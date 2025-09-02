That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! Milwaukee PD Employee Charged With Election Fraud

Democrats will swear up and down that our elections are secure and that no one votes illegally. That's why they oppose Voter ID, the SAVE Act, and any sort of measures to shore up election integrity.

We all know that's not true, of course. There is voter fraud, and because it benefits Democrats, they turn a blind eye to it and lie to us with straight faces.

And we know it's not true because there are countless examples of that 'thing that never happens' happening.

This time, it's from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where a former Milwaukee Police Department employee is charged with election fraud.

🚨 Former Milwaukee Police Department employee Marcey Patterson has been criminally charged with ELECTION FRAUD in Wisconsin.



The left said it never happens. pic.twitter.com/e5kzqXPSMr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2025

Here's more from Fox6Now:

A former civilian employee with the Milwaukee Police Department has been charged with election fraud, accused of voting in the City of Milwaukee even though she did not live within the city limits. Marcey Patterson, 45, has been charged with one count of election fraud-voting by a disqualified person, which is a felony. If convicted, Patterson could face up to three-and-a-half years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to the criminal complaint, Marcey Patterson was employed by the City of Milwaukee Police Department as the MPD Community Relations Engagement and Recruitment Director. She held the position from May 2022 until July 2025, when she resigned. Prosecutors allege that Patterson voted in several elections in the City of Milwaukee, although she did not live within the city limits.

Wild.

It’s sick what people will do. — ☘️Holy Grail☘️ (@CubsWin1776) September 1, 2025

Yes, it is.

I was reliably informed this was impossible to ever do in ten million gazillion years. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2025

So were we, yet it keeps happening.

Weird, no?

Why does this keep happening to the Democrat party? Why is it always them cheating in elections? Oh that’s because they always cheat in elections. — Donald Putin (@DonaldPutine) September 1, 2025

If Republicans benefited from the election fraud, Democrats would crack down on it so hard and fast it'd make your head spin.

A seriously hope it's one of many that are charged with election fraud due to the fact it happens all across this country — john lombardi (@johnrlombardi53) September 1, 2025

It stops when people start facing serious jail time.

For ppl that don't think it happens, might want to go back and review the situ with Scott Walker!

Mickey mouse voted in that election and was found before the recall election.

I know the person that saw it. Mickey had a legit address, therefore Mickey voted. Mail in. https://t.co/sYoCKT4Rlc — Dani Etta (@zemlockdani) September 2, 2025

This writer remembers that. 'Mickey Mouse' was also signed on recall forms, if she recalls correctly.

And those signatures were allowed to stand.

Speaking of Scott Walker, this writer wonders if someone will try to blame him for this. At one point, if you worked for any part of the City of Milwaukee (including the police) you had to live in the city of Milwaukee. Scott Walker changed that during his time as governor, which is why Patterson lived outside city limits.

We have to start making a display out of these people or else nothing will change https://t.co/9Zz8lZmKJc — The Heritage American (@NaturalBornUSA6) September 2, 2025

YUP.

The left gets to say it never happens because they know the media never covers it https://t.co/ZlemWSTFP1 — Chris (@CalumetCtyGOP) September 2, 2025

Or they minimize it.

No it happens, they even get caught but they don’t ever get punished https://t.co/SwKXReeRVB — Kincaid Inc. (@KevinJenki74453) September 2, 2025

Patterson faces three years and $10,000 in fines. We'll see if she gets any of that.

