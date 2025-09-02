Midwest Nice? Tim Walz Goes on UNHINGED Rant About Conservatives Wearing MAGA Hats (WATCH)

It's a total mystery why Tim Walz wasn't able to sway voters to pull the lever for Kamala Harris last November.

A mystery. Wrapped in an enigma.

Not.

Tim Walz is a terrible person and an even worse politician. In fact, his VP run may have hurt him with Minnesota voters as he faces reelection. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, after all, and despite the fact media ran cover for Walz for years, the rest of us have eyes and ears and we see what Walz is all about.

Like this.

WATCH (NSFW language warning):

Tim Walz SLAMS conservatives for wearing “MAGA” hats..



“We don’t all wear the same stupid g0ddamn hat”.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/OPkMNgxnMh — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 1, 2025

He's doing a great job of taking the Lord's name in vain.

So edgy.

Didn’t this dude say he is “friends with school sho0ters”..?? — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) September 1, 2025

He sure did. That was one of the funniest moments of the entire campaign season.

What’s with the blasphemous swearing all the time-it’s insulting. Not to mention, makes them looks stupid. — Wearypatriot (@anita_kleidon) September 1, 2025

They think it makes them look relatable.

It does not.

Keep talking Tim. Keep talking. — Nofsgiven🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) September 1, 2025

Yes, please keep talking, Tim.

He is such a scuzzy person. — Paul Ladd (@PaulLadd1) September 1, 2025

'Scuzzy' is the perfect word to describe him.

This speech made me ponder about the maga hat. In all these years when I am out and about I have never once seen someone wearing a maga hat. I only see them on tv at the Trump rallies I am in a red state. — wendy T (@tranx33) September 1, 2025

It's the Left's boogeyman.

We don't all praise and legalize child mutilation, either. https://t.co/amhlB9X3zB — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) September 1, 2025

That's far worse than a red hat, Tim.

Imagine your this age and complaining about how people dress.

This is our current Democratic Party in a nutshell. Literally wanting to force people to dress a certain way, act a certain way, think a certain way, talk a certain way. It’s weird as f**k. It’s fascism, it’s why I’m… https://t.co/U9MGAXrgJB — Kilgore Trout (@monkeyhouse2023) September 1, 2025

They have nothing else but to attack the voters.

It shows, and no cultural or national unity will tear you apart https://t.co/SyJBAlkjrV — 🇺🇲SpartaChris🇺🇲 (@XianJon91) September 1, 2025

It sure does show.

Why does he use the same line, over and over again?

It was stupid the first time. https://t.co/MngZSEluAd — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) September 1, 2025

No one ever accused Walz of being a Mensa member.

They can't talk policy. Americans know what they want. It's centralized control of every aspect of your life, with you paying taxes to them in vast amounts to fund the chains of their regulations. Communism pure and simple. https://t.co/mEn1XCexC7 — Fight For My Kids (@CTarian) September 1, 2025

All they've got are attacks.

