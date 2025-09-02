CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’
Lefty Priest Met With Pope Leo and Assures Us the Pontiff Will Continue...
Trump’s Epic Roast of Dems’ ‘Weak Bench’ Sparks Laughter and Agreement
Would-Be Assassin Challenges Trump to a 'BEATDOWN SESSION' and a Round of Golf
No Joke: U.K. Continues Its Downward Spiral Into Leftist Authoritarianism With More Speech...
Democrats Hate Women: Career Criminal Arrested AGAIN for Assaulting FIFTH Woman In Downtow...
VIP
Parental Passion Turns to Squabbling: Civility Sacked at College Football Game
Guess Which Obama-Era Judge Freed Woman Who Threatened to Assassinate President Trump MULT...
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! Milwaukee PD Employee Charged With Election...
Give Thanks for the First Amendment: Australia Fines Woman $200K for 'Misgendering' Male...
Peter Doocy Asks President Trump When He Found Out That He Was 'Dead'
UNEXPECTED: ABC News Is Shocked Artwork Stolen by Nazis 'Found' in Country Where...
CNN's Brianna Keilar Reporting on Chicago's BLOODY Labor Day Weekend AMAZING and NOT...
Midwest Nice? Tim Walz Goes on UNHINGED Rant About Conservatives Wearing MAGA Hats...

Horror North of the Border: Trans-Identified Male Breaks Into House and Assaults a Toddler

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos

The Left has encouraged the trans community to be their 'authentic' selves, and has bent over backwards to 'affirm' trans ideology in the public sphere -- often at the threat of violence.

Advertisement

But as we've seen, tragically, in places like Minnesota and Tennessee, this 'affirmation' of a mental illness has violent, deadly consequences. After the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis, Scott Jennings said we need to have a national discussion about 'affirming' mental illness.

And he's right.

Because the trans movement has a serious problem.

For this horrible story, we look to Canada -- a place that often used human rights commissions to punish people who didn't adequately 'affirm' trans identities -- and see what happens when you tolerate such behaviors:

Here's more from Reduxx:

A 25-year-old man in Ontario, Canada, has been charged with breaking in to a family’s home in Welland and sexually assaulting their toddler. Daniel “Dani” Senecal identified himself as using “she/her” on his Facebook profile and displayed the trans pride flag in his biography.

On Sunday, August 31, police and paramedics were called to a home near Crowland Avenue and York Street in Welland for a medical assistance call involving a young child. When emergency first responders arrived, they discovered the front door of the home showed signs of being forced open and the child was suffering from serious injuries.

Officers secured the scene and canvassed the neighbourhood shortly thereafter. Investigators say a witness came forward with surveillance video, and the suspect was quickly identified as Daniel Senecal.

Senecal was taken into custody and charged with aggravated sexual assault on a child, assault, assault by choking, breaking and entering a home and sexual interference with a child. His young female victim has been transported out-of-region for advanced medical care, but she has been declared to be stable.

Recommended

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Of course, under Canadian law, Senecal would be allowed to serve time in a women's prison.

Well, they're men, so ...

Sure.

All a man has to do to become a woman is say so.

He can have a penis, or a beard, and not dress like a woman at all and the Left will say he's a 'woman.'

He will not go to a male prison.

In Canada, defending your kid from someone assaulting her in your own home is a worse crime than the assault, sadly.

Advertisement

This stuff wouldn't have flown in the Wild West.

YUP.

Equality! 

Or something!

(Gad's joking, of course).

It keeps happening.

The sins of omission.

It's monstrous.

They believe it's 'equitable' because guys like Senecal check the right intersectionality boxes.

Advertisement

They never will. They can't call out a member of the 'community' who shoots children, they're not calling out this guy.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CANADA CRIME MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’
Brett T.
Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)
Sam J.
Trump’s Epic Roast of Dems’ ‘Weak Bench’ Sparks Laughter and Agreement
justmindy
Lefty Priest Met With Pope Leo and Assures Us the Pontiff Will Continue Francis' Legacy of LGBTQ Openness
Amy Curtis
Would-Be Assassin Challenges Trump to a 'BEATDOWN SESSION' and a Round of Golf
Brett T.
No Joke: U.K. Continues Its Downward Spiral Into Leftist Authoritarianism With More Speech Policing
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’ Brett T.
Advertisement