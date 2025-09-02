Democrats Hate Women: Career Criminal Arrested AGAIN for Assaulting FIFTH Woman In Downtow...
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! Milwaukee PD Employee Charged With Election Fraud

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

Democrats will swear up and down that our elections are secure and that no one votes illegally. That's why they oppose Voter ID, the SAVE Act, and any sort of measures to shore up election integrity.

We all know that's not true, of course. There is voter fraud, and because it benefits Democrats, they turn a blind eye to it and lie to us with straight faces.

And we know it's not true because there are countless examples of that 'thing that never happens' happening.

This time, it's from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where a former Milwaukee Police Department employee is charged with election fraud.

Here's more from Fox6Now:

A former civilian employee with the Milwaukee Police Department has been charged with election fraud, accused of voting in the City of Milwaukee even though she did not live within the city limits.

Marcey Patterson, 45, has been charged with one count of election fraud-voting by a disqualified person, which is a felony.

If convicted, Patterson could face up to three-and-a-half years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Marcey Patterson was employed by the City of Milwaukee Police Department as the MPD Community Relations Engagement and Recruitment Director. She held the position from May 2022 until July 2025, when she resigned.

Prosecutors allege that Patterson voted in several elections in the City of Milwaukee, although she did not live within the city limits.

Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)
Sam J.
Wild.

Yes, it is.

So were we, yet it keeps happening.

Weird, no?

If Republicans benefited from the election fraud, Democrats would crack down on it so hard and fast it'd make your head spin.

It stops when people start facing serious jail time.

This writer remembers that. 'Mickey Mouse' was also signed on recall forms, if she recalls correctly.

And those signatures were allowed to stand.

Speaking of Scott Walker, this writer wonders if someone will try to blame him for this. At one point, if you worked for any part of the City of Milwaukee (including the police) you had to live in the city of Milwaukee. Scott Walker changed that during his time as governor, which is why Patterson lived outside city limits.

YUP.

Or they minimize it.

Patterson faces three years and $10,000 in fines. We'll see if she gets any of that.

