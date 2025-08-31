President Trump's Limestone Vendetta: 48 Hours in the Surveillance Chamber to Bust a...
Tim Walz's VP Flop: Minnesota Might Say 'No Thanks' to Another Term of Tampon Timmy

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 AM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Tim Walz believes the reason he may have an issue running for Minnesota Governor is his run  for Vice-President. It may be Minnesota residents got to see how silly their leader is and were totally humiliated. 

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz admitted that his 2024 bid for vice president might have hurt him with voters in his home state as he weighs seeking another term as governor.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday that Walz acknowledged in an interview his bid alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris might have hurt him with voters in Minnesota.

“People get tired of it,” Walz said. “I get tired of myself at times.”

The Minnesota governor said he has not yet decided whether he will seek re-election.


The former Democratic vice presidential nominee said he understands voters’ desire for “something new.”

Walz said returning to Minnesota after running on the national stage could be seen as appearing “too big for your britches.”

It certainly worked in this case.

It seems Minnesota residents have grown tired of old 'Tiptoe through the Tulips Timmy'.

That should have ended it.

All of those candidates sound like a nightmare. 

Advertisement

Or his weird wife talking about how she loved the smell of the burning tires from the Governor mansion during the summer riots?

Never forget!

