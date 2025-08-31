Tim Walz's VP Flop: Minnesota Might Say 'No Thanks' to Another Term of Tampon Timmy

Tim Walz believes the reason he may have an issue running for Minnesota Governor is his run for Vice-President. It may be Minnesota residents got to see how silly their leader is and were totally humiliated.

Tim Walz says vice presidency run could have hurt him with Minnesota voters https://t.co/vinllSLQ6c pic.twitter.com/fZKJc5UmCS — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2025

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz admitted that his 2024 bid for vice president might have hurt him with voters in his home state as he weighs seeking another term as governor. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday that Walz acknowledged in an interview his bid alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris might have hurt him with voters in Minnesota. “People get tired of it,” Walz said. “I get tired of myself at times.” The Minnesota governor said he has not yet decided whether he will seek re-election.

The former Democratic vice presidential nominee said he understands voters’ desire for “something new.” Walz said returning to Minnesota after running on the national stage could be seen as appearing “too big for your britches.”

That’s what happens when the local media runs cover for you over the past two decades.



Sunlight is the best disinfectant. https://t.co/9Vmgi5lRfR — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 30, 2025

It certainly worked in this case.

The latest @a1policy polling exposes the truth: 48.3% of Minnesotans disapprove of @GovTimWalz failed leadership — with a stunning 48.3% strongly disapproving. Meanwhile, barely 45.9% approve, and that support is weak at best.



Minnesotans deserve better. It’s time for new… https://t.co/VWoj32J82b — Amanda Hughes (@Phenomomom) August 30, 2025

It seems Minnesota residents have grown tired of old 'Tiptoe through the Tulips Timmy'.

Declaring that he is friends with school shooters should have ended his entire career, but I guess liberals are cool with that. ?? https://t.co/pydJfmsnhX — Isolde Morgan (@Mariado13204234) August 30, 2025

That should have ended it.

Sounds like he’s leaning against running.



An open D primary could result in Ellison or Omar as the D nom — a big boost for R’s, especially if a strong candidate like @KRobbinsMN is the nominee.



Also talk of Klobuchar running. Would be great for R chances at that seat in ‘28. https://t.co/1oDd4l5smE — Diggly Bopper (@heyisthatjordan) August 30, 2025

All of those candidates sound like a nightmare.

No, @GovTimWalz' dictatorship, correction - governorship - is what hurt him with Minnesota voters.

We haven't forgotten the COVID lockdowns, arresting small business owners during said lockdowns, the snitch line, his hopeless daughter feeding national guard intel to antifa, etc. https://t.co/GA00vk1231 — Christine (@Christi43919339) August 30, 2025

Or his weird wife talking about how she loved the smell of the burning tires from the Governor mansion during the summer riots?

Exposed him for the dumb man he is. https://t.co/2buaXc0KeJ — Bp Collection (@BpCollectionArt) August 31, 2025

It was the reflexive gay leg kick.

The "working on pickup truck" ad didn't help either, imo. https://t.co/Sb45iNA33h — Datguy (@aintitgrand) August 30, 2025

Never forget!

