Oh, No You DON'T! Judd Legum Tries to Spin Bloody Chicago Labor Day Weekend As 'Propaganda'

This writer has often said the media are propagandists and stenographers for the DNC. They push the Democratic Party line, lying when necessary, and repeat Democratic Party talking points without any pushback or questioning.

Advertisement

So when the news accurately reported the violence that unfolded in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, it was as close to actual journalism as they get.

But Judd Legum is mad the media did its job, and decided factual reporting is now 'propaganda' because it happens to help President Trump:

This is not reporting. This is propaganda. pic.twitter.com/eUgbz5jSNp — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 2, 2025

Just incredible.

Tell us what about this is 'propaganda,' Juddle Gum. But you can't use the words 'Donald Trump' in your explanation.

Progressives: Violence is part of our cities' cultural identity! — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 2, 2025

That's what they're saying.

Mannn Trump has forced you guys to be rooting for people to get shot? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 2, 2025

He sure has.

American leftists right now: Pay no attention to that body count in Chicago because ORANGE MAN BAD. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) September 2, 2025

Sums it up perfectly.

No, it’s inconvenient facts for your political ideology.



But by all means, keep running as the pro-crime Party.



And let us know how it goes. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 2, 2025

It's a bold strategy.

Judd is very busy deflecting serious thought. Bereft of common sense is he. Sad. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 2, 2025

Very sad.

But also very on-brand.

Are you saying 54 people were not shot, or do you just not want to hear it? Btw, at least 7 people were killed. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 2, 2025

We're not supposed to report things that make Democrats look bad.

Literally every part of that is accurate, you just don't like seeing it in words https://t.co/lgfvhM6orU — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 2, 2025

Bingo.

THAT is actual propaganda.

"Why do they keep referring to him as Juddle Gum?" https://t.co/jEU0cOThWY pic.twitter.com/xbcBDcrCR9 — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) September 2, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

The, 'Red states are more dangerous,' narrative requires suppression of inconvenient facts. https://t.co/UGoil6kq7Q — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 2, 2025

But propaganda. Or something.

Advertisement

Hoo boy, indeed.

They normally react to shootings by telling you that your prayers are meaningless and that you're evil if you don't give up your guns but say that it's "propaganda" to even talk about it when 54 people are shot and seven killed in Chicago in one weekend. https://t.co/NQSsNOfiH3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 2, 2025

An excellent observation.

Are you saying 54 people didn’t get shot in Chicago, Juddle Gum?



Or that they didn’t reject Trump’s suggestion of sending the National Guard? https://t.co/eNxNdZi8uZ — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 2, 2025

Answer the question, Juddle.

School shooting happens.



Dems: NOT ONE MORE!!



55 people shot in Chicago.



Dems: Ok, maybe a few more.... https://t.co/O5eKzWQDpR — Matt Cover (@MattCover) September 2, 2025

'Don't report this news. It proves President Trump is right.'

We do not despise the media enough.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.