids, but it will make them feel good.

That irony isn't lost on us.

It is not.

Recommended

Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened)
Doug P.
Advertisement

That would require making hard choices the Left doesn't want us to make.

They are truly vile.

Bingo.

This is who they are.

Just when you think they've hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH GUN CONTROL MASS SHOOTING TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened)
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Credits D.C. Mayor for Taking Trump’s Crime Help, Says Illinois Dems Making Huge Mistake
Warren Squire
Lightfoot Returns to Blast Law-Abiding Gun Stores and Makers for Chicago's Felonious Firearm Frenzies
Warren Squire
President Trump Is Not Dead, But Parody Might Be After the Latest Politico Headline
Grateful Calvin
Dairy State (D)isaster: Outgoing Governor Tony Evers Says State's Economy Will Collapse Without Illegals
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of Gov't Just Like Stalin
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened) Doug P.
Advertisement