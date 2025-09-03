The Classless Left Harasses Vice President Vance As He Meets With Families of Annunciation Church Victims

The Left is absolutely classless.
Today, Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, met with families of the children killed and injured in the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting last week.
Leftists showed up outside to protest the Vice President, because this is who they are. They can't even let families mourn without politicizing it.
J.D. Vance and Usha Vance enter Annunciation Church in Minneapolis.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2025
Leftist protestors proceed to shout “You’re a coward” and “do better” while flying a rainbow flag. pic.twitter.com/ZVmLlL85wg
And here's the flag:
Talk about tone-deaf. pic.twitter.com/GiQtrKCQ8S— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 3, 2025
The alleged shooter, Robert (Robin) Westman, was trans.
So, the leftists are openly showing their support for the shooter!!!— The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 3, 2025
Yes, they are.
Those idiot protestors won't like what needs to be done to protect the kids.— Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) September 3, 2025
They want gun bans. That won't protect kids, but it will make them feel good.
The irony of the leftists saying "protect our kids" while they allow transgender sex education in schools at a young age, gender changing surgeries, men in women sports, open borders for illegal criminal aliens, etc.— Tiger Lily Capital (@tigerlilycap) September 3, 2025
That irony isn't lost on us.
Maybe today isn’t the day to protest JD.— Chris (@Enough_of_liies) September 3, 2025
It is not.
Where is the outrage for the mentally ill not getting the treatment that they deserve.... guns, knives, cars or whatever weapon of choice is used we are not addressing the root issues... we need facilities designed to house the mentally ill.. just my thoughts https://t.co/UieWyu7vwE— Robert (@nybobarazzi) September 3, 2025
That would require making hard choices the Left doesn't want us to make.
🚨 WTF?! Leftists just SCREAMED at JD Vance as he was paying his respects to the children kiIIed at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 3, 2025
“YOU’RE A COWARD!” “DO BETTER!”
These people are truly SICK! Leftists couldn’t care LESS about the kids pic.twitter.com/lPhHON2bEW
They are truly vile.
Threat people have zero empathy or humanity.— Just Patrick Hall™ 🦎 (@Better4Pat) September 3, 2025
Bingo.
Hurling insults at a family outside church with rainbow banners is peak LEFT trash.— Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) September 3, 2025
Christians already buried victims from a trans shooter, and still these freaks mock FAITH...
This is who they are.
This is literally unacceptable. They are there to mourn children. There is no lower than this.— Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 3, 2025
Just when you think they've hit rock bottom, they pull out the jackhammers.
