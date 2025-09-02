Horror North of the Border: Trans-Identified Male Breaks Into House and Assaults a Toddler

The Left has encouraged the trans community to be their 'authentic' selves, and has bent over backwards to 'affirm' trans ideology in the public sphere -- often at the threat of violence.

But as we've seen, tragically, in places like Minnesota and Tennessee, this 'affirmation' of a mental illness has violent, deadly consequences. After the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis, Scott Jennings said we need to have a national discussion about 'affirming' mental illness.

And he's right.

Because the trans movement has a serious problem.

For this horrible story, we look to Canada -- a place that often used human rights commissions to punish people who didn't adequately 'affirm' trans identities -- and see what happens when you tolerate such behaviors:

CANADA: A trans-identified male has been arrested after breaking into a family's home and sexually assaulting their toddler.



Daniel "Dani" Senecal, who uses "she/her" pronouns, was recently released early from prison for a previous child sex attack.https://t.co/YoeG9gyQlI — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) September 2, 2025

Here's more from Reduxx:

A 25-year-old man in Ontario, Canada, has been charged with breaking in to a family’s home in Welland and sexually assaulting their toddler. Daniel “Dani” Senecal identified himself as using “she/her” on his Facebook profile and displayed the trans pride flag in his biography. On Sunday, August 31, police and paramedics were called to a home near Crowland Avenue and York Street in Welland for a medical assistance call involving a young child. When emergency first responders arrived, they discovered the front door of the home showed signs of being forced open and the child was suffering from serious injuries. Officers secured the scene and canvassed the neighbourhood shortly thereafter. Investigators say a witness came forward with surveillance video, and the suspect was quickly identified as Daniel Senecal. Senecal was taken into custody and charged with aggravated sexual assault on a child, assault, assault by choking, breaking and entering a home and sexual interference with a child. His young female victim has been transported out-of-region for advanced medical care, but she has been declared to be stable.

Of course, under Canadian law, Senecal would be allowed to serve time in a women's prison.

“Why are so many more women suddenly committing sexual assaults?” https://t.co/fxQebA6brL — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) September 2, 2025

Well, they're men, so ...

Sure.

There seems to be a link between trans ID in men and pedophlilia. 50% of trans "women" in federal prison are sex offenders, and in the FEDs—that's likely for a crime against children. I also think this is a recent development given how easy it is now to "transition". — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) September 2, 2025

All a man has to do to become a woman is say so.

He can have a penis, or a beard, and not dress like a woman at all and the Left will say he's a 'woman.'

This is way too close to home, I am absolutely horrified. But “they would never go through all that effort to transition, just to end up hurting women and/or children” a TRA told me, so we should welcome them into our spaces. 💀



F**k this dude. He better be in a male prison. — 🍑 𝔶𝔬𝔲𝔯 𝔪𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯🦋🫧🎀 (@MooshieMadz) September 2, 2025

He will not go to a male prison.

Someone like this breaks into my home and the police won't have anyone to arrest. — Breakfast Taco (@BuzzzStryker) September 2, 2025

In Canada, defending your kid from someone assaulting her in your own home is a worse crime than the assault, sadly.

“Canada is not The Wild West.” @SeanFraserMP



No, it’s decidedly worse in Liberal Canada! These horrific home invasion reports are coming in daily!!! 😡 — Dave Rils (@DRils) September 2, 2025

This stuff wouldn't have flown in the Wild West.

YUP.

You see, women too can be child predators. https://t.co/yhht4jATs2 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 2, 2025

Equality!

Or something!

(Gad's joking, of course).

Guys the thing that never happens happened yet again. https://t.co/pidvVEXEUz — Tracey (@traceylyno) September 2, 2025

It keeps happening.

I just read todays horrific report about this, this morning in Canadas national newspaper The National Post, and there’s no mention of this guy being Trans. WTF? His second victim, a preteen female, was attacked while sleeping and suffered severe injuries. She’s in hospital. https://t.co/osbhbMamxJ — Paul Griffin (@Olruminator) September 2, 2025

The sins of omission.

It's monstrous.

What the hell is wrong with Canadian and American judges that they think letting these perverts back out onto the street is acceptable?? https://t.co/afmk7MhhzE — Observations on an Upside Down World (@EMartin45281993) September 2, 2025

They believe it's 'equitable' because guys like Senecal check the right intersectionality boxes.

When will the "trans community" call out their own for the disturbing and disgusting crimes? Do they not see that this is WHY people see them negatively? Do they not care, or do they think this is okay?



Silence isn't 'solidarity', it's a shield for agp pedos. Do better. https://t.co/zmFMc0td4F — Britt (@TeaAndTruth) September 2, 2025

They never will. They can't call out a member of the 'community' who shoots children, they're not calling out this guy.

