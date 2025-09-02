Midwest Nice? Tim Walz Goes on UNHINGED Rant About Conservatives Wearing MAGA Hats (WATCH)

Give Thanks for the First Amendment: Australia Fines Woman $200K for 'Misgendering' Male...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on September 02, 2025
Townhall Media

It's a total mystery why Tim Walz wasn't able to sway voters to pull the lever for Kamala Harris last November.

A mystery. Wrapped in an enigma.

Not.

Tim Walz is a terrible person and an even worse politician. In fact, his VP run may have hurt him with Minnesota voters as he faces reelection. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, after all, and despite the fact media ran cover for Walz for years, the rest of us have eyes and ears and we see what Walz is all about.

Like this.

WATCH (NSFW language warning):

He's doing a great job of taking the Lord's name in vain.

So edgy.

He sure did. That was one of the funniest moments of the entire campaign season.

They think it makes them look relatable.

It does not.

Yes, please keep talking, Tim.

'Scuzzy' is the perfect word to describe him.

It's the Left's boogeyman.

That's far worse than a red hat, Tim.

They have nothing else but to attack the voters.

It sure does show.

No one ever accused Walz of being a Mensa member.

All they've got are attacks.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

