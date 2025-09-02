Oh, No You DON'T! Judd Legum Tries to Spin Bloody Chicago Labor Day Weekend As 'Propaganda'

Treasonous Illinois Lt. Governor Sparks Outrage by Advising Illegals on Evading Law Enforc...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on September 02, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer has often said the media are propagandists and stenographers for the DNC. They push the Democratic Party line, lying when necessary, and repeat Democratic Party talking points without any pushback or questioning.

So when the news accurately reported the violence that unfolded in Chicago over Labor Day weekend, it was as close to actual journalism as they get.

But Judd Legum is mad the media did its job, and decided factual reporting is now 'propaganda' because it happens to help President Trump:

Just incredible.

Tell us what about this is 'propaganda,' Juddle Gum. But you can't use the words 'Donald Trump' in your explanation.

That's what they're saying.

He sure has.

Sums it up perfectly.

It's a bold strategy.

Very sad.

But also very on-brand.

We're not supposed to report things that make Democrats look bad.

Bingo.

THAT is actual propaganda.

EL. OH. EL.

But propaganda. Or something.

Hoo boy, indeed.

An excellent observation.

Answer the question, Juddle.

'Don't report this news. It proves President Trump is right.'

We do not despise the media enough.

